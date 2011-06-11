CMT Analysis - June 2011

JUNE 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music still informs many of CMT's original series such as THE SINGING BEE and CMT'S NEXT SUPERSTAR, movies and acquired series dominate the schedlue six nights per week. EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION periodically strips at 8pm Monday -Thursday, followed by a Movie most nights. Original series run on Friday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule.

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

After scheduling Prime "off the clock" with most programs starting at some point during the third quarter of the hour in December, CMT returned to starting on the hour and half-hour in January, and has continued this practice throughout 2100.

JUNE 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /June 2011 vs. June 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Movies and Stand-Up Comedy specials dominated the Top 20 programs again in June, with Blue Collar stalwart Ron White headlining the two of the top three specials, for the third month in a row.

While delivery dropped significantly for new series CMT'S NEXT SUPERSTAR from its April debut to May, those numbers remained flat in June. Overall, the key W25-54 demo was down by nearly a quarter from last year, but up the same from May 2011.

EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION which filled nearly 1/3 of all Prime hours in May, was replaced by Specials and Movies at 8pm - it's hard not to ascribe CMT's overall strong double-digit growth over May to that change.

June was mostly a Movie-centric month, with Movies occupying well over half of all Prime hours during the current survey. The annual CMT MUSIC AWARDS premiered in a the second Wednesday of the month, scoring 600% over the June Prime average for HH. The four runs of the special averaged over three times CMT's delivery average for W25-54.

On Saturdays, the network grew sharply over last year and last month. A night of Blue-Collar Comedy specials and the movie TOMBSTONE led the way. Sunday's steep losses were due to the lack of fresh episodes of SINGING BEE, which scored well in the demo, s well as a run of the CMT AWARDS, in June 2010.

In a shift from how Nielsen has listed CMT's programming in the past, the ratings from certain Prime Movie telecasts no longer appear under a single COUNTRY MUSIC THEATER umbrella. For June, CMT broke out each of its Prime movie telecasts separately. Based on this practice, Movies occupied 8 of the top 20 in slots for HH delivery for the month, with COLA MINE'S DAUGHTER the top offering.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly.

In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality, adventure-based reality series and original movies.