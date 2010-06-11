CMT Analysis - June 2010

JUNE 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While still moving away from the music programming on which the network was founded, CMT has returned to stripping EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION at 8p each weeknight, replacing the off-Fox series ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER. The strip is followed by a variety of series blocks and specials, which alternate with Movies at 9p most weeknights..

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

JUNE 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2010 vs. June 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

CMT has been moving towards light entertainment/reality and away from music for months now, although it still finds some of its highest ratings from music-oriented series and specials.

In June, CMT retreated from May's scheduling experiment where the network radically altered their scheduling approach by taking it "off the clock," with programs starting well after the top or bottom of the hour. June's return to a top-of-the-hour scheduling format was seemingly rewarded by strong double-digit growth in HH and demos over last month's delivery.

The annual CMT MUSIC AWARDS premiere broadcast was responsible for much of this growth, with HH ratings nearly 600% above average, and demos in the +700 - 800% range. Two runs of COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER took top honors for Movie telecasts this month.

Another bright spot is that CMT's Median Age, which was growing at a 20% clip in second quarter months, flattened considerably over the past two months, when compared with the same period in 2009.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly

In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality and adventure-based reality series.