CMT Analysis - January 2011

JANUARY 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Still moving away from the music programming on which the network was founded, CMT has begun depending more on movies, with the previous 8pm strip of EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION now reduced to one night. Original series run on Friday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule.

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

JANUARY 2011PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /January 2011 vs. January 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After scheduling Prime "off the clock" with most programs starting at some point during the third quarter of the hour in December, CMT returned to starting on the hour and half-hour in January. The second big change was replacing the 9pm second run of DUKES OF HAZZARD with a Movie. This may have helped the overall delivery for DUKES OF HAZZARD, which was up 33% in HH Rtg and 46% in A25-54 from its December average.

The final big story for CMT in January was the debut of two episodes of the original sit-com WORKING CLASS on 1/28. The premiere telecasts from 8-9pm more than doubling the network's Prime average for January.

Perhaps based on DUKES success, CMT rolled out two more vintage series from sister network TV Land - DALLAS andGREEN ACRES. Respectively the top two series for CMT this month, both played in Prime blocks on New Years Weekend.

In a shift from how Nielsen has listed CMT's programming in the past, the ratings from certain Prime Movie telecasts no longer appear under a single COUNTRY MUSIC THEATER umbrella. For January, CMT broke out each of its Prime movie telecasts separately. Based on this practice, Movies occupied 13 of the top 20 in slots for HH delivery for the month, with two runs of GRUMPY OLD MEN the top offerings.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly.

In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality, adventure-based reality series and original movies.