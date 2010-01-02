CMT Analysis - January 2010

JANUARY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While still moving away from the music programming on which the network was founded, CMT has ceased stripping EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION at 8p each weeknight. The off-Fox series ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER now strips at 8p, with the exception of Tuesday nights, followed by a variety of series blocks and specials, which alternate with Movies at 9p most weeknights..

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

JANUARY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2010 vs. January 2009 (% Change)

CMT has been moving towards light entertainment/reality and away from music for months now, although it still finds some of its highest ratings from music-oriented series and specials, such as the recent CMA AWARDS.

ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER remains the highest rated series on the Network for the fourth straight month, growing 20% in HH Rtg from December. The second season of SINGING BEE premiered as 5TH GRADERS' 9p lead-out on 1/15, and held its lead-in in HH and demos, earning the returning series the #2 slot among January series.

Overall January delivery was a mixed bag for CMT, with modest growth in HH and demos from Decmber countered by year-to-year double-digit demo losses on five nights. Weekends, in particular, have been undergoing steep annual losses, now for the third straight month. Looking at the month as a whole, HH were essentially flat with last January, but older demos continued the slide from 4th Quarter 2009.

Of more concern, potentially, was a steep increase in Median Age, up 11% over January 2009 and up 6% from this past December. This could be a result of CMT's increasing dependence on Movies, especially with multiple-runs of older-appeal titles such as FIELD OF DREAMS, GRUMPIER OLD MEN and WHERE THE HEART IS. The latter two titles were January's highest rated for HH and demos. The CMT Original Film BROKEN BRIDGES' delivery equalled the monthly average for HH and A25-54, but improved on the January 2010 W25-54 average by 36%.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly. In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality and adventure-based reality series.