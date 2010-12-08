CMT Analysis - December 2010

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Still moving away from the music programming on which the network was founded, CMT has begun depending more on movies, with the previous 8pm strip of EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION now reduced to one night. Original series run on Friday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule.

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /December 2010 vs. December 2009 (% Change)

CMT returned to its erstwhile practice of scheduling Prime "off the clock" with most programs starting at some point during the third quarter of the hour. This may have affected the overall delivery for DUKES OF HAZZARD, which was down 17% in HH Rtg and 27% in A25-54 from its November strip.

Music programming continues to score for CMT with two runs of the CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR special earning HH ratings 42% above the December average, and earning the #1 slot for all of December's offerings.

In a shift from how Nielsen has listed CMT's programming in the past, the ratings from certain Prime Movie telecasts no longer appear under a single COUNTRY MUSIC THEATER umbrella. For November, CMT broke out each of its Prime movie telecasts separately. Based on this practice, Movies occupied 12 of the top 20 in slots for HH delivery for the month, with A SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS and THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES the top offerings.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly.

In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality, adventure-based reality series and original movies.