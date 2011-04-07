CMT Analysis - April 2011

APRIL 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Still moving away from the music programming on which the network was founded, CMT has begun depending even more on movies, now starting at 8pm M-TH 8pm replacing the classic DUKES OF HAZZARD series. Original series run on Friday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule.

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

APRIL 2011PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /April 2011 vs. April 2010 (% Change)

After scheduling Prime "off the clock" with most programs starting at some point during the third quarter of the hour in December, CMT returned to starting on the hour and half-hour in January, and has continued this practice since.

Movies and Stand-Up Comedy specials dominated the Top 20 programs in April, with Blue Collar stalwart Ron White headlining the two top specials.

New series CMT'S NEXT SUPERSTAR launched on the second Friday of the survey, followed by Season 3 of THE SINGING BEE. Respectively, these were the top two series for W25-54 overall, and grew in key demos by their third week.

April was mostly a Movie-centric month, with Movies occupying a full 2/3 of Prime hours during the current survey. This is more than double that of April 2010. DUKES of HAZZARD was replaced at 8pm as the movie moved an hour earlier in the schedule. DUKES had been stripping since November 2010 - the main effect of its absence seemed to be a drop of 1/3 in Male demos from March.

In a shift from how Nielsen has listed CMT's programming in the past, the ratings from certain Prime Movie telecasts no longer appear under a single COUNTRY MUSIC THEATER umbrella. For April, CMT broke out each of its Prime movie telecasts separately. Based on this practice, Movies occupied 14 of the top 20 in slots for HH delivery for the month, with BILLY MADISON the top offering.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly.

In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality, adventure-based reality series and original movies.