CMT Analysis - April 2010

APRIL 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While still moving away from the music programming on which the network was founded, CMT has ceased stripping EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION at 8p each weeknight, relegating it to Tuesday only. The off-Fox series ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER now strips at 8p, with the exception of Tuesday nights, followed by a variety of series blocks and specials, which alternate with Movies at 9p most weeknights..

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

APRIL 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2010 vs. April 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

CMT has been moving towards light entertainment/reality and away from music for months now, although it still finds some of its highest ratings from music-oriented series and specials.

While April's HH ratings were essentially flat with last year, CMT was down 20% from the past month. Key demos were down 20% - 30% from April 2009 and March 2010, despite the debut of two new reality series, GATOR 911 and DANGER COAST, which rplaced SINGING BEE 2 on Thursdays.

ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER remains the highest rated series on the Network for HH. SINGING BEE 2, 5TH GRADERS' Monday 9p lead-out, has dropped 25% for RW25-54 and 30% for RP25-54, but is still #1 in key demos for the Network,

While 6 of the ten top-rated telecasts in April, indeed, were Blue Collar Comedy-related specials, several were repeats from last month, leading to significant demo declines across the board.

Of growing concern, is the continuing steep annual increase in Median Age. March 2010 skewed 18% older than last year, and April's Median Age grew 24% from last year, as well as a not inconsiderate 4% from last month. Since demo losses far outstripped HH losses this month it suggests that P55+ are increasingly driving the Network. Movie titles such as THE GREAT OUTDOORS and BEST LITTLE WHORHOSE IN TEXAS tend to appeal to older viewers, and occupy a great deal of shelf space in Prime.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly. In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality and adventure-based reality series.