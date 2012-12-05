CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music remains the theme for movies and specials, the network has recently enjoyed success with original reality series DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS along with rural-America-themed BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION.

The sitcom REBA has replaced EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION as the network’s go-to strip at 8pm Monday – Friday, followed by a mixture of movies, music specials, and original series. Series blocks, movies and specials fill out the rest of the weekend.

Saturdays have recently been dedicated to redneck and rural themed original programming. This fall the network will premiere several brand new shows along with the second seasons of BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and REDNECK ISLAND.

NOVEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /November 2012 vs. November 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

This month a slew of male-targeted original shows and movies (ROCKY, STARSKY & HUTCH for example) definitely helped remind men which channel CMT was on. After a somewhat down month in October, a few popular movies and rural-American reality television boosted the weekend ratings dramatically from October. Weekday ratings remained around the same as last month. While the network tends to skew male, the female numbers were not that far behind.

The front half of the week does not pull the strongest ratings for this network. In fact, rerun episodes of REBA tend to draw decent female audiences before it leads into more male-targeted programming. After the second season of REDNECK ISLAND premiered, repeats could be found scattered around early week primetime, but these did not bring in many weekend viewers. Friday night resident DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS lost a bit of popularity from last month and the night showed a monthly and yearly loss among women.

Really, the biggest story for CMT in November happened during the weekend. Saturday nights brought back a second season of the very popular REDNECK ISLAND, which premiered on the 10th at 9PM, followed by the premieres of two new original shows CHAINSAW GANG and BIG TEXAS HEAT. Both of these last two pulled large enough audiences to make it into the top ten programs of the month. These shows attract more male viewers and boosted the monthly gain by over 200% in both male age demos.

Sundays were nothing to shake a stick at either. The month offered a different schedule each week, but the programming kept ratings strong. Movies such as ROCKY, GRUMPIER OLD MEN, and STARSKY & HUTCH drew good numbers from men and resulted in strong male demo gains, both monthly and annually.