CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music remains the theme for movies and specials, the network has recently enjoyed success with original reality series DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS along with rural-America-themed BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION.

The sitcom REBA has replaced EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION as the network’s go-to strip at 8pm Monday – Friday, followed by a mixture of movies, music specials, and original series. Series blocks, movies and specials fill out the rest of the weekend.

Saturdays have recently been dedicated to redneck and rural themed original programming. This fall the network will premiere several brand new shows along with the second seasons of BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and REDNECK ISLAND.

OCTOBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /October 2012 vs. October 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

October was a down month for CMT, with only a few nights showing percentage increases from either September or last year. The most dramatic loss was among men 25-54, which showed negative growth each day of the week both monthly and annually. The network’s primetime schedule stayed similar to last month, and, apart from a reliable block of REBA six nights a week, did not otherwise deliver much consistency.

DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS is drawing double or more ratings amongst women 25-54 than men of the same age demo. This resulted in Monday nights showing a 20% monthly increase in the female demo and a 33% drop in the male demo.

Each Tuesday of this month offered viewers a different primetime schedule. After the usual 8-9PM block of REBA, each week shifted from original programming, to program acquisitions, to specials, to movies. The night showed negative growth both monthly and annually among both men and women 25-54.

Wednesdays and Thursdays share a similar schedule airing various movies and specials after REBA. Both nights brought some gains to the network among women 25-54. The demo was up both monthly and annually. The CMT MUSIC AWARDS aired on Wednesday the 17th and drew slightly better ratings for the night, which helped the Wednesday average. Additionally, Thursday the 25th aired the movie SWEET HOME ALABAMA, which landed at number 6 in the Top 20 individual telecasts for the month.

Season 7 of DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS continued with premiere episodes on Friday nights, which proved to be popular among women 25-54. This demo showed an annual gain of 27%, and three of the four premieres were among the Top 20 individual telecasts for the month.

On Saturday nights the network gets rural when it pairs up premiere episodes of BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and REDNECK REHAB. The only demo gain was among women 25-54 which was up a modest 6% from September.

Similar to Tuesdays, each Sunday of October held a different schedule. The variety of programs, specials, and movies resulted in double-digit losses across the board.

Saturday nights in November will bring a slew of new original shows to the network. A second season of REDNECK ISLAND will act as a lead-in to brand new original shows CHAINSAW GANG and BIG TEXAS HEAT.