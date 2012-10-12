CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music remains the theme for movies and specials, the network has recently enjoyed success with original reality series DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS along with rural-America-themed BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION.

The sitcom REBA has replaced EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION as the network’s go-to strip at 8pm Monday – Friday, followed by a mixture of movies, music specials, and original series. Series blocks, movies and specials fill out the rest of the weekend.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Normally a male-targeted network, this month saw a drop in M25-54 viewers 5 days of the week from August. September premiered two original CMT reality series. DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS returned for a seventh season, and new series CHEER made its debut at the beginning of the month.

To get CMT audiences ready for the month, the first Monday aired a full primetime block of repeat episodes from Season 6 of DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS. The rest of the month returned to a regular schedule starting with an hour block of REBA followed by repeats of CHEER and DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS. This female driven night resulted in F25-54 demo jumping upwards both annually and from August. CMT lost its male viewers on Mondays this month, with a significant 45% drop from August. The demo stayed flat from last year.

Tuesday nights kept a similar schedule from last month and this helped ratings in both demos stay in the positive column across the board with one exception. M25-54 remained flat from last year. The night aired male driven movies following the regular 8PM hour block of REBA.

A similar schedule on Wednesdays didn’t work quite as well with viewers as the movies did the night before. Even though the same movies aired (multiple airings of GRIDIRON GANG and ANY GIVEN SUNDAY) the night was down in both demos from last month. The only positive change was F25-54, which was up 10% from last year.

Thursday nights started to slide in some more original programming after REBA. This night offered a mixed bag of movies, specials and some original series towards the end of the month. While the night was up in both demos from last year, the monthly change was down across the board, most significantly in M25-54 which dropped 23% from August.

DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS and newcomer CHEER both premiered on Friday, September 7th, with the latter premiering post-primetime at 11PM. The DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS was actually the #1 telecast for its premiere. The night received strong ratings for the network, which continued for the month. Both original shows are clearly targeted toward women, which was made obvious by the drastic drop in the M25-54 demo both annually and monthly (-33% and -23% respectively). The female demo, however, remained positive both annually and monthly (up 23% and 14%).

The weekend offered a very mixed bag on both nights. Movies, specials, and original programming worked just fine for the network with only one demo being in the negative category. M25-54 dropped 31% from August. This could be attributed to the fact that Saturdays aired more original programming, when Sundays offered more male-targeted movies.