CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music still informs a few of CMT's original series ( THE SINGING BEE is returning for a fourth season) the network has recently enjoyed success with reality series BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION. Movies and acquired series dominate the schedule five nights per week.

EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION periodically strips at 8pm Monday - Thursday, followed by a Movie most nights. Original series have moved to Friday and Saturday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule. Series blocks, Movies and Specials fill out the rest of the weekend.

MAY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

A block of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES filled three of the four Mondays in May. While their overall performance was below average for CMT, the block grew each week, doubling its debut demo delivery by the end of the survey. The night grew 33% above April for Rw25-54 and RP25-54, although it suffered the worst annual losses for RW25-54 of any weeknight in May.

None of the weekday Movie presentations in May significantly over-achieved the Prime average. "Blue-Collar Comedy" continued to work for the CMT audience, repeats of the THEM IDIOTS WHIRLED TOUR and a couple of Ron White stand-up specials filled 5 of the Top 10 telecasts for May.

One of the key changes in April was the debut of new Friday series JENNIE GARTH and MELISSA & TYE, following the return of SINGING BEE at 8pm. While the two debuting series only declined slightly from their April debut numbers in May, Friday night suffered the steepest month-to-month HH Rating losses in May, with RW25-54 also down by 1/3 from April.

Movies and Blue-Collar comedy dominated the weekend timeslots, with URBAN COWBOY the top Movie offering for the demo, and yet another repeat of THEM IDIOTS WHIRLED TOUR representing the top overall offering for Weekends.