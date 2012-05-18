CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music still informs a few of CMT's original series ( THE SINGING BEE is returning for a fourth season) the network has recently enjoyed success with reality series BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION. Movies and acquired series dominate the schedule five nights per week.

EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION periodically strips at 8pm Monday - Thursday, followed by a Movie most nights. Original series have moved to Friday and Saturday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule. Series blocks, Movies and Specials fill out the rest of the weekend.

APRIL 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /April 2012 vs. April 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After three consecutive months of year-to-year increases, CMT returned to negative territory in April. All seven nights suffered double-digit demo losses from April 2011, which was, itself, down from the previous year. Overall delivery was down in the 20-30% range from last month as well.

Monday's offered a mixed bag of Movies series and specials, with only a single run of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES scoring above CMT's prime average for April. The night suffered the worst annual and monthly losses for RW25-54 of any night in April.

One of the key changes in April was the debut of new Friday series JENNIE GARTH and MELISSA & TYE, following the return of SINGING BEE at 8pm. The block held its Week 4 debut demo ratings in Week 5, with JENNIE GARTH up 40% for RW25-54. The night as a whole was down slightly from 2011, as well as last month.

On Saturday, TEXAS WOMEN 2 and SOUTHERN NIGHTS replaced the 9-11pm block of BAYOU BILLIONAIRE and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION. The TEXAS WOMEN 2 premiere lost 70% of it MY BIG REDNECK VACATION lead-in, and Saturday as a whole suffered losses equal to or worse than Monday, after being a top gainer in March.

Movies did not dominate the schedule as much in March, down from occupying 71% of Prime to 53% in April. Movies still accounted for 9 of the Top 20 individual telecasts.

TOMBSTONE and FOOTLOOSE were the top Movie titles in March, with Blue Collar-related comedy specials continuing to score with CMT viewers.