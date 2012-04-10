CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music still informs a few of CMT's original series ( THE SINGING BEE is returning for a fourth season) the network has recently enjoyed success with reality series BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION. Movies and acquired series dominate the schedule five nights per week.

EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION periodically strips at 8pm Monday - Thursday, followed by a Movie most nights. Original series have moved to Friday and Saturday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule. Series blocks, Movies and Specials fill out the rest of the weekend.

MARCH 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /March 2012 vs. March 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After a long period of annual losses, March represents CMT's third consecutive month of year-to-year increases, albeit not as strong as that seen in January or February. Growth continued to be driven by new series, Blue Collar Comedy-related specials and new additions to their Movie library.

CMT generated its greatest single-night annual growth with new Saturday series BAYOU BILLIONAIRE and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION in March. BAYOU BILLIONAIRE grows smartly at 9pm, with leadout MY BIG REDNECK VACATION generally increasing audience again at 930pm. Growth for W25-54 on this night was less than half that of February, though. Delivery was down slightly from February.

Movies dominated the schedule even more than usual in March, occupying 71% of Prime, and accounting for 8 of the Top 20 individual telecasts. Movies replaced a block of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on Thursday, leaving Friday (SWEET HOME ALABAMA) and the aforementioned Saturday as the only non-Movie-dominated nights.

BAYOU BILLIONAIRE and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION held seven of the Top 10 individual telecast slots in March, and significantly out-delivered SWEET HOME ALABAMA, the month's only other original series.

ROAD HOUSE and MISS CONGENIALITY were the top Movie titles in March, with the debut of the comedy special THEM IDIOTS WHIRLED TOUR the leading special.