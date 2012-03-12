CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music still informs many of CMT's original series such as THE SINGING BEE, returning for a fourth season, the network has recently enjoyed success with reality series BAYOU BILLIONAIRES and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION. Movies and acquired series dominate the schedule five nights per week.

EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION periodically strips at 8pm Monday -Thursday, followed by a Movie most nights. Original series have moved to Friday and Saturday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule. Series blocks, Movies and Specials fill out the rest of the weekend.

FEBRUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /February 2012 vs. February 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After a long period of annual losses, February represents CMT's second consecutive month of strong growth, driven by original series and new additions to their Movie library.

Driven by Saturday growth double that of January's already impressive numbers, CMT generated its greatest single-night annual growth in years with new series BAYOU BILLIONAIRE and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION in February. Growth for W25-54 more than doubled that from January, driven by improved Movie performance throughout the February survey, as well as premiere runs of the Saturday series.

BAYOU BILLIONAIRE and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION held the Top 10 individual telecast slots in February, as W25-54 more than doubled from last year on Saturday. The series consistently grew from their Movie lead-in at 9pm, with 930PM MY BIG REDNECK VACATION regularly improving on 9pm's BAYOU BILLIONAIRE delivery.

This led to overall Weekend growth of nearly 50% for M25-54 over last month, while W25-54 grew at half that rate. February's, older demos were essentially flat with January, overall.

Strong year-to-year demo growth on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday was driven by multiple runs of Movies SPEED and KINDERGARTEN COP, as well as various Blue Collar Comedy-related specials. While both films have had multiple basic cable windows, this was their first time on CMT, and viewers responded with relatively strong numbers.

On Fridays, 9pm SWEET HOME ALABAMA was extended an extra hour to replace January's 10pm offering SWANDEROSA. Overall, ratings dropped 20-30% from January, although SWEET HOME ALABAMA generally holds or improves its Movie lead-in at 9pm.