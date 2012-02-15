CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music still informs many of CMT's original series such as THE SINGING BEE and CMT'S NEXT SUPERSTAR, movies and acquired series dominate the schedule six nights per week. EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION periodically strips at 8pm Monday -Thursday, followed by a Movie most nights. Original series have moved to Thursday from Friday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule.

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials. Series are beginning to establish a presence on Fridays and Saturdays.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

With the launch of two new series on Saturday in January, CMT generated its greatest single-night annual growth in years. Saturday's new series BAYOU BILLIONAIRE and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION sparked HH growth of over 1/4 from last year, with older women up by nearly 2/3.

Despite sparking the improvement over last year with just two weekly blocks, the two new series dropped from significantly in their second week, down 35% for RW25-54, and down by 42% for RA25-54.

Sundays feature CMT's former top series for key demos, EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION, now alternating with Movie blocks. The other nights of the week generally feature series repeats, specials and Movies.

While Saturday's new series BAYOU BILLIONAIRE and MY BIG REDNECK VACATION led the pack in HH and demo delivery, new Friday offering SWANDEROSA, did not fare as well, delivering half of CMT's Prime average in its debut, and also dropping from Week 1 to Week 2.

Movies helped drive Monday-Thursday's modest growth, with titles such as TOMBSTONE, OVERBOARD, and the BLUE COLLAR COMEDY movies out-delivering seemingly random blocks of series such as SINGING BEE 2 and TRADING SPOUSES.