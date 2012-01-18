CMT Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While music still informs many of CMT's original series such as THE SINGING BEE and CMT'S NEXT SUPERSTAR, movies and acquired series dominate the schedule six nights per week. EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION periodically strips at 8pm Monday -Thursday, followed by a movie most nights. Original series have moved to Thursday from Friday, with music specials slotted throughout the schedule.

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with comedy and music specials. Series are beginning to establish a presence on Sundays.

After scheduling prime "off the clock" with most programs starting at some point during the third quarter of the hour in 2010, CMT returned to starting on the hour and half-hour in January, and has continued this practice on and off throughout 2011.

DECEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After two consecutive months of wholesale lineup changes, in December CMT offered movies every night but Friday, where original series SWEET HOME ALABAMA returned with new episodes. For the month, movies covered 43% of CMT's prime, with multiple runs of the theatrical movies SWEET HOME ALABAMA and FOOTLOOSE improving the weekend by over 50% for the key RW25-54. Key demos were up 30% over November, with strong growth Thursday through Sunday.

Despite the lack of a regular time period for top demo series EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION, the month finished slightly up for older women compared to last year.

Comedy from the "Blue Collar" school continued to score well, with four of the top twelve individual telecasts for December.

Regular series were slotted sporadically in December, and scored well below prime average, with the exception of DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS 6. The debut of the new season of the series SWEET HOME ALABAMA on Fridays helped that night to modest demo growth, but the HH and demo ratings were well below the monthly average.

December's growth came despite the fact that the majority of programs started "off-the-clock," the opposite of the pattern that had emerged over the last year or so. Previously, when CMT's schedule started on the hour or half hour demo delivery climbed, falling when "off-the-clock."