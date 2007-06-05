Cartoon Network Press Releases 2008

DECEMBER 16, 2008

Cartoon Network Weekly Ratings (12/8/08 - 12/14/08)

Cartoon Network earned substantial double-digit delivery growth -between 14% and 34% among target kid demos -across both its prime time and total day performance last week. In prime time, kids 2-11 delivery grew by 20%, kids 6-11 delivery by 30% and tweens 9-14 delivery by 34%. In total day, kids 2-11 delivery increased by 14%, kids 6-11 delivery by 25% and tweens 9-14 delivery by 33%.

Among Cartoon Network's programming stand-outs was the Thursday night comedy franchise HAR HAR THARSDAYS (Thursday, 7-10 p.m.), which earned delivery gains from 71% to a whopping 167%. Leading the charge was the season finale of Total Drama Island (9 p.m.), which ranked as the #1 program of the day on all television with kids 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14, and boys 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14. It also ranked as the top telecast in Cartoon Network history among tweens and girls 9-14. All other series within HAR HAR THARSDAYS -Chowder (8 p.m.), The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (8:30 p.m.) and 6Teen (7, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.) -also showed remarkable double-digit growth among key kids demos.

DECEMBER 9, 2008

Weekly Ratings (12/1/08 -12/7/08)

For week #1 of December '08, Cartoon Network's total day delivery performance grew by 7% among kids 2-11, 18% among kids 6-11 and 34% among tweens 9-14. Comedy franchise HAR HAR THARSDAYS (Thursday, 7-10 p.m.) continued to show delivery gains among targeted viewers, punctuated by 12% growth among kids 6-11 and 68% growth among tweens 9-14.

Cartoon Network original series Chowder (Thursday, 8 p.m.) was the #1 show in its time period on all television among kids 6-11and 9-14, and boys 6-11 and 9-14, earning double and triple-digit delivery growth among key demos. Kids 2-11 grew 24%, kids 6-11 grew 66% and tweens 9-14 grew 163%. Total Drama Island (Thursday, 9 p.m.) charted even higher delivery increases, with kids 2-11 growing by 55%, kids 6-11 by 71% and tweens 9-14 by 129%.

DECEMBER 3, 2008

Cartoon Network Weekly Ratings (11/24/08 - 11/10/08)

Cartoon Network Offers Thanks for November Prime and Total Day Delivery Gains

Monthly Performance Grows Between 4% to 15% among Kids 6-11, Kids 2-11 and Tweens 9-14

Thursday Night Comedy Franchise Grows Between 46% to 91%; Friday Night's STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS Improves Targeted Kid Delivery Between 63% to 101%



NOVEMBER 26, 2008

Cartoon Network Weekly Ratings (11/17/08 - 11/23/08)

HAR HAR THARSDAYS earned double and triple-digit growth with all key demos compared to the previous year, increasing delivery of kids 6-11 (892,000) by 67%, kids 2-11 (1,206,000) by 59% and tweens 9-14 (712,000) by 116%. Delivery of girls 9-14 (268,000) jumped an impressive 201%.

* Total Drama Island (9p) was the #1 program in its time period vs. broadcast and cable with kids and boys 6-11, 2-11 and 9-14. It was also the #1 program of the total day with kids 9-14 and all key boys' demos. Total Drama Island delivery versus the prior year increased by 231% with kids 6-11 (1,232,000), 206% with kids 2-11 (1,662,000) and 308% with tweens 9-14. The series also increased delivery of girls 9-14 (365,000) by an amazing 677%.

* A new episode of Chowder (8p) was the #1 program with kids 9-14, boys 6-11 and boys 9-14 in its time period vs. broadcast cable and earned double and triple-digit growth in all of its key demos.

* 6Teen (9:30p) was the #1 program in its time period with boys 6-11, 2-11 and 9-14 vs. all broadcast and cable. It also earned double and triple-digit growth in all key demos, increasing kids 6-11 delivery (909,000) by 163%, kids 2-11 delivery (1,296,000) by 155% and tweens 9-14 delivery (729,000) by 160%. Girls 9-14 delivery (290,000) jumped by 900% compared to last year.

A new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (9p) during the Friday Night Adventure programming was #1 in its time period with boys 6-11, 2-11 and 9-14 and was the #1 program of the day with boys 6-11, 2-11 and 9-14 vs. all broadcast and cable. Compared to the same time period in 2007, Star Wars: The Clone Wars earned double digit growth with kids and boys with delivery of kids 6-11 (1,045,000) increasing by 53%, kids 2-11 (1,429,000) by 38% and tweens 9-14 (815,000) by 75%.

Also airing in the Friday Night Adventure block was a new episode of Ben 10: Alien Force (9:30p) that gained double and triple-digit growth in all kids demos. The showing of Ben 10: Alien Force on Friday night earned a 47% growth with kids 6-11, 32% growth with kids 2-11, 59% growth with tweens 9-14 and 139% growth with girls 9-14 compared to the same time period last year.



NOVEMBER 18, 2008

Cartoon Network Weekly Ratings (11/10/08 - 11/16/08)

Cartoon Network's overall prime time performance continued to climb by solid double digits compared to the same time period last year among each of its targeted kid demos: kids 2-11 delivery (766,000) increased by 21%, kids 6-11 delivery (535,000) increased by 24% and tweens 9-14 delivery (443,000) increased by 19%.

Leading the charge among comedy programming, HAR HAR THARSDAYS (Thursday, 7-10 p.m.) improved overall kids 2-11 delivery (1,129,000) by 52%, kids 6-11 delivery (833,000) by 83% and tweens 9-14 delivery (771,000) by 144%. Total Drama Island (9 p.m.) was the #1 program of the day on all television among tweens 9-14, delivering 994,000 tweens with 174% growth vs. the same time period last year. The second most-popular show of the night was an all-new episode of Chowder (8 p.m.) which earned triple-digit delivery growth among all kid demos, including a whopping 388% growth among tweens 9-14 and 220% growth among kids 6-11.

Among Cartoon Network's action-adventure programming, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Friday, 9 p.m.) was the #1 program of the day vs. all television among boys 6-11 and boys 9-14. Versus the same time period last year, kids 6-11 delivery (1,167,000) jumped by 71% and tweens 9-14 delivery (895,000) jumped by 92%. Not far behind, the original animated series Ben 10: Alien Force (Friday, 9:30 p.m.) improved kids 6-11 delivery (933,000) by 64% and tweens 9-14 delivery (736,000) by 73%. Ben 10: Alien Force also was the #1 program in its time period with boys 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14 vs. all broadcast and cable television.

NOVEMBER 11, 2008

Cartoon Network Weekly Ratings 11/2/08 - 11/9/08

Cartoon Network once again scored solid double-digit growth in prime time compared to the same week last year, earning 23% delivery growth among kids 2-11 (810,000), 28% delivery growth among kids 6-11 (579,000) and 17% delivery growth among tweens 9-14 (470,000). Total day delivery of these targeted kid demos also showed modest growth, up 3% with kids 2-11, up 11% with kids 6-11 and up 1% with tweens 9-14.

· Among its programming stand-outs, new episode premieres of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Friday, 9 p.m.) and Ben 10: Alien Force (Friday, 9:30 p.m.) each earned significant ratings and delivery growth among key kids demos. Star Wars: The Clone Wars earned between 39% and 90% growth among kids 2-11, kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14, while Ben 10: Alien Force earned between 20% and 56% growth among the demos. Star Wars: The Clone Wars also was the #1 program of the day vs. all broadcast and cable television with boys 6-11 and 9-14.

· Thursday night's comedy franchise HAR HAR THARSDAYS (Thursday, 7-10 p.m.) also increased targeted kid audiences between 32% and 62% compared to the same time period last year. An all-new episode of Chowder (8 p.m.) produced dramatic growth vs. the time period last year, earning between 52% and 76% growth among kids 2-11, kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14. Similarly, The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (8:30 p.m.) delivered between 35% and 63% growth among these same demos. Top program of the night belonged to Total Drama Island (9 p.m.), which ranked as the #1 program in its time period among kids and boys 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14.

OCTOBER 7, 2008

Cartoon Network Charts Strong Double-Digit Prime Time and Total Day Growth

Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Secret Saturdays Premieres Drive Overall Network Success

Thursday Night Comedy and Sunday Movie Franchises Also Earn Double, Triple-Digit Gains Compared to Last Year

Adding a new Friday night of action-adventure to follow its top-performing Thursday night of comedies, Cartoon Network earned across-the-board double-digit ratings and delivery gains in both prime time and total day for the first week of fourth quarter 2008, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research. Powered by the record-breaking premiere of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Friday, 9 p.m.) -the #1 program in its time period among all broadcast and cable television with kids 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14 -and the strong lead-in provided by The Secret Saturdays (Friday, 8 p.m.), Cartoon Network's prime time performance gains across targeted kid demos grew between 20% and 52% for the week compared to the same time period in 2007. Similarly, total day delivery and ratings gains for the week grew between 14% and 20% among all kids demos. Further network support was fueled by Sunday nights "Flicks" movie presentation (7-9 p.m.) of Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King, which earned double and triple-digit growth among kid viewers.

"Our programming strategy of developing individual nights into viewer destinations for comedy, movies and now action-adventure is clearly resonating with our viewers," said Stuart Snyder, president and chief operating officer of Turner Broadcasting's Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media group. "We're thrilled with these initial numbers and look forward to building solid growth across the fourth quarter."

Highlights of Cartoon Network's performance over the first week of fourth quarter 2008 compared to the same 2007 time periods include the following:

Cartoon Network Prime Time (Mon.-Sat., 8-11 p.m.; Sun, 8-10 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

Kids 2-11 delivery (994,000) grew by 52%, and ratings (2.4) by 50%

Kids 6-11 delivery (711,000) increased by 43%, and ratings (2.9) by 45%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (594,000) improved by 21%, and ratings (2.4) by 20%

Cartoon Network Total Day (Mon.-Sat., 6 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

Kids 2-11 delivery (648,000) grew by 18%, and ratings (1.6) by 14%

Kids 6-11 delivery (430,000) increased by 17%, and ratings (1.8) by 20%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (335,000) improved by 14%, and ratings (1.4) by 17%

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Friday, 9 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

#1 Program of the Entire Week among all broadcast and cable television among boys 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14

Across the Oct. 3-5 weekend (four airings), Star Wars: The Clone Wars reached 7.8 million persons 2+.

Kids 2-11 delivery (1,866,000) grew by 136%, and ratings (4.6) by 130%

Kids 6-11 delivery (1,463,000) increased by 127%, and ratings (6.0) by 122%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (1,255,000) improved by 110%, and ratings (5.1) by 113%

The Secret Saturdays (Friday, 8 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

#1 Program in its time period among all broadcast and cable television with boys 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14

Kids 2-11 delivery (1,129,000) grew by 40%, and ratings (2.8) by 40%

Kids 6-11 delivery (815,000) increased by 31%, and ratings (3.3) by 27%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (675,000) improved by 21%, and ratings (2.8) by 22%

"Har Har Tharsdays" Comedy Line-up (Thurs., 7:30-10 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

Kids 2-11 delivery (1,164,000) grew by 49%, and ratings (2.9) by 53%

Kids 6-11 delivery (841,000) increased by 43%, and ratings (3.4) by 42%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (637,000) and ratings (2.6) both improved by 18%

"Flicks" (Sun, 7-9 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

Kids 2-11 delivery (1,349,000) grew by 109%, and ratings (3.3) by 106%

Kids 6-11 delivery (919,000) increased by 82%, and ratings (3.8) by 81%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (694,000) improved by 38%, and ratings (2.8) by 33%

Cartoon Network (CartoonNetwork.com), currently seen in more than 97 million U.S. homes and 160 countries around the world, is Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s ad-supported cable service offering the best in original, acquired and classic animated entertainment for kids and families. Overnight from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. (ET, PT), Cartoon Network shares its channel space with Adult Swim, a late-night destination showcasing original and acquired animation for young adults 18-34.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company, creates and programs branded news, entertainment, animation and young adult media environments on television and other platforms for consumers around the world.



OCTOBER 2, 2008

Cartoon Network Scores Double-Digit Third Quarter Prime Time Ratings Growth

Thursday Night Comedies, Sunday Night Movies Gain Momentum Giving Network Best Ratings Since 2nd Quarter '07

CartoonNetwork.com Also Sets New Website Records for Monthly Unique Visitors, Game Plays and Video Plays

Standing out among its kid-targeted cable competition, Cartoon Network charted powerful double-digit third quarter growth in prime time ratings across all kid demos, it best quarterly prime time ratings performance since second quarter 2007, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research. Compared to the same third quarter time period last year, kids 6-11, 2-11 and 9-14 prime time ratings increased between 10% to 13%, while delivery among the demos also improved between 9% to 10%. Total day ratings and delivery over the third quarter also grew among kids 2-11, respectively earning 6% and 5% growth, while kids 6-11 ratings and delivery remained unchanged.

Driving Cartoon network's prime time performance over the summer months was the all-new Thursday night comedy franchise "Har Har Tharsdays" (7:30-10 p.m.), which spotlights original animated series Chowder (8 p.m.) and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (8:30 p.m.) as well as top-rated Total Drama Island (9 p.m.) and Johnny Test (9:30 p.m.). Each individual series earned double and triple-digit delivery and ratings growth across third quarter. Total Drama Island ranked as the #1 regularly scheduled Thursday night program at 9 p.m. on all television throughout third quarter among boys 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14. Continuing to grow in popularity, it also regularly ranked #1 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. among kids 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14. The Sunday night movie franchise, "Flicks" (7-10 p.m.), also contributed prime time performance fuel to Cartoon Network, earning significant double-digit ratings and delivery increases across all kid demos.

On the digital front, due to the success of such recent interactive online games Mini Match, Ben 10: Alien Force Bounty Hunters and Game Creator, CartoonNetwork.com set all-new third quarter records. In July, the site earned 6.4 million unique visitors, 192 million game plays and 33 million video plays -all new monthly records. And in August, CartoonNetwork.com again broke its record for unique visitors, attracting some 6.98 million users.

"The goal of our new programming strategy has been to obtain success one day/night at a time," said Stuart Snyder, president and chief operating officer for Turner Broadcasting's Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media group. "It is very rewarding and exciting to see it taking hold, and to have ratings growth not only on-air but also on CartoonNetowrk.com."

Highlights of Cartoon Network's 2008 third quarter prime time performance as well as the quarterly performances of "Har Har Tharsdays" and "Flicks" -all compared to the same 2007 time period -include the following:

Cartoon Network Third Quarter Prime Time (Mon.-Sat., 8-11 p.m.; Sun, 8-10 p.m.) vs. Third Quarter 2007

Kids 2-11 delivery (798,000) grew by 9%, and ratings (2.0) by 11%

Kids 6-11 delivery (559,000) increased by 10%, and ratings (2.3) by 10%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (433,000) improved by 9%, and ratings (1.8) by 13%

"Har Har Tharsdays" Third Quarter (Thurs., 7:30-10 p.m.) vs. the Same 2007 Time Period

Kids 2-11 delivery (1,146,000) ballooned by 24%, and ratings (2.8) by 22%

Kids 6-11 delivery (862,000) raced ahead by 41%, and ratings (3.5) by 40%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (633,000) catapulted by 51%, and ratings (2.6) by 53%

"Flicks" Third Quarter (Sun, 7-10 p.m.) vs. the Same 2007 Time Period

Kids 2-11 delivery (988,000) expanded by 27%, and ratings (2.4) by 26%

Kids 6-11 delivery (712,000) jumped by 35%, and ratings (2.9) by 32%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (570,000) increased by 50%, and ratings (2.3) by 53%

Cartoon Network (CartoonNetwork.com), currently seen in more than 97 million U.S. homes and 160 countries around the world, is Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s ad-supported cable service offering the best in original, acquired and classic animated entertainment for kids and families. Overnight from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. (ET, PT), Cartoon Network shares its channel space with Adult Swim, a late-night destination showcasing original and acquired animation for young adults 18-34.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company, creates and programs branded news, entertainment, animation and young adult media environments on television and other platforms for consumers around the world.



SEPTEMBER 24, 2008

WEEKLY RATINGS (9/15/08 - 9/22/08)

Cartoon Network's continuing ratings/delivery growth was punctuated this week by TOTAL DRAMA ISLAND (Thursday, 9 p.m.), which ranked as television's -both broadcast's and cable's -#1 ranking program in its time period for delivery of kids, boys and girls ages 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14. In addition, TOTAL DRAMA ISLAND was the #1 program of the day with kids 9-14 and boys 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14.

Overall, Cartoon Network's weekly prime time ratings and delivery compared to the same week in 2007 grew between 3% to 13% among kids 2-11, kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14. Similarly in total day, Cartoon Network target demo ratings and delivery rose between 2% to 10%.



SEPTEMBER 17, 2008

WEEKLY RATINGS (9/8/08 - 9/14/08)

Cartoon Network continued its ratings and delivery surge into the second week of September with solid growth in both prime time and total day among all target kids and tween demos. Compared to the same time period last year, prime time ratings grew from between +6% and +13% among kids 2-11, 6-11 and tweens 9-14, while delivery grew between +3% and +8%. Similarly, in total day ratings, kids and tweens ratings increased between +7% and +10%, while delivery improved from +2% and +6%.

Cartoon Network's hit Thursday night comedy franchise HAR HAR THARSDAYS (7:30-10 p.m.) also continued its dramatic climb in kids and tweens ratings and delivery. Overall, compared to the 2007 time period, kids 2-11 and kids 6-11 delivery increased between +15% and +20%, while ratings grew by +16% to +19%. Tweens 9-14 delivery jumped by +24% and ratings by +25%.

An all-new episode of Total Drama Island (9 p.m.) on Thursday was the #1 program in its time period on all broadcast and basic cable among kids 2-11, 6-11 and tweens 9-14. The series also was the #1 program of the entire day among tweens 9-14 (3.8 rating/939,000 delivery).

SEPTEMBER 9, 2008

Cartoon Network Hits Stride with Weekly Prime Time and Total Day Across-the-Board Growth

Thursday Night Franchise HAR HAR THARSDAYS Earns Double & Triple-Digit Ratings/Delivery Gains

Sunday, Sept. 7 Scores as Best Total Day Performance of the Year

Propelled by its red-hot Thursday night franchise HAR HAR THARSDAYS, Cartoon Network scored significant prime time and total day ratings and delivery growth across all kids demos last week, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research. In addition to the Thursday all-comedy line-up of originals and top acquisitions, Cartoon Network's Sunday performance -which featured a 12 noon to 7 p.m. marathon of Total Drama Island followed by the network's motion picture premiere of The Mask -earned an average 2.8 kids 6-11 total day rating, the best single day performance for Cartoon Network so far this year. HAR HAR THARSDAYS once again scored double and triple-digit ratings and delivery growth among all kids demos, proving the on-going popularity of its 7:30-10 p.m. line-up of original series Chowder (8 p.m.) and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (8:30 p.m.), plus the international acquisitions of Total Drama Island (9 p.m.) and Johnny Test (7:30p.m., 9:30 p.m.).

Highlights of Cartoon Network's prime time, total day and Thursday night HAR HAR THARSDAYS performances for the first week of September '08 compared to the same time periods last year include the following:

Prime Time (Mon.-Sat., 8-11 p.m.; Sun, 8-10 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

Kids 6-11 delivery (600,000) grew by 12%, and ratings (2.5) by 14%

Kids 2-11 delivery (837,000) increased by 9%, and ratings (2.1) by 11%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (476,000) improved by 8%, and ratings (1.9) by 6%

Total Day (Mon.-Sat., 6 a.m-11 p.m.; Sun, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

Kids 6-11 delivery (449,000) rose by 9%, and ratings (1.8) by 6%

Kids 2-11 delivery (676,000) expanded by 12%, and ratings (1.7) by 13%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (328,000) jumped by 15%, and ratings (1.3) by 8%

HAR HAR THARSDAYS (Thurs., 7:30-10 p.m.) vs. the same 2007 time period

Kids 6-11 delivery (829,000) raced ahead by 49%, and ratings (3.4) by 48%

Kids 2-11 delivery ( 1,180,000) improved by 39%, and ratings (2.9) by 38%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (674,000) catapulted by 94%, and ratings (2.8) by 100%

Cartoon Network (CartoonNetwork.com), currently seen in nearly 95 million U.S. homes and 160 countries around the world, is Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s ad-supported cable service offering the best in original, acquired and classic animated entertainment for kids and families. Overnight from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. (ET, PT), Cartoon Network shares its channel space with Adult Swim, a late-night destination showcasing original and acquired animation for young adults 18-34.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company, creates and programs branded news, entertainment, animation and young adult media environments on television and other platforms for consumers around the world.



AUGUST 19, 2008

Weekly Ratings (8/11/08 - 8/17/08)

Cartoon Network achieved solid prime time delivery and ratings growth last week among its targeted kids 6-11 (delivery up +6%, ratings up +5%) and kids 2-11 (delivery up +7%, ratings up +6%) demos, fueled by the continuing performance of its HAR HAR THARSDAYS comedy franchise (Thursday, 7:30-10 p.m.).

The block earned powerful delivery increases among kids 2-11 (up +45%), kids 6-11 (up +44%) and tweens 9-14 (up +64%).

Best among its original series, The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (8:30 p.m.) secured +39% delivery growth among kids 2-11 and kids 6-11, and +65% delivery growth among tweens 9-14.

Friday night's FRIED DYNAMITE franchise (7-11 p.m.) also proved potent among kids delivery, earning +73% delivery improvement among kids 2-11 and +63% delivery growth among kids 6-11.

Chowder at 10 p.m. was the top-rated original series of the night, earning +35% to +55% ratings and delivery growth among key kids demos compared to the same time period last year.

JULY 29, 2008

"Har Har Tharsdays" Leads Cartoon Network to Across-the-Board Prime Time Growth in July

Thursday Night Comedy Franchise Earns Best Monthly Delivery & Ratings Since March '08 Launch

Led by its runaway-hit Thursday night franchise "Har Har Tharsdays" (7:30-10 p.m.), Cartoon Network reported prime time ratings growth for the month of July across each of its target kid demographics, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research. With outstanding performances throughout July from its newest original series -Chowder (Thursday, 8 p.m.) and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.) -Cartoon Network outdistanced its July 2007 ratings and delivery performance among kids 6-11, kids 2-11 and tweens 9-14 by 4% to 7%. Versus the same time period in July 2007, "Har Har Tharsdays" increased its overall monthly kids 2-11, 6-11 and 9-14 ratings and delivery performance in July by 31% to 69%, scoring its best monthly results since the franchise launched in March this year.

Highlights of Cartoon Network's monthly prime time and Thursday night franchise "Har Har Thursdays" performances for July 2008 compared to the same time periods last year include the following:

Cartoon Network July Prime Time (Mon.-Sat., 8-11 p.m.; Sun, 8-10 p.m.) vs. July 2007

Kids 6-11 delivery (536,000) grew by 4%, and ratings (2.2) by 5%

Kids 2-11 delivery (767,000) increased by 5%, and ratings (1.9) by 6%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (400,000) improved by 6%, and ratings (1.6) by 7%

"Har Har Tharsdays" (Thurs., 7:30-10 p.m.) vs. the Same July 2007 Time Period

Kids 6-11 delivery (801,000) expanded by 35%, and ratings (3.3) by 38%

Kids 2-11 delivery (1,112,000) jumped by 31%, and ratings (2.8) by 33%

Tweens 9-14 delivery (605,000) catapulted by 69%, and ratings (2.5) by 67%

JULY 22, 2008

Weekly Ratings (7/14/08 - 7/20/08)

Cartoon Network's Thursday night prime time franchise HAR HAR THARSDAYS (7:30-10 p.m.) racked up powerful double-digit delivery and ratings and gains among all target kid demos compared to the same time period last year. Kids 6-11 delivery (814,000) increased by 59% and ratings (3.4) by 62%. Kids 2-11 delivery (1,133,000) improved by 48% and ratings (2.8) by 47%. And tweens 9-14 delivery (578,000) jumped by 67% and ratings (2.4) by 71%. Top programs of the night included Total Drama Island (9 p.m.), Johnny Test (9:30 p.m.), The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (8:30 p.m.) and Chowder (8 p.m.).



APRIL 15, 2008

Cartoon Network promotes Stacy Isenhower to SVP/Programming and Scheduling, from her previous role as VP Research, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Adult Swim. Isenhower, who will continue to be based in Atlanta, will oversee day-to-day scheduling and strategic positioning of all on-air content for Cartoon Network and Boomerang, and on-air promotion for Adult Swim, as well as each network's long-range promotional calendar. She will report directly to Stuart Snyder, President and COO/Turner's Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media group.