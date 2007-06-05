Cartoon Network Press Releases 2007

MONDAY, JULY 16, 2007

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. Integrates Animation, Entertainment and Sports Digital Ad Sales Teams Walker Jacobs Joins as Senior Vice President of Turner Entertainment New Media Ad Sales

Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing announced today the merging of its digital ad sales teams for its Turner Entertainment Group portfolio, consisting of TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Court TV, GameTap, Super Deluxe and Turner Sports. The Turner Entertainment New Media Ad Sales team will focus resources and have a dedicated team responsible for driving all new media ad sales.

As part of this new structure, Walker Jacobs is joining the organization as senior vice president of Turner Entertainment New Media Ad Sales, effective July 16. In his new position, Jacobs will oversee all of the new media ad sales initiatives for the Turner Entertainment portfolio. He will be based in New York, reporting to David Levy, president of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing.

"I am very excited to have Walker join our company and assume this integral position within the ad sales division," said Levy. "Walker is an experienced professional who brings great creative energy, smart business sense and fresh ideas to this position. His skills will blend perfectly with those of the seasoned executive team in place."

Jacobs and an expanded digital ad sales team will work with Turner Broadcasting's Entertainment, Sports and Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media divisions to develop integrated sales and marketing solutions for advertisers across the entertainment portfolio of television networks, platforms and businesses. Jacobs will join Linda Yaccarino, executive vice president of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales; Trish Frohman, executive vice president of Turner Sports and Regional Ad Sales; and Beth Goss, executive vice president of Animation Ad Sales, as part of the Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing executive team. All four individuals report directly to Levy.

Levy noted this newly aligned ad sales structure is a direct result of advertisers' considerable interest in new media opportunities. "I am confident that collectively, this group will continue to make it easier and more productive for advertisers and agencies to do business with our industry-leading television and digital platforms as we look to aggregate and deliver consumers across all platforms," said Levy.

"This is a great opportunity for me to work with David and the talented individuals across Turner," said Jacobs. "My goal is to help Turner Entertainment develop and extend long-term partnerships with clients through innovative and creative ideas that take advantage of the full arsenal of assets."

For the past six years, Jacobs worked for Reuters Americas in a variety of executive positions. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of the Reuters Americas Media Group, responsible for general management of Reuters.com ad sales and business development, as well as content sales for Reuters Media Business in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company, is a major producer of news and entertainment products around the world and the leading provider of programming for the basic cable industry.

###