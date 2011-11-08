Cable Top 25: 'Monday Night Football,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'Certain Prey' Top Weekly Cable Viewing
Live+Same Day ratings:
-
There is a lot more information in the daily cable ratings.
We always post whatever specific show data we received directly and see via press release or other trade publications. You can subscribe to our RSS feed and we have created a special category (Overnight Cable TV Show Ratings), which we usually post late in the afternoon on the east coast (and Friday night data isn't posted until Monday).
-
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.