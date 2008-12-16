Bravo Strategic Opportunities - December 2008

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

Bravo is one of the top ranked networks for upscale viewers across all cable entertainment networks. They have had numerous records and unprecedented firsts in terms of ratings and most watched programs. Their programming slate is mainstream. In addition to a handful of successful reality original series, they are very active in acquiring off-net theatrical movies, series and specials as well.

ORIGINAL:

Unscripted -- competition reality, docu-drama soaps. They are also developing game shows and talk shows. In addition to fashion, food, beauty, design and pop culture.

ACQUIRED:

Always looking at big off-network product.



PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

Due to a number of factors, including volume of mail, employee safety, and legal issues, Bravo cannot accept unsolicited creative ideas or materials. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. Bravo does not accept e-mail submissions.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Bravo has had the ability to create a form of television building where they create a hit show and use it as a departure point to create extensions and brands. Bravo has also had tremendous success in bolstering their bottom lines by sponsorships on-line and product integration.

Bravo's explosive growth this past year has been fueled by their award-winning unscripted originals. They have had almost a 50 percent increase in programming hours, and have been able to broaden their audience. This has been fueled by the successful competition reality genre and docu-dramas, coupled with a trademark line-up of talented, creative and culturally relevant lifestyles and personalities. This winning competiton has been an instant success for them.

Lifestyle continues to be an important genre and big business for Bravo. Bravo has a development team which is constantly scouting for talent across its five key areas: food, design, fashion, beauty and popculture. According to Frances Berwick, executive VP of programming & production there's a fine balance between being entertaining and also having credentials. "I think an essential facet of lifestyle shows is that you want to be watching a show where the people know what they're talking about. It's absoutely essentials for us that we use someone who is authentic and credible so the audience buys into what they're doing." Berwick also says there is definitely an aspirational quality about Bravo's programming and there has to be a layer of drama on top of that. Experts need to be talented and credible, but they also have to have the colorful personalities that make the viewers want to come back every week.

Bravo defines themselves as "brand personality". "Inventive" but useful, "Original" but not abstract, "Stylish", but accessible, "Bold" but not offensive, "Breezy" but still meaningful, "Forward-looking" but rooted in the present, "Smart" but not academic, "Confident" without bragging, "Sexy" but not vulgar, "Open-minded" but still opinionated, "Inviting" but not ordinary. (quoted from "Think Bravo," Bravo network, internal document)

GOT MORE?:

