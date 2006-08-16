Bravo Press Releases 2006

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2006

BRAVO AIRS 10-EPISODE MARATHON OF NBC'S CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED DRAMA "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS," SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30, 9 AM-7 PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY -- December 28, 2006 -- Bravo airs back-to-back episodes of NBC's critically-lauded freshman drama, FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS with a ten-hour marathon, Saturday, December 30, 9am-7pm ET/PT. Inspired by the book and the film FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, NBC's poignant series centers on the small rural town of Dillon, Texas, where the coveted state football championship rings are held in the highest regard. Dillon's promising high school team, its star quarterback, and newly appointed head coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler, King Kong, Grey's Anatomy) continually feel the mounting pressure of the town's pride and honor riding on their shoulders as soon as the Panthers' new football season kicks off. Photography from this series is available on Media Village at www.nbcmv.com/bravo.

The strong cast also includes: Scott Porter (THE BEDFORD DIARIES) as the injured former star quarterback Jason Street; Gaius Charles (BOOK OF DANIEL) as feared running back Brian "Smash" Williams; Taylor Kitsch (KYLE XY) as running back Tim Riggins; Connie Britton (The Brothers McMullen, 24) as Taylor's supportive wife, Tami; Zach Gilford (The Last Winter) as new team captain and starting quarterback Matt Saracen, and Minka Kelly (WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOU) as Lyla Garrity, Panther cheerleader and Street's girlfriend. Also starring are: Aimee Teegarden (NED'S DECLASSIFIED SCHOOL SURVIVAL GUIDE) as Coach Taylor's daughter, Julie; Adrianne Palicki (SOUTH BEACH) as Tyra Collette, and Jesse Plemons (GREY'S ANATOMY) as Landry Clarke.

Executive-produced by Peter Berg (the film Friday Night Lights, The Rundown) who also wrote and directed the pilot, Jason Katims (ROSWELL), Brian Grazer (The Da Vinci Code, Cinderella Man, A Beautiful Mind), David Nevins (ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT) and Sarah Aubrey (Bad Santa, The Kingdom"). FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS is a production of Imagine Entertainment, NBC Universal Television Studio and Film 44.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 83 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, 12-time Emmy-nominated INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, TOP CHEF, CELEBRITY POKER SHOWDOWN, as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, QUEER EYE, and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, PROJECT RUNWAY.

###

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2006



ACTOR, PRODUCER, WRITER MATT DAMON JOINS BRAVO'S HOST JAMES LIPTON ON 12-TIME EMMY-NOMINATED SERIES "INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO"



Bravo's INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO: MATT DAMON Premieres Tuesday, January 2, 2007, 8-9pm ET/PT

NEW YORK - December 28, 2006 - Bravo's 12-time Emmy-nominated series INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO welcomes Hollywood's golden boy Matt Damon on Tuesday, January 2, 2007, 8-9pm ET/PT. Damon sits down with host James Lipton to share his craft and life lessons on INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO: MATT DAMON. Photography from the special is available on Media Village at www.nbcmv.com/bravo.

During his interview with Lipton, Damon reveals why he almost quit acting, what goes on behind the scenes on the Oceans Eleven set ("It's not all throwing water balloons at each other...") and what working with Angelina Jolie on The Good Shepherd was like, among other topics. Following are excerpts from the interview.

ON HOW HE PREPARED FOR "THE GOOD SHEPHERD":

"I read a bunch of books, we met with family members of some of the original CIA members, and then ultimately it was Robert DeNiro, who is the director, had thought about it so much that he really guided me through every single moment."

ON WORKING WITH ANGELINA JOLIE:

"I would know Angie was working because suddenly there would be fifty cameras outside. That was probably the thing I thought about most working with her and Brad. Both of them have this incredible ability to leave all of that nonsense at the door."

ON HIS "OCEAN'S ELEVEN" AND "OCEAN'S TWELVE" CAST:

"Steven Soderbergh is as good as anybody working and I think he is at the top of his game right now. So to be in an ensemble of guys who have a lot of fun working together-- its not all throwing water balloons at each other--we are all professionals and take our jobs seriously and we know we have to give Steven exactly what he needs."

ON HIS ROLE IN "COURAGE UNDER FIRE":

"I wasn't mentioned in any of the reviews and I was devastated. I felt like I couldn't put anything else into it. I couldn't work any harder, and I thought that the performance was good. I was proud of the performance but to not be even noticed or mentioned, I kind of figured maybe I shouldn't do this; maybe I should do something else."

Actor/producer/writer Matt Damon has earned a reputation as one of the most affable actors in the entertainment industry. His first film role was a one-line part in Mystic Pizza. Following a few lean years, Damon rushed onto the A-list as the star and co-writer of Good Will Hunting, which he collaborated on with childhood friend Ben Affleck. The celebrated film earned him a Best Actor Academy Award nomination and an Oscar win for Best Screenplay. Damon soon became one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood and began to work with top directors, fashioning an impressive list of credits, including Francis Ford Coppola's The Rainmaker, Stephen Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, Kevin Smith's Dogma and Anthony Minghella's The Talented Mr. Ripley. Having proven himself a major box office draw, Damon played a key role in the ensemble cast of Ocean's Eleven and Oceans Twelve and also landed the lead in the The Bourne Identity films. Recently, Damon joined an all-star cast in Martin Scorsese's The Departed, winning critical acclaim in his role as a hardened criminal who infiltrates the police force.

Now in its 13th season, INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO has provided a forum for the passion, perspectives and perceptions of more than 200 of contemporary film, theater and television's most noteworthy contributors. Seen in 125 countries, INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO, was launched in April 1994 with Academy Award-winning actor and longtime Actors Studio President, Paul Newman. Originally filmed at the Actors Studio Drama School at New School University, the series currently tapes at Pace University.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 83 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, 12-time Emmy-nominated INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, TOP CHEF, CELEBRITY POKER SHOWDOWN, as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, QUEER EYE, and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, PROJECT RUNWAY.

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBC cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2006



BRAVO PROMOTES FRANCESCA SULLIVAN TO VICE PRESIDENT, MULTI-PLATFORM PROGRAM PLANNING, AND CAROLYN HOMMEL TO DIRECTOR, PROGRAM PLANNING FOR THE NETWORK'S PROGRAM PLANNING TEAM

NEW YORK - December 20, 2006 -- Bravo announced the promotion of Francesca Sullivan to Vice President, Multi-platform Program Planning, and Carolyn Hommel to Director, Program Planning. The announcements were made today by Jerry Leo, Vice President, Strategic Program Planning, to whom both positions report.

"Bravo has had an amazing year, and a crucial part to that success is our Program Planning team," said Leo. I'm proud to recognize Francesca and Carolyn for their contributions in making Bravo appointment television with its viewers."

Sullivan, who was upped from Director, Planning and Scheduling Services, is the Program Planning liaison with Ad Sales. Her responsibilities include developing the Upfront program strategy and scatter market planning. Additionally, Sullivan maximizes TV 360 opportunities by creating strategic sales packages that target digital and new media businesses and enhancing sponsorship opportunities with digital components, such as wireless, WAP, bravotv.com and interactive broadband. Prior to Bravo, Sullivan worked at Nickelodeon where she moved up the ranks in the Program Planning and Scheduling department, from Manager to Director. Among her accomplishments there, she oversaw the Nick Jr. block on CBS and spearheaded the taskforce to convert the network from tape to digital. Earlier in her career, Sullivan held the position of Manager of Scheduling at Outdoor Life Network and Coordinator of Acquisitions and International Programming at Comedy Central. Sullivan is a graduate of Syracuse University and currently resides in New York City.

Hommel, who most recently served as the Manager, Program Planning, continues to collaborate on long range program planning and devise strategic scheduling options and stunts. She serves as the Program Planning liaison with the Research and Production teams. Prior to Bravo, Hommel held a number of positions in research, most recently as Manager of Program Research at NBC. In that role, she worked closely with the Development and Programming departments, conducting program testing on such series as WILL & GRACE, CROSSING JORDAN and AMERICAN DREAMS. Previously, Hommel had worked at E! Entertainment Television as a Research Manager and at Warner Brothers as a Senior Research Analyst. Hommel received her master's degree in Communications Management from the Annenberg School at the University of Southern California and her bachelor's degree from Case Western Reserve University. She currently resides in Burbank, California.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically-acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy nominated KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, 12-time Emmy-nominated INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, TOP CHEF, CELEBRITY POKER SHOWDOWN, as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program QUEER EYE, and the four time Emmy-nominated hit competition series PROJECT RUNWAY.

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been a NBC Cable Network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com .

###

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2006

BRAVO APPOINTS VETERAN NBC PRESS EXECUTIVE CAMERON BLANCHARD TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, COMMUNICATIONS

BURBANK - December 11, 2006 - Bravo has appointed NBC's Cameron Blanchard - most recently Vice President, NBC Entertainment Publicity, East Coast - to Senior Vice President, Communications, it was announced today by Lauren Zalaznick, President, Bravo.

"Cameron has demonstrated tremendous leadership and vision in her two years of heading up NBC's busy New York press department," said Zalaznick. "She is a well-respected pro in this business with a diverse background that will serve her well in helping us take Bravo to the next level."

At the cable network - which, like NBC, is under the NBC Universal banner - Blanchard's new responsibilities will include overseeing the Bravo's ongoing strategic communications outreach as well as its publicity campaigns for its growing slate of series, longform and alternative programs.

In her previous position as NBC's Vice President, NBC Entertainment Publicity, East Coast, Blanchard was responsible for all East Coast programming publicity, including such series as LAW & ORDER, LAW & ORDER: Special Victims Unit, LAW & ORDER: Criminal Intent, 30 ROCK, the upcoming THE BLACK DONNELLYS, THE APPRENTICE, THE APPRENTICE: Martha Stewart, KIDNAPPED, THE BOOK OF DANIEL, CONVICTION and TRIAL BY JURY.

And finally, Blanchard oversaw the late-night daypart including, LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O'BRIEN, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO and LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, as well as East Coast-based specials, longform and alternative programs.

Blanchard joined NBC Sports in June 2000, from MSNBC, as the Director of Communications and was promoted to Senior Director, Sports Communications, in December 2002. Blanchard supervised the communications strategy and outreach for several of NBC Sports' key properties to national print and electronic media and served as a division spokesperson. During her tenure with NBC Sports, Blanchard managed the communication efforts for the NBA, Wimbledon, Visa Triple Crown, and Arena Football League. She also played an integral role in the strategic planning and publicity execution for the 2000, 2002 and 2004 Olympic Games in Sydney, Salt Lake City and Athens, respectively.

Earlier, Blanchard joined NBC Sports from MSNBC, where she was director of media relations for the 24-hour cable news network. In that role, she managed the daily publicity and media-relations outreach for MSNBC's daytime and primetime programming, including coordinating the network's breaking news efforts to the press, served as network spokesperson and promoted the anchors. She also handled media relations for CNBC's primetime programming. Blanchard joined MSNBC in June 1996, one month prior to the cable network's launch, as a senior publicist.

From 1992-96, Blanchard worked at the National Basketball Association in the marketing communications department. Her responsibilities included managing the local, national and international communications efforts for the NBA's marketing partners and the events and attractions group. She also worked on the communications plan and successful launch of NBA.com.

Blanchard graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. She currently resides in Brooklyn Heights, New York, with her husband and two sons.

###

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2006

ACTOR, PRODUCER, DIRECTOR FOREST WHITAKER JOINS 12-TIME EMMY NOMINATED SERIES INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO FOR AN INTIMATE TELL ALL

Tune In For The Premiere Of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO: Forest Whitaker On Monday, December 11, 2006, 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT

Bravo's 12-time Emmy-nominated series INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO welcomes legendary actor Forest Whitaker. Host James Lipton sits down for a candid tell-all of the multi-talented actor's life and career on Monday, December 11, 2006, 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT.

Whitaker comes to the ACTORS STUDIO as an actor, director and producer. As an actor he made his talent known in films "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "The Color of Money," "Plantoon," and "Bird", for which he won Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Widening his horizons, Whitaker took a seat behind the camera with his successful directorial debut in "Waiting to Exhale." "They all seemed like women I knew," Whitaker says, "I didn't really feel that foreign from them, I mean emotionally. The whole movie is really about reclaiming yourself and being able to move on and love yourself, so I related to it very much."

A star of both film and television, Whitaker recently took on challenging roles in the acclaimed dramas THE SHIELD and ER. Whitaker says, "I try to let my art be an expression of me as a person and my work is one of the things I do the most so I have to allow it to be the thing that helps to continues to evolve and grow."

Most recently, Whitaker tackled the role of a lifetime in one of the most acclaimed performance in recent years "The Last King of Scotland," playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. Whitaker says this role was very important to him and changed him, "It was really important to me. I think for the next part of my life, my journey. My work is about to become stronger."

Tune in Monday, December 11, 2006, 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT for the premier of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO: Forest Whitaker." Photography from the special are available on Media Village atwww.nbcmv.com/bravo.

###

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2006

BRAVO'S "TOP DESIGN" MEASURES UP 12 ASPIRING INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN THE SERIES PREMIERE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 AT 11PM ET/PT, FOLLOWING THE SECOND SEASON FINALE OF "TOP CHEF"

Series Moves To Its Regular 10pm ET/PT Timeslot On Wednesday, February 7

Famed Designer Todd Oldham Joins Series As Host; Designer Jonathan Adler Serves As Lead Judge; Editor-In-Chief Of ELLE DECOR Magazine Margaret Russell And Interior Designer Kelly Wearstler Serve As Series Judges

NEW YORK - December 7, 2006 - Bravo turns the spotlight from the culinary arts to interior design with the series premiere of the new one-hour 10-episode competition reality series TOP DESIGN. Off the heels of the critically-acclaimed TOP CHEF and the Emmy-nominated hit PROJECT RUNWAY, Bravo's newest reality competition series TOP DESIGN offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative, competitive and client-driven interior design business. Popular designer and personality Todd Oldham hosts and is joined by renowned designer Jonathan Adler, as lead judge, and series judges Margaret Russell, editor-in-chief of ELLE DECOR Magazine and interior designer Kelly Wearstler. TOP DESIGN premieres on Wednesday, January 31 at 11pm ET/PT, following TOP CHEF'S season two finale, and moves to its regular 10pm timeslot on Wednesday, February 7. The announcement was made today by Lauren Zalaznick, President, Bravo.

Bravo's nationwide search has resulted in a group of 12 of the country's hottest new interior designers, artists and architects, who will draw upon their creativity and expertise and compete to create the TOP DESIGN. Photos of the designers are available on Media Village at www.nbcmv.com/bravo. The aspiring interior designers will vie for a $100,000 grand prize from LendingTree, as well as a brand new 2007 Acadia vehicle from GMC. The winner also will be rewarded with an editorial feature in ELLE DECOR Magazine, plus the chance to showcase their design skills at ELLE DECOR'S Dining By Design, NYC, a lavish affair where designers, celebrities, and the who's who of fashion convene for a night of style, drama, excitement, and spirited collaboration.

"Bravo has successfully brought spirited competition to both the fashion and food industries," said Zalaznick. "Now our passionate viewers will be rewarded each week when they 'watch what happens' as the creativity and drama unfold through each pressure-filled design challenge."

In TOP DESIGN, high stakes, eccentric personalities and creative egos combine to fuel the competition. Aspiring and professional interior design contestants will converge and compete in a series of challenges to create the TOP DESIGN, while living in a decked-out studio loft as they are inspired and critiqued by professionals who are leaders in their chosen field. In each episode, host Oldham will reveal one challenge for the designers and send them off to sketch their rooms and shop for paints, furniture, fabrics and other supplies. Lead judge Adler will deliver the news of the chosen winner and loser with input from regular series judges Russell and Wearstler, as well as the surprise guest judges.

The 12 contestants will reside in West Hollywood and most of the season's production activity will be centered around the Pacific Design Center, a designer's paradise that serves the needs of the design, entertainment and arts communities.

THE DESIGNERS:

Name Age Resides in Originally from

Michael Adams 23 New York, NY Athol, MA

Goil Amornvivat 33 New York, NY Bangkok, Thailand

Heather Ashton 36 Los Angeles, CA Gainesville, FL

Felicia Bushman 38 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA

John Gray 39 Chicago, IL Chicago, IL

Ryan Humphrey 35 New York, NY Ashtabula, OH

Andrea Keller 36 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA

Erik Kolacz 28 Chicago, IL South Bend, IN

Matt Lorenz 32 Chicago, IL Comfrey, MN

Elizabeth Moore 48 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA

Carisa Perez-Fuentes 26 New York, NY Highland Park, NJ

Lisa Turner 48 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA

(Designer bios attached below).

THE JUDGES:

Known as one of the most beloved designers working today, Oldham joins TOP DESIGN as host, delivering challenges and inspiring the designers to be their most innovative in their pursuit of creating the TOP DESIGN. Originally a New York fashion designer and the host of TODD TIME on MTV's HOUSE OF STYLE, Oldham's career has evolved to include all areas of design, from interior design, film and photography, to furniture and graphic art. Oldham is the author of Hand Made Modern by Regan Books, and has hosted HGTV's HAND MADE MODERN series of specials. Oldham designed his own line of dorm room furnishings for Target and currently designs a line of furniture and accessories, Todd Oldham By La-Z-Boy. Oldham also designed The Hotel in South Beach, as well as The Fairfax Hotel, South Beach, to open in 2007

Famed designer Adler, the lead judge of TOP DESIGN has been celebrated for the mod shapes, vibrant colors and organic eye-popping patterns that are the signature of his work today. His business encompasses seven retail outlets in Soho & the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Los Angeles, East Hampton, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago; a thriving interior design business, responsible for the re-design of the Parker Palm Springs hotel in modernist style with a comfy residential feel; a burgeoning licensing business under the brand name Jonathan Adler Happy Home that's expanding into bedding, bath accessory, stationary, dinnerware and table linens at accessible prices; and originally-designed sold in high-end boutiques around the world. Adler's "happy, handcrafted and luxe" designs for the home have become a part of American pop-culture, appearing on the sets of the TODAY SHOW, SEX AND THE CITY, WILL & GRACE and THE APPRENTICE. In November 2005, Adler launched his first book My Prescription for Anti-Depressive Living, which combines his wittiness and enthusiasm for creating happy homes everywhere with serious design.

As editor-in-chief of ELLE DECOR Magazine, TOP DESIGN judge Russell has infused the magazine with a singular sense of sophistication, while helping to preserve its mission to inspire designers, architects, and homeowners with the best in interior and product design. In July 2000, Russell was promoted to editor-in-chief of the magazine she helped found. Since then she has spearheaded an award-winning redesign of the publication -- one of 23 ELLE DECOR editions worldwide -- and shifted coverage to portray an increasingly diverse array of talents through images and articles that blend striking graphics with incisive, personality-driven text. In addition to overseeing ELLE DECOR, elledecor.com, and the ELLE DECOR series of books, Russell serves as a trustee of DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS), and co-chairs the series of ELLE DECOR Dining by Design events that take place in eight cities across the country each year. Stewart, Tabori & Chang published Russell's book, Designing Women: Interiors by Leading Style Makers, which profiles 16 trendsetters in the design world.

TOP DESIGN series judge Wearstler ranks among the design industry's most influential new tastemakers. Acclaimed for trendsetting designs, Wearstler is the founder and principal of the award-winning Los Angeles-based firm Kelly Wearstler Interior Design. As the lead creative eye and lifestyle muse for the boutique Viceroy resorts in Southern California, Miami, South Beach, Anguilla and Mexico's Riviera Maya, she has helped make the Viceroy name synonymous with polish, glamour and wit. In addition, she is leading the aesthetic vision for The Tides, a growing collection of vibrantly chic beach resorts in South Beach and the Caribbean. Luxury design aficionados also recognize Wearstler for her creative transformation of the BG restaurant and lounge at Manhattan's Bergdorf Goodman; her celebrity and executive residential designs in Beverly Hills and Hollywood; and her books Domicilium Decoratus and Modern Glamour (Regan Books/HarperCollins). Wearstler's exclusive rug, wallpaper and fabric collections are currently available to design professionals, and her signature bedding, dinnerware and table linens will debut at fine retailers nationwide throughout 2007.

Bravo has partnered with Stone & Company Entertainment to bring viewers this new competition series searching for America's next great interior designer. Stone & Company Entertainment's Scott Stone and Clay Newbill serve as Executive Producers.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically-acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy nominated KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, 12-time Emmy-nominated INSIDE THE ACTOR STUDIOS, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, TOP CHEF, CELEBRITY POKER SHOWDOWN, as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program QUEER EYE, and the four time Emmy-nominated hit competition series PROJECT RUNWAY.

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been a NBC Cable Network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2006

BRAVO'S BRILLIANTBUTCANCELLED.COM ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF "DEATHWATCH: MIDSEASON EDITION"

New Look, New Rules - An iPOD Giveaway Every Week

Log-In and Compete to Become the Ultimate Network Exec and Vote for the Shows You Think Won't Make the Midseason Cut

Over 30,000 people logged on and voted in BrilliantButCancelled.com's "Fall Season DeathWatch 2006" contest. Due to the overwhelming success, BrilliantButCancelled.com has launched"DeathWatch: Midseason Edition." New shows and a new rules and an iPod giveaway every week. You can currently log-on for the game and users can vote through January 27th.

HOW THE GAME WORKS

Each week, visitors can pick from a list of broadcast series premieres and vote on the one show they think is most likely to be cancelled that week.

If a show is cancelled, it moves into the "show graveyard" and is taken out of the voting roster. If a show is pulled from the schedule with plans to return (as has been happening a lot lately), it is placed in a "coma" and the show is moved into the "show hospital."

If a player votes for a show that falls into either of these two categories by the end of the week, they are entered to win a video iPod. Players can change their vote at any time (only the last vote counts) and choose which show they think will be cancelled.

And for "DeathWatch: Midseason Edition," a new category has been added. If a show receives a full order, it is taken out of the rotation and is moved into the "thriving" category.

Visitors can check-in everyday for breaking news in BrilliantButCancelled.com's "DeathWatch." The final day of voting for "DeathWatch: Midseason Edition" is January 27th. Visit www.BrilliantButCancelled.com/deathwatch/ to play television executive for a day.

WHAT ARE THE MIDSEASON SHOWS?

Twelve new shows have been added to the roster, as the networks roll out the mid-season replacement. They are:

· IN CASE OF EMERGENCY (ABC) - Lori Laughlin leads this ensemble sitcom about high school friends reunited through tragedy.

· TRAVELER (ABC) - Three college friends plan a prank at a major New York City art museum that turns them into fugitives suspected of terrorism.

· BIG DAY (ABC) - Like "24," except that it's a comedy, "Big Day" follows each hour of one couple's wedding day.

· DAY BREAK (ABC) - Taye Diggs has to repeat the same day multiple times as he struggles to find out who framed him for murder.

· HIDDEN PALMS (The CW) - Troubled teen moves to idyllic Palm Springs and finds that it has a seedy underbelly.

· ALIENS IN AMERICA (The CW) - Wisconsin mom hosts a Pakistani exchange student.

· RULES OF ENGAGEMENT (CBS) - David Spade and Patrick Warburton lead this ensemble sitcom about two couples and one swinging bachelor -- all dealing with the foibles of love.

· THE WINNER (Fox) - Rob Corddry, now successful, looks back to 1994 when he was 32, living with this parents, and best friends with a 13-year-old neighbor.

· THE BLACK DONNELLYS (NBC) - Good-boys-turned-bad drama about four brothers who get involved in organized crime.

· RAINES (NBC) - Jeff Goldblum as a homicide detective who solves murder investigations by imagining the victims are acting as his partner.

· ANDY BARKER P.I. (NBC) - Andy Richter as an accountant turned Private Investigator.

· THE SINGLES TABLE (NBC) - Hour-long drama about five singles who meet at a wedding and vow to change their lives.

Art is available at www.nbcumv.com.

###

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2006

CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS ON THIS WEEK'S EPISODE OF BRAVO'S "TOP CHEF"



Tune-in to episode EIGHT of TOP CHEF, ON Wednesday, DECEMBER 13 at 10pm ET/PT

Happy holidays! In this episode of TOP CHEF the cooks put their party skills to the test, serving up a festive appetizer to be complemented by their own Bailey's cocktail mix. The chefs get into the spirit of the season as the competition heats up.

Host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are joined in the judging by award-winning mixologist and owner of Culinary Cocktail Catering Kristin Woodward, from Oysters Restaurant in Corona Del Mar.

###

TUESDAY, DECEMBER, 5, 2006

MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL ... WHO'S THE SEXIEST GAY OF ALL?

LANCE, ELLEN, FACE OFF IN OUTZONETV.COM'S FIRST EVER SEXIEST GAY 2007 POLL

BRAVO'S "MANHUNT" RETURNS IN CONJUNCTION WITH ONLINE POLL TO LAUNCH ON OUTZONETV.COM ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2006

NEW YORK - December 5, 2006 - Bravo's OUTzoneTV.com, the first-ever broadband channel specifically targeted to the gay and lesbian online community, will bring users, readers, and the LGBT community a new online poll to determine "OUTzoneTV.com's Sexiest 2007." The nominees include Lance Bass, Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tim Gunn, among others. Voting kicks off on Friday, December 8, and runs through Thursday, December 28, with the winners announced on OUTzoneTV.com and in In Touch Weekly magazine on stands on Friday, January 5. The OUTzoneTV.com poll will coincide with the launch of Bravo's "MANHUNT" on the site. The announcement was made today by Jason Klarman, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Brand Strategy, Bravo.

"It has been a big year for gay celebrities, and we thought what better way to celebrate than by honoring the sexiest of them," said Klarman.

Speaking of sexy, Bravo's "MANHUNT: The Search for America's Most Gorgeous Male Model," which first premiered on Bravo in 2004, will return on OUTzoneTV.com in conjunction with "OUTzoneTV.com's Sexiest 2007" poll on Friday, December 8. The eight-episode one-hour series will be rolled out with one exclusive online premiere each week, surrounded by photos, interviews, Q & A's and blogs so fans can catch up on what their favorite contestants have been doing since shooting ended. "MANHUNT" has been an ongoing favorite for Bravo online visitors - first on Bravotv.com, and then, since June 2006, on OUTzoneTV.com. Longtime fans and new devotees who have not been able to view the original series online will now be able to enjoy the experience.

HOW THE POLL WORKS:

Three poll categories, "Sexiest Gay Celebrity," "Sexiest Gay-Friendly Celebrity," and "Sexiest Gay of the Year," each include 12 nominees. The editors at OUTzoneTV.com hand-selected the 12 sexy celebrities in the first two categories after hours of discussion, and by focusing on those stars that are the sexiest in the most open way. Their sexiness run the gamut from glam, butch, TV-camera-ready, grungy-poetic, musical. Voting is open to all readers of OUTzoneTV.com, and is based on a 1-5 rating scale.

AMERICA'S SEXIEST GAY CELEBRITY:

In recent months, high-profile gays have been slipping out of the closet and into the spotlight so smoothly, including: 'N Sync's Lance Bass, GREY'S ANATOMY'S T.R. Knight, and HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER'S Neil Patrick Harris. For the first time, America has the opportunity to recognize their top pick:

· Lance Bass - The man who melted millions of tween hearts as a crooner for 'N Sync incinerated the closet door with one phone call. In July he came out smiling on the cover of People magazine: I'm gay and it's no big deal. Oh, but Lance is a great, big deal. We love him.

· Melissa Etheridge - She survived breast cancer, headlined a hugely successful tour, and celebrated the birth of twins with partner Tammy Lynn Michaels.

· Tim Gunn - With his immense vocabulary and heart of gold amid the PROJECT RUNWAY phenomenon, Gunn won fan and competitor affection alike.

· Pedro Almodovar - The Oscar buzz surrounding his new film, Volver, is deafening. Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Screenplay nods are practically guaranteed.

· Jake Shears - Front-stud of the Scissor Sisters, whose new record, "Ta-Dah," and its first single, "I Don't Feel Like Dancing," debuted at the top (#1) on the UK pop charts.

· John Cameron Mitchell - From Cannes to Columbia, MO, Mitchell rocked the indie film world with his sexually explicit, proudly queer, and surprisingly touching follow-up film to Hedwig, the gritty but sweet Shortbus.

· Nate Berkus - Oprah's in-house decorator continued to rule the design roost on Oprah's chatfest. He also scored the cover of "O at Home."

· Reichen Lehmkuhl - The ex-Air Force captain and THE AMAZING RACE winner published his memoir this year and helped shepherd ex-boyfriend Lance Bass out of the closet.

· Ellen DeGeneres - She won a third daytime Emmy Award for her chatfest, scored a hot new girlfriend (see #11) and was named the second woman (and first lesbian...) to host the Academy Awards.

· Neil Patrick Harris - Riding high on the success of his sitcom HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, Doogie Howser cleared the air once and for all by coming out of the closet.

· Portia de Rossi - Just so damn beautiful and nice, Ms. de Rossi became the new girlfriend to megastar Ellen. Heaven knows where the ALLY MCBEAL and ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT star will show up next.

· Rufus Wainwright - The singer-songwriter reached a new highpoint in his career with a sold-out, and critically acclaimed, reenactment of Judy Garland's last concert at Carnegie Hall. Then for kicks he became the spokesmodel for avant-garde fashion designers Victor+Rolf.

AMERICA'S SEXIEST GAY-FRIENDLY CELEBRITY:

Homophobia is OUT in Hollywood, and accepting and celebrating gay men and lesbians is IN. And the nominees are:

· Jake Gyllenhaal - How do you follow the success of Brokeback Mountain? If you're Jake, you take the year off and enjoy the accolades with quiet humility. He showed true class by not commenting on jokes about his friendship with Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong.

· Meryl Streep - She slipped into a pair of Christian Laboutin spike heels and ran away with the summer's surprise blockbuster, The Devil Wears Prada. Then in her downtime she did a serious play, "Mother Courage," adapted by gay playwright Tony Kushner.

· Kathy Griffin - She scored in 2006 with second season of MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, which was not only popular with the folks at home but garnered the comedienne a coveted Emmy nomination. Oh, and she keeps touring nationwide. Go Kathy!

· Julian McMahon - The star of "Nip/Tuck" became a gay icon this year for his hyper-sexuality. He lusts after his business partner and frenemy (Dylan Walsh) almost as much as the many women in his life. Singlehandedly, McMahahon pushed TV ever closer to the edge of the gay/straight cliff.

· Justin Timberlake - The boy-bander with a heart brought "SexyBack" in so many ways including menswear. He launched of an edgy, wearable, and very cool new clothing line "William Rast."

· Amy Sedaris - The comedian -- and sister of hilarious gay author David Sedaris -- saw her film Strangers With Candy hit the big screens. Then wrapped up the year with a surprise bestselling book, "I Like You: Hospitality Under The Influence."

· Beyonce Knowles - She's was already a pop star, fashion designer, and arm-candy for hip-hop's "hova." Now Ms. Knowles' is destined for movie stardom with the release of Dreamgirls, the movie.

· Johnny Knoxville - The Jackass-impresario returned with a sequel to his signature guy-on-guy hijinks that was funnier than the first. He and his Jackass crew always play fair with tongues firmly in cheek, butt cheeks showin

g, and their downright gayness firmly exposed.

· Brangelina - While the power-couple continue a high-wattage fight against poverty, they joined forces with gays to fight for marriage equality. The couple said they won't take their own vows until gays can get married, too.

· Hugh Jackman - Wolverine followed his burst on the blockbuster scene with a year on Broadway singing and dancing his way to a Tony Award as Liza Minelli's gay husband. This year, he starred in no less than six movies, including The Fountain, Woody Allen's Scoop and the animated blockbuster Happy Feet. Talk about versatile.

· Parker Posey - After starring in the charming gay flick Adam & Steve, Ms. Posey joined forces with the man who first made her a star, Christopher Guest (director of Waiting for Guffman) in his new film, For Your Consideration.

· Penelope Cruz - She's always done her best work with gay men - and this year is no different. Her starring role as a diva under pressure in gay director Pedro Almodovar's critically acclaimed Volver has made Cruz is a shoe-in for an Oscar nod.

SEXIEST GAY OF THE YEAR:

While they are not technically "celebrities," they are stars in the world of OUTzoneTV.com. The "Sexiest Gay of the Year" is culled from "OUTzone's Gay of the Day." Since OUTzone launched in June of 2006, the site has generated reader-submitted photos from readers nominating themselves for "Gay of the Day." It's a fun, sexy, irreverent part of the site where readers send in photos of themselves along with playful descriptions explaining why they should be "OUTzone's Gay of the Day." For "Gay of the Year," over "100 Gays of the Day" have been selected for inclusion in a hot list of 12 nominees. Now, readers can choose which "Gay of the Day" they think is worthy of the title "Gay of the Year."

ABOUT OUTZONETV.COM

OUTzoneTV.com is the first online broadband and entertainment destination for thought provoking content about and for the LGBT audience. The website features a wide array of exclusive, seriously fun long and short-form video. Subjects range from eye-opening historical examples of queer images in media to contemporary explorations of LGBT subjects, to content that is not overtly LGBT, but appeals to the audience. Videos range from vintage films and television to contemporary documentaries and viral short subjects. The site is updated daily with a wealth of blogs, features, news, photos, community and user-generated content.

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, 12-time Emmy-nominated "INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, TOP CHEF, CELEBRITY POKER SHOWDOWN, as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, QUEER EYE, and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, PROJECT RUNWAY.

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBC cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

TUESDAY, NOVEMER 28, 2006

LIFE'S A BEACH ON THIS WEEK'S EPISODE OF BRAVO'S "TOP CHEF"

Tune-in to AN ALL NEW EPISODE of "Top Chef" Wednesday, DECEMBER 6 at 10pm ET/PT

Surfs up! In the next episode of "Top Chef" the cooks are put to the test when they hit the beach for a breakfast-based challenge. The competition flares up as the chefs battle it out without the comforts of a kitchen.

Host Padma Lakshmi, judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, along with surfer-turned-chef guest judge, Rafael Lunetta, will help to preside over this very utilitarian episode of "Top Chef."

###



TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2006

BRAVO STICKS WITH D-LISTER KATHY GRIFFIN, RENEWING HER EMMY-NOMINATED SERIES "KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST" FOR A THIRD SEASON



NEW YORK, NY - November 28, 2006 - There' s no place like the D-List for Kathy Griffin, and Bravo concurs with a third season renewal for the acclaimed Emmy-nominated unscripted series "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List." Six episodes of her no-holds barred, one-hour series are set to return in 2007 on Bravo, it was announced today by Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President, Programming and Production, Bravo.

"Kathy's unique style of comedy is brilliantly showcased with this series, and the new season will continue to show her D-List life in hilarious Technicolor, and her daily struggle to move up the celebrity food chain," said Berwick.

Even with a third season renewal of her series, the talented comic Kathy Griffin still revels life on the D-List. But with an Emmy nod for her Bravo series, is she finally getting A-List props? Naaaah! Life still holds its indignities for the talented comic, and in the new season, viewers will relish in fantastic new D-List adventures. Her career is on a roll and the comic is in better form then ever, which only serves up more challenges for the dog-tired Kathy, who must show more fortitude than ever to stay at the top of her game.

Returning this season are some of Griffin's "peeps" including her assistant, Jessica, and her loveably wacky parents, John and Maggie Griffin. Look for a new motley crew of personalities to pop in on Kathy's hectic life in the new season.

Picture This Productions will produce six, one-hour third season episodes of "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List for Bravo." The series is executive produced by Marcia Mule, Brian Scott, Lisa M. Tucker and Kathy Griffin.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," 12-time Emmy-nominated "Inside the Actors Studio," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Top Chef," "Celebrity Poker Showdown," as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, "Queer Eye," and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, "Project Runway."

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBC cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2006

BRAVO'S "INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO" ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR HOLLYWOOD'S BRIGHTEST STARS

ALL NEW PREMIERES TO FEATURE EDDIE MURPHY, FOREST WHITAKER, MATT DAMON and KYRA SEDGWICK starting MONDAY, DECEMber 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT

New York - November 15 - Bravo rolls out the red carpet this December when "Inside the Actors Studio" begins a new season with a lineup of Hollywood's most intriguing stars. New premieres will feature Eddie Murphy, Forest Whitaker, Matt Damon and Kyra Sedgwick as they sit down with host James Lipton to share their craft. The 12-time Emmy-nominated series kicks off the star-studded schedule with Eddie Murphy, premiering on Monday, December 18, from 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT. The announcement was made today by Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President, Programming and Production, Bravo.

Eddie Murphy's comic talent was evident from an early age, with a flair for dead-on impressions and sidesplitting stand-up routines. His sense of humor and wit made him a stand out and got him noticed at an audition for "Saturday Night Live," where he was eventually cast as a featured player, originating some of the shows most memorable characters, such as Mr. Robinson, Buckwheat and Gumby. Murphy went on to make his feature film debut in "48 Hours," but it was his role in "Beverly Hills Cop" that made him a box-office superstar and a worldwide celebrity. Now, a seasoned actor, producer, comedian, writer and director, Murphy has a long list of films to his credit including "Coming to America," "The Nutty Professor," "Doctor Doolittle" and the blockbuster animated "Shrek." His role in the upcoming film "Dreamgirls" is much anticipated. Premieres Monday, December 18, from 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT.

The multi-talented Forest Whitaker started out as a football star in school and went on to study as a classical tenor before shifting to acting. After playing athletes in teen flicks "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Vision Quest," Whitaker gained notice with a range of supporting parts in A-list films including "Platoon," "The Color of Money," "Good Morning, Vietnam," and "The Crying Game." It was the breakout lead portrayal of the tortured jazz icon Charlie "Bird" Parker in Clint Eastwood's "Bird," for which Whitaker won the Cannes Film Festival award for best actor and a Golden Globe nomination. Widening his horizons, Whitaker gained respect behind the camera. He made a successful directorial debut with "Waiting to Exhale" and went on to direct "Hope Floats" and "First Daughter." A star of both film and television, Whitaker has recently taken on challenging roles in the acclaimed dramas "The Shield" and "ER." Recently, Whitaker tackled the role of a lifetime in "The Last King of Scotland," playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin and is generating Oscar buzz. Premieres Monday, January 8, from 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT.

Actor/producer/writer Matt Damon has earned a reputation as one of the most affable actors in the entertainment industry. His first film role was a one-line part in "Mystic Pizza." Following a few lean years, Damon rushed onto the A-list as the star and co-writer of "Good Will Hunting," which he collaborated on with childhood friend Ben Affleck. The celebrated film earned him a Best Actor Academy Award nomination and an Oscar win for Best Screenplay. Damon soon became one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood and began to work with top directors, fashioning an impressive list of credits, including Francis Ford Coppola's "The Rainmaker," Stephen Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," Kevin Smith's "Dogma" and Anthony Minghella's "The Talented Mr. Ripley." Having proven himself a major box office draw, Damon played a key role in the ensemble cast of "Ocean's Eleven" and the following sequels and also landed the lead in the "The Bourne Identity" films. Recently, Damon joined an all-star cast in Martin Scorsese's "The Departed," winning critical acclaim in his role as a hardened criminal who infiltrates the police force. Premiere TBA.

Noted for her thoughtful focused presence, Kyra Sedgwick's career has included stage, screen and television. At 16, she made her professional acting debut as a regular on the soap "Another World." She worked a number of acting jobs on both stage and screen, but it was her breakthrough performance as Donna, Tom Cruise's girlfriend in Oliver Stone's "Born on the Fourth of July" that raised her profile considerably. Building on that, Sedgwick went on to play a myriad of memorable roles -- a lesbian in "What's Cooking?" a rebellious daughter in James Ivory's "Mr. And Mrs. Bridge," John Travolta's love interest in "Phenomenon" and Julia Robert's sassy-tongued sister in "Something to Talk About." She met actor and soon-to-be husband Kevin Bacon when they played leads in the TV movie "Lemon Sky." Together, they've worked on a number of films, including "Murder in the First," "Cavedweller" and "The Woodsman." More recently, Sedgwick moved into series television with the critically-acclaimed drama "The Closer." Playing Brenda Johnson, a crack police investigator, her performance has earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award nominations. Premiere TBA.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," 12-time Emmy-nominated "Inside the Actors Studio," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Top Chef," "Celebrity Poker Showdown," as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, "Queer Eye," and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, "Project Runway."

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBC cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2006

THE SECOND SEASON OF BRAVO'S HIT DOCU-SOAP 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY' DEBUTS TUESDAY, JANUARY 16 AT 10:00 P.M.

ONE-HOUR DOCU-SOAP RETURNS FOR AN ENGROSSING EIGHT-EPISODE SEASON, INTRODUCING A NEW "HOUSEWIFE" AND EVEN MORE DRAMA

NEW YORK, NY - November 13, 2006 - Bravo once again pulls back the curtain on the real-life Peyton Place that is an exclusive gated community in Orange County, CA with the anticipated second season debut of its hit docu-soap series "The Real Housewives of Orange County" on Tuesday, January 16 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The second season will feature original real-life "housewives" Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough and Lauri Waring. Joining the cast of personalities this season is Tammy Knickerbocker, a natural beauty who previously was among the wealthiest families in the community, but today lives a more modest lifestyle as a divorced mother of three.

"This season we go back to Orange County to continue to follow the engrossing stories of these real women and their families," said Lauren Zalaznick, President, Bravo. "Their experiences are filled with humor, heartbreak and conflict as they struggle to find balance and fulfillment in their demanding lives. This series is as much about uncovering the surprising troubles that can come with their privileged lives as it is about the material excesses of the O.C. experience."

The women's lives are moving fast as they navigate their various family, career and community dramas. Their lives intertwine in ways you won't believe, until you drop in for a visit. Secrets will be revealed and hearts will be broken as the women embark on new adventures and experiences, all set against the staggering wealth of this Orange County community. They are still living the good life, and with their newfound notoriety, they are more determined than ever to keep up appearances in one of the most stylish communities in the country. Think you can keep up?

· Jo De La Rosa is living at lightening speed and is increasingly drawn to the bright lights of Los Angeles. She is still torn between being young and partying and devoting time to her relationship with her ex-fiance, Orange County resident Slade Smiley.

· Vicki Gunvalson is still going a million miles a minute and remains at the top of her game with her lucrative insurance business. Her two kids are out of the house and at college, and although Vicki tries her best to let them make their own mistakes, her expectations for them still get the best of her.

· Jeana Keough is hotter than ever as one of the community's most successful realtors, selling multi-million dollar homes and earning staggering commissions. She is working out marital issues with her often-absent husband, ex-major league baseball player Matt Keough, and attempts to keep her three wild teenagers in line.

· Tammy Knickerbocker is the newest "housewife" and is a hard-working single mother of three struggling to get back on her feet after a divorce and losing much of her family's fortune. She previously lived in one of the biggest homes in the community, and is now renting what in Orange County's standards is a more modest million-dollar abode. Her children are also struggling to come to grips with the changes in their family.

· Lauri Waring has a new man in her life, George, who pampers her with lavish gifts and adventures. George has four children from a previous marriage, and Lauri is learning to deal with the stress of blending two families. Her oldest daughter, Ashley, is floating along, while Josh struggles to get on the straight and narrow path.

Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" follows a group of sophisticated women and their families who lead glamorous lives in a picturesque Southern California gated community in Orange County. The Orange County "housewives" are accustomed the good life and will do everything they can to hang on to it. They each have their own personal story to share, from surviving an ugly divorce to choosing a career over a life of leisure, and they've granted Bravo an all-access pass into their lives, families, friendships, careers, and homes. The women take viewers along for the ride and into their real-life dramas that show how life isn't always perfect behind the gates.

In its first season, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" averaged a 0.7 HH coverage rating, 646,000 total viewers, 503,000 viewers 18-49 and 440,000 viewers 25-54. The series increased Bravo's average in the time period (Tuesdays at 10:00pm) by 19% in total viewers, 47% in 18-49 viewers and 26% in 25-54 viewers year-to-year. The program built on average by 39% on its 18-49 lead-in and by 42% among women in the demographic. The series also ranked as the youngest program on Bravo during its run with a median age of 34.4 and as one of the most upscale shows on cable's most upscale network.

Season two of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was produced by Evolution Film & Tape Inc., with partners Douglas Ross, Gregory Stewart, Kathleen French and Dean Minerd serving as executive producers. Series creator and Orange County resident Scott Dunlop also returns for the second season as executive producer.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," 12-time Emmy-nominated "Inside the Actors Studio," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Top Chef," "Celebrity Poker Showdown," as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, "Queer Eye," and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, "Project Runway."

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBC cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2006

BRAVO ANNOUNCES SERIES PICK-UP OF 'WELCOME TO THE PARKER' (WORKING TITLE) - AN ALL NEW ORIGINAL SERIES



BRAVO INKS DEAL WITH SNACKAHOLIC FOR PRODUCTION OF NEWEST DOCU-DRAMA

NEW YORK - November 7, 2006 - Bravo announces series pick-up of "Welcome to the Parker" (working title), a docu-series that takes viewers into the world of the luxurious Parker Palm Springs hotel. Each one-hour episode will uncover the lives, relationships and drama of the hotel staff and their guests. Bravo has signed Snackaholic production company, the producers of the critically acclaimed series "Tabloid Wars," to produce the series. The announcement was made today by Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President, Programming and Production, Bravo. Production begins this month and series will air on Bravo in 2007.

"Bravo continues to create the kind of docu-drama series that our viewers crave," said Berwick. "This time we're pulling the curtain back on the culture of high class hotels and taking a look at the unique personalities that work and play at The Parker."

The Parker Palm Springs is a happy, chic estate known for laid-back relaxation. The hotel sits on 13 acres of landscaped property and gardens with a natural backdrop of desert and mountains. The hard-working staff at The Parker is filled with varying personalities who have the responsibility of keeping all of the hotel's demanding guests content. Viewers will see the work that goes into keeping The Parker's sterling reputation intact. "Welcome to the Parker" follows everyone from the concierge to the housekeeping department to the maitre'd and all of the colorful guests found inside its walls.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," 12-time Emmy-nominated "Inside the Actors Studio," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Top Chef," "Celebrity Poker Showdown," as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, "Queer Eye," and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, "Project Runway."

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBC cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2006

BRAVO SETS RECORD FOR MOST-WATCHED QUARTER IN NETWORK HISTORY IN ALL DEMOS

BRAVO SHOWS BIGGEST GROWTH AMONG ALL FULLY DISTRIBUTED CABLE NETWORKS

THIRD QUARTER 2006 IS BRAVO'S #1 YOUNGEST QUARTER EVER

BRAVO PACING AS THE #1 CABLE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK IN AFFLUENT HOUSEHOLDS AND THE #1 MOST EDUCATED CABLE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK FOR ADULTS 18-49 AND 25-54 AMONG ALL CABLE NETWORKS IN PRIMETIME

NEW YORK, NY - September 26, 2006 - Bravo has broken multiple network records this quarter, kicking off with setting the record for being the #1 most-watched quarter in network history in primetime, and achieving double digit growth across key demos over third quarter last year. The success of the network is attributed to the increasing viewership and multiple hit series that premiered this quarter, from "Work Out" and "Million Dollar Listing" to the stellar "Project Runway," capping a year-to-date in which more shows have delivered over one million viewers than any other year in Bravo history. The announcement was made today by Lauren Zalaznick, President, Bravo

This quarter also broke numerous other Bravo records, including the most growth in total viewers and key demos than any other fully distributed cable network, compared to third quarter 2005. In addition, this quarter brought in more younger viewers than ever before, making it Bravo's youngest quarter ever, charting viewer median age at 42.5. And, although Bravo is getting younger, it continues to remain on course as the #1 cable entertainment network for delivering advertisers a high concentration of affluent (HH $100K+) viewers in the adults 18-49 and 25-54 demos, year to date. In addition, Bravo is pacing as the #1 most educated cable entertainment network among adults 18-49 and 25-54, year to date.

"More than ever, Bravo has truly become a watercooler network," said Zalaznick. "Our programming is resonating with viewers in a way that keeps people talking about it with their friends, chatting online, text messaging and hosting viewing parties."

Below are details of Bravo's history-making highlights:

3RD QUARTER 2006: #1 MOST WATCHED QUARTER IN BRAVO HISTORY:

* Third quarter 2006 finished as Bravo's most-watched quarter ever in the history of the network, with a primetime (Mon-Sun 8-11pm) average HH coverage rating of .6, 627,000 total viewers, 179,000 P18-34, 355,000 P18-49 and 351,000 P25-54. Each of these is a network record for any quarter.

* In third quarter, Bravo posted more year-to-year viewership growth across total viewers and key demos than any other fully distributed cable net (80 million HHs, including 39 ad supported nets). Bravo was up 40% in HH coverage rating, up 44 % in total viewers, up 58% in P18-34, up 38% in P18-49, and up 30% in P25-54.

"PROJECT RUNWAY" A RUNAWAY HIT: #1 MOST WATCHED SHOW IN BRAVO HISTORY:

* Season three of Bravo's Emmy-nominated hit series broke network records and is now the #1 most watched show in Bravo history

* "Project Runway" has set network program records for all key demos. "Project Runway" on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:00pm broken through Bravo's prior records among total viewers (4.1 million), P18-49 (2.7 million), and P 25-54 (2.6 million). The following Wednesday at 10:00 PM, Runway broke the network record for HH coverage rating (3.7).

* "Project Runway" has posted tremendous growth over its very successful second season. Over the course of ten weeks, the show's third season has grown over 117% among total viewers, and is up 96% among P18-49, and up112% among P25-54 versus the first ten weeks of the show's second season.

"WORKOUT": SEASON FINALE AVERAGED OVER ONE MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS:

* Bravo also launched another hit series in 3Q06 with "Work Out". The season finale of "Work Out" on Tuesday, August 22 averaged over one million total viewers, 711,000 P18-49, and 644,000 P25-54. Versus its premiere in its regular Tuesday 9:00pm time slot on July 25, the "Work Out" finale was up +169% among total viewers, +142% among P18-49 and +112% among P25-54. The show posted growth during each week of its run on Bravo in its Tuesday 9:00pm time slot.

BRAVOTV.COM MARKS RECORD BREAKING QUARTER ACROSS ALL METRICS:

* Traffic to BravoTV.com remained strong with another record breaking quarter across all metrics, pulling in 5.3 million unique visitors and 106.1 million page views, representing increases of 315% and 580%, respectively, versus the same quarter a year ago. This marks the best performing quarter ever for BravoTV.com.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, NHI Most current data (average of Live+7 through 9/10/06; Live+Same 9/11/06-9/24/06). All data before 2006 is Pre-DVR. Affluent and Education claims based on Nielsen Marketbreaks VPVH for $100K+ Households and 4+years college education for the Mon-Sun 8P-11P time period 2006 through August.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process, and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy-nominated "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," 12-time Emmy-nominated "Inside the Actors Studio," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Top Chef," "Celebrity Poker Showdown," as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program, "Queer Eye," and the four-time Emmy-nominated hit competition series, "Project Runway."

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBC cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.

###

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2006

BRAVO ANNOUNCES SERIES PICKUP OF NEW COMPETITIVE REALITY PROGRAM "TOP DESIGNER" (WORKING TITLE) -- A TEN EPISODE ONE-HOUR NEW ORIGINAL SERIES



BRAVO INKS DEAL WITH STONE & COMPANY ENTERTAINMENT IN SEARCH OF AMERICA'S NEXT GREAT INTERIOR DESIGNER -- CASTING CURRENTLY UNDERWAY

NEW YORK - JULY 26, 2006 - Bravo announces series pick-up of "Top Designer" (working title), which was previously announced as a series in development under the "Top Decorator" title. Bravo has partnered with Stone & Company Entertainment to bring viewers this new one-hour ten episode competition series searching for America's next great interior designer. Through a series of weekly pressure-filled challenges testing creativity, ingenuity and interpersonal skills, contestants will be competing for cash to start their own design firm and a spot in one of New York's finest designer showcases. Contestants will be drawn together from all walks of life and will possess a range of skills and training. The announcement was made today by France Berwick, EVP, Programming & Production, Bravo.

"Bravo's critically acclaimed reality competition shows that go inside creative professions have paved the way for the competitive spirit to thrive in an even more universal setting - the home," said Berwick. "This creative new series combines the fast-paced and upscale world of interior design with high pressure and entertaining competition."

With casting currently underway, trained professional interior designers, self-taught aspiring designers, and non-professional artists with a passion for interior design are invited to meet with "Top Designer" casting producers. For application information and submission guidelines, interested candidates may contact MysticArt Pictures, 818.563.4121 or topdesignercasting@yahoo.com, and visit www.topdesignertv.com.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy nominated "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," 13-time Emmy nominated "Inside the Actors Studio," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Top Chef," "Celebrity Poker Showdown," as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program "Queer Eye," and the four time Emmy-nominated hit competition series "Project Runway."

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been a NBC Cable Network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com.





###

THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2006

BRAVO MADE THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENTS AT THE TELEVISION CRITICS ASSOCIATION SUMMER PRESS TOUR IN PASADENA, CA:

Bravo has inked a deal with Production Partners Inc. to produce "Funny Girls," a series of irreverent Bravo stand up comedy specials. Joan Rivers, Paula Poundstone and Caroline Rhea pull out all of the stops and leave audiences in tears -- of laughter that is. From Joan's advice on landing a rich husband to Caroline's take on silent births and Paula's hilarious analysis of her troubled past, these ladies define modern stand up comedy.

The third season premiere of Bravo's four-time Emmy-nominated series "Project Runway" became the highest rated season premiere ever in the network's history. Last night's premiere was up 161% over the season two premiere in total viewers. More than 2.4! million total viewers tuned in to see fifteen new designers c! ompete in their first design challenge of this season, vying for the opportunity to show a line at New York Fashion Week. On the day of the premiere, BravoTV.com witnessed a spike to 150,000 unique visitors. The site also garnered 1.6 million page views.

Bravo has renewed its docu-soap series "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for a second season, it was announced today by Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President of Programming and Production for Bravo, during the network's session at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, CA. Bravo has tapped Evolution Film & Tape Inc. ("Fear Factor," "Big Brother") to produce the second season, with series creator Scott Dunlop also returning as executive producer. The second season will feature original cast members, along with new personalities that will be introduced. The new season is scheduled to begin production in Orange County, CA on eight episodes later this su! mmer, with series debut set for late 2006 on Bravo.

Principal photography will commence this month in Los Angeles on thirteen episodes of the second season of Bravo's acclaimed culinary competition series "Top Chef." The announcement was made today by Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President of Programming and Production for Bravo, during the network's session at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, CA. The second season will feature a new crop of 15 rising chefs who will compete for the coveted title of "Top Chef" and participate in stringent culinary challenges against a glitzy new backdrop - the city of Los Angeles. The contestants will reside and most of the season's production activity will be centered in the city's culturally burgeoning downtown area. The second season premiere is scheduled for October 2006.

###

THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2006

THE SECOND SEASON OF BRAVO'S HIT CULINARY COMPETITION SERIES 'TOP CHEF' BEGINS PRODUCTION IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

ACTRESS AND AWARD-WINNING WRITER PADMA LAKSHMI TAPPED AS HOST FOR SECOND SEASON

TOM COLICCHIO RETURNS AS HEAD CHEF/JUDGE; GAIL SIMMONS OF FOOD AND WINE IS BACK AS A REGULAR SERIES JUDGE

Pasadena, CA -- July 13, 2006 - Principal photography will commence this month in Los Angeles on thirteen episodes of the second season of Bravo's acclaimed culinary competition series "Top Chef." The announcement was made today by Frances Berwick, Executive Vice President of Programming and Production for Bravo, during the network's session at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, CA. The second season will feature a new crop of 15 rising chefs who will compete for the coveted title of "Top Chef" and participate in stringent culinary challenges against a glitzy new backdrop - the city of Los Angeles. The contestants will reside and most of the season's production activity will be centered in the city's culturally burgeoning downtown area. The second season premiere is scheduled for October 2006.

"Los Angeles is a city of marvelous and diverse cuisine with a rich culinary history," said Berwick. "It's home to wonderful farmers' markets, restaurants, fresh homegrown ingredients, classic burger stands, and a fine dining scene inspired by the city's many ethnic influences including Mexican, Japanese, Italian, Thai, and of course cuisine prepared with a healthy California flair. This is an exciting backdrop that will present new challenges and opportunities for our competing chefs."

Known as the first Indian supermodel, actress and award-winning writer Padma Lakshmi joins the second season as host of "Top Chef," introducing the challenges to the contestants and sitting at the judges' table each week. Lakshmi is currently working on her second cookbook for Miramax Books due in Spring 2007, a culinary endeavor of over 150 recipes from around the world and intriguing personal memoirs. This is a follow up to her successful first cookbook, "Easy Exotic," for which she won the International Versailles Event for best cookbook by a first time writer.

Lakshmi hosted "Padma's Passport" on The Food Network, cooking diverse and low-fat cuisine based on her best selling book, "Easy Exotic." Lakshmi also hosted the documentary series "Planet Food" for The Food Network and worldwide Discovery Channel, in which she journeyed the world for exotic cuisine.

Lakshmi's acting credentials are also extensive. In April 2006, Lakshmi portrayed the Egyptian Princess Bithia in ABC's mini-series "The Ten Commandments." In September she will portray the beautiful Indian courtesan Madhuvanthi in BBC America's "Sharpe's Challenge," a two-part mini-series that is the continuation of the popular BBC series based on Bernard Cornwell's novels. Coming later this year on the big screen, she joins Aishwarya Rai and Dylan McDermott in Paul Mayeda Berges' newest film "Mistress of Spices."

Tom Colicchio, one of the culinary world's most celebrated figures and co-owner of New York City's Gramercy Tavern and Craft Restaurants, returns as Head Chef/Judge for the new season, guiding the chefs through the challenges and demanding that they perform only at their best. Food expert and tough critic Gail Simmons of Food & Wine magazine also returns as a regular judge for the series.

Off the heels of its Emmy-nominated hit "Project Runway," Bravo newest hit reality competition series "Top Chef" offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of world-class cookery and the restaurant business at the highest level. The series features fifteen aspiring chefs who compete for their shot at culinary stardom

and the chance to earn the prestigious title of "Top Chef." Each episode holds two challenges for the chefs. The first is a quickfire test of their basic abilities and the second is a more involved elimination challenge designed to test the versatility and invention of the chefs as they take on unique culinary trials such as working with unusual and exotic foods or catering for a range of demanding clients. The challenges not only test their skills in the kitchen, but also uncover if they have the customer service, management and teamwork abilities required of a Top Chef. The competing chefs live and breathe the high-pressure lifestyle that comes with being a master chef, and each week someone is asked to "pack up their knives" and go home.

Season one of "Top Chef" averaged a 1.2 HH coverage rating and over 1.2 million total viewers, ranking as the top food series on cable among P18-49 (878,000) and P25-54 (826,000) for 2006 to-date. The "Top Chef" finale on 5/24/06 averaged a 1.4 HH coverage rating, 1.6 million total viewers, 1.1 million P18-49 and 1.1 million P25-54.

Magical Elves returns to produce the second season of "Top Chef." Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, who also produced "Project Runway" and "Project Greenlight" for Bravo, return as executive producers. Shauna Minoprio serves as co-executive producer.

Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities. Currently available in more than 80 million homes, Bravo is known for breaking exciting new personalities, shaking up the way we look at style, media, fame and Hollywood, pulling back the curtain on the creative process and making influential and inventive original programming. Its critically acclaimed original programming includes the Emmy nominated "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," 13-time Emmy nominated "Inside the Actors Studio," "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Top Chef," "Celebrity Poker Showdown," as well as the 2004 Emmy winner for Outstanding Reality Program "Queer Eye," and the four time Emmy-nominated hit competition series "Project Runway."

Bravo is a program service of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been a NBC Cable Network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. For more information visit www.bravotv.com

###