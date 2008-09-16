Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of October 16, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49 & 25-54. 56% of Bravo's prime audience is 18-49 and network skews slightly female. Bravo recently announced that they will shift their sales focus from adults 25-54 to adults 18-49.



SEPTEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LAW & ORDER: CI, PROJECT RUNWAY, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING, TOP DESIGN, DATE MY EX, TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER, RACHEL ZOEPROJECT

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Bravo announced plans to increase its programming hours by 45%, adding a fourth night of programming on Mondays and introduces a slate of new and returning series to its lineup.During its recent Upfront, Bravo unveiled a robust slate of 12 returning series.

Bravo's third night of original programming on Thursdays is a perfect opportunity to build on the cabler's success programming of docudramas on Tuesdays and competition reality fare on Wednesdays. Bravo continues to thrive and attract viewers that are passionate and can't get enough of five affinity groups: fashion, food, design, beauty and pop culture.

Another strategy that Bravo does is they marathon (repeat airings). Repeats of original programs, reruns of network series, reality shows and movies. And by doing so, this model has allowed them to draw in more viewers without producing a lot of new programming.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

AUGUST - SEPTEMBER 2008:

PREMIERES:

** August 21st - TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER at 10pm

** September 3rd - TOP DESIGN season #2 at 10pm

FINALES:

** September 9th - MILLION DOLLAR LISTING at 10pm

OCTOBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

** October 2nd - TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE (season #2) at 11pm. Starting October 16th, the series will air in its regular time period on Thursdays at 10pm.

** October 7th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA at 10pm. Thereafter airs in regular time slot on Tuesdays at 9pm.

** October - SWINGTOWN (off CBS acquisition, 13 eps)

**November 12th - TOP CHEF at 10pm

**1st quarter 2009 - MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL (season #2)

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

s compared to year ago September '08, Bravo had substantial growth in all key demos including 18-49 & 25-54 on many nights.Overall share and delivery was up +43% and +34%, respectively.Delivery for Adults 18-49 was up +40% and Adults 25-54 was up +32%.The Bravo movie was up +29% in share overall.In addition, Bravo boasts 15 original series with one or more original telecasts with more than one million total viewers year-to-date, versus nine series in 2007 to date.

SEPTEMBER 2008 MONTHLY PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime average for ratings, share and demos was up this month compared to August.Overall share and delivery was up +11% and +12%, respectively.Friday and Saturday nights in particular showed the most significant growth.Friday was up by +58% share and +72% delivery.Saturday nights were up +13% share and +24% delivery.Women 18-49 share was up on considerably on Friday night by as much as +33% and +56%, respectively.

Monday nights was a double header of PROJECT RUNWAY, followed by DATE MY EX.RUNWAY was down this month -7% in overall delivery this month yet they are still enjoying its highest rated season-to-date.DATE MY EX which premiered in July was up +41% in delivery overall.Tuesday nights MILLION DOLLAR LISTING which had its finale on the 9th was up +29% in overall share.This real estate docu-drama went out with a bang with its Tuesday's season finale.Proceeding it in the last two weeks of the month was a double stack of PROJECT RUNWAY and the premiere of the RACHEL ZOE PROJECT.ZOE actually premiered on Monday 9/8 at 11pm but this month moved into its 10pm timeslot.This stylist to the stars already looks like a winner with double digit growth among the Adult 18-49 crowd, but with only six episodes ordered we'll be keeping a close eye on this one!

Wednesday nights double dose of PROJECT RUNWAY led into another signature series TOP DESIGN.TOP DESIGN season #2 premiered on 9/3. TOP DESIGN posted double digit growth in all key demographics and was up +56% in Adults 18-49 and is on pace to have its highest rated season ever. (B&C 9/30/08).This second season was recently revamped with a brand new look in high-definition, new producers and a new host.A lot to look forward to this season!! Wednesday nights in general tend to be where Bravo execs highlight some of their best shows.

Thursdays nights double stack of PROJECT RUNWAY (yet again), led to original episodes of TABITHA'S TAKEOVER SALON which was up +56% in overall share. We said last month that we would keep any eye out for this original newcomer and it continues again this month to win over the female 18-49 demos.

Friday & Saturday nights were movies.The Bravo movie was up +35% in overall delivery this month.Bravo has added new blockbuster hits to the network's successful movie library, bringing viewers a jam-packed movie season this fall, with eleven premieres in September and October. Titles include the "Rocky" series, "Miss Congeniality 2," "Bad Boys 2," "While You Were Sleeping," and "Be Cool," "Legally Blonde," "Bridget Jones Diary," "Notting Hill," and "The Thomas Crown Affair."

And rounding out the month on Sunday nights as usual was LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT.A staple for the Channel; up +19% in overall delivery and all key demos this month.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

On pace to record its highest rated year ever, Bravo again broke ratings records on-air and online earning the highest quarter in network history among adults 18-49 and total viewers in primetime marking a 32 and 20 percent increase respectively versus the third quarter of 2007 (Bravo press 9/30/08)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

SWINGTOWN (off CBS). 13 episodes. Starts October 2008.

QUARTERLIFE (off NBC) Five one-hour episodes remain in the original network order. The episodes are based on 38 eight-minute shorts that first ran online.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST (season #5)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

WORK OUT, MOST OUTRAGEOUS MOMENTS, BETTER HALF, TOP DESIGN, INSIDE THE ACTOR'S STUDIO, MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL