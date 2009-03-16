Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 22, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49 & 25-54. Bravo decided to shift their sales focus late last year from adults 25-54 to adults 18-49.



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LAW & ORDER: CI, TOP CHEF, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY, MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL, MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER,

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

With an increase in original programming hours, the cabler has had huge programming success. With docudramas on Tuesdays and competition reality fare on Wednesdays. Bravo continues to thrive and attract new viewers. There seem to be five specific genres that stand out with each series they greenlight: fashion, food, design, beauty and pop culture.

Another strategy that Bravo does is "marathoning" (repeat airings). Repeats of original programs, reruns of network series, reality shows and movies. This model has allowed them to draw in more viewers without producing a lot of new programming.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY - MARCH:

**February 12th - THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER (season #2) at 10pm

**February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY at 11pm (series moves to normal Tuesday night 10pm timeslot on February 24th)

**March 4th - MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL (season #2) at 10pm

FINALES:

** February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

** April 7th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY: PREVIEW SPECIAL at 11pm

** April 15th - KATHY GRFFIN: SHE'LL CUT A BITCH at 9pm (special)

** May 7th - FASHION SHOW

** May 12th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY Reunion Special at 10pm

** May 12th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY at 11pm (series moves to normal Tuesday night 10pm timeslot the following week on May 19th.)

** June 8th - KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST at 10pm

** June 10th - TOP CHEF MASTERS

** June 16th - NYC PREP at 11pm and will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10pm.

FINALES:

** May 5th - THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY at 10pm

** June 16th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

March: 08-09



Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 100% 250% 25% 100%

Tuesday 8-11pm 67% 67% 89% 100%

Wednesday 8-11pm -33% -36% -33% -31%

Thursday 8-11pm -13% -20% -9% -13%

Friday 8-11pm 17% 40% 13% 14%

Saturday 8-11pm 20% 25% 14% 17%

Sunday 8-11pm -9% -17% -18% -13%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% 20% 0% 0%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

As compared to one year ago last March 2008, shares fell flat, but delivery was up +3% overall.Men 18-49 and 25-54 were up +20% share.Monday and Tuesday nights specifically were up substantially.Share was up +100% and +67%, and delivery was up +71% and +62%, respectively. MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL was up.Both share and delivery were up an impressive +22% overall.REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY and NEW YORK CITY were both up significantly.NEW YORK CITY was up +33% share and +32% in delivery from a year ago.TOP CHEF was also up +70% in delivery overall.

MARCH 2009 MONTHLY PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime average for ratings, share and demo delivery were down slightly this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -4%, respectively. Monday nights in particular however, showed significant growth.Overall share was up +50%, and delivery was up +31%, respectively. Men 18-49 were also up +50% share and Men 25-54 were up +75%.And Adults 25-54 up +50% share and +33% in delivery overall.

Wednesday night's stack of TOP CHEF, concluded its fifth season run last month and has been greenlit for a sixth season. TOP CHEF led into the season #2 premiere of MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL which aired on March 4th at 10pm. SUPERMODEL was up +120% share for the month. Thursday nights stack of MILLIONAIRE MATCHKMAKER which kicked off its season two premiere last month, was up +11% in delivery overall.

Friday, and Saturday was a mix of repeat originals, and MOVIES. MOVIES were up +8% in delivery this month. All solid contemporary titles, but all have aired before. Some worthy of mentioning were: Serendipity, Miss Congeniality 2, 40 Year Old Virgin, and Waiting to Exhale. And rounding out the month on Sunday nights was off-net favorite LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT. LAW & ORDER was up +11% share and +14% in delivery this month and continues to remain a staple on the channel.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS INFO:



Bravo earned its highest rated first quarter ever in primetime among adults 18-49, and registered an impressive 14 consecutive quarters of year-over growth in the demo. Mainly in part due to returning hit series TOP CHEF, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL, THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER and THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY.

First quarter to-date, the network is averaging 473,000 adults 18-49 and ranks No. 19 on the dial among all ad supported cable entertainment network for this coveted key demo. Bravo has also posted the highest rated March in network history among total viewers. (Multichannel News)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:



None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST (season #5) (airdate tbd - but historically rolls out in summer)

FLIPPING OUT (season #3)

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING (season #3)

THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT (season #2)

TABITHA'S TAKEOVER SALON (season #2)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (season #2)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY (season #5)

SHEAR GENIUS (season #3)

INSIDE THE ACTOR'S STUDIO (season #15)

TOP CHEF (season #6)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

TOP DESIGN, FLIPPING OUT, DATE MY EX, FIRST CLASS ALL THE WAY, KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING, SHEAR GENIUS, STEP IT UP & DANCE, TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER, THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT, TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE