Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - July 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of August 20, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49 & 25-54. 56% of Bravo's prime audience is 18-49 and network skews slightly female. Bravo recently announced that they will shift their sales focus from adults 25-54 to adults 18-49.



JULY 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LAW & ORDER: CI, PROJECT RUNWAY, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, KATHY GRIFFIN, FLIPPING OUT, SHEAR GENIUS, DATE MY EX

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Bravo announced plans to increase its programming hours by 45%, adding a fourth night of programming on Mondays and introduces a slate of new and returning series to its lineup.During its recent Upfront, Bravo unveiled a robust slate of 12 returning series.

Bravo's third night of original programming on Thursdays is a perfect opportunity to build on the cabler's success programming of docudramas on Tuesdays and competition reality fare on Wednesdays. Bravo continues to thrive and attract viewers that are passionate and can't get enough of five affinity groups: fashion, food, design, beauty and pop culture.

Another strategy that Bravo does is they marathon (repeat airings). Repeats of original programs, reruns of network series, reality shows and movies. And by doing so, this model has allowed them to draw in more viewers without producing a lot of new programming.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JUNE - JULY 2008:

PREMIERES:

**June 17th - FLIPPING OUT season #2 at 10pm

**June 12th - KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D LIST season #4 at 9pm

**June 12th - BRAVO'S A-LIST AWARDS at 10pm

**June 25th - SHEAR GENIUS season #2 at 10pm

**July 16th - PROJECT RUNWAY season #5 at 9pm

** July 21st - Date My Ex at 10pm

FINALES:

**June 10th - WORK OUT at 10pm

** June 11th - TOP CHEF at 10pm

AUGUST AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

** August 5th - MILLION DOLLAR LISTING at 11pm

** August 21st - TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER at 10pm

**September 3rd - TOP DESIGN season #2 at 10pm

**October 2nd - TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE (season #2) at 11pm. Starting October 16th, the series will air in its regular time period on Thursdays at 10pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

As compared to year ago July '07, Bravo either was down slightly or fell flat in overall ratings, share and delivery.However specific nights like Wednesday and Thursday showed significant growth in terms of delivery by +36% and +19%.In addition, Women 18-49 share was up by +10% and delivery was up +13%.PROJECT RUNWAY saw the most substantial growth and was up +90% in delivery from one year ago.

JULY 2008 MONTHLY PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime average for ratings, share and demos was on par this month compared to June.Specific nights saw sizeable increases.Wednesdays and Saturdays in particular showed the most significant growth for the month.Wednesdays was up by +17% share and +10% delivery.Saturdays nights were up +14% share and +18% delivery.Women 18-49 share was up on both of these nights as well by as much as +15% and +38%, respectively.

Monday nights this month were a mix bag of repeat originals and movies.Movies in general were down this month.However, on the 21st at 10pm was the premiere of the new original DATE MY EX at 10pm which outperformed its lead-in and rated very highly among the Women 18-49 demos.We'll keep and eye on this newbie in the coming weeks.

Tuesday nights were stacks of FLIPPING OUT which premiered last month. FLIPPING was up +20% this month in overall share.FLIPPING OUT also drew more than 1 million viewers for the first time during its July 14th episode (Multichannel 7/18/08).

Wednesday nights were PROJECT RUNWAY and SHEAR GENIUS.GENIUS season #2 premiered last month and was up this month +86% share alone.GENIUS became the fifth Bravo series to break the 2 million mark during the July 15th episodes (Multichannel News 7/18/08).RUNWAY season #5 premiered this month on the 16th.The Weinstein Co.-produced reality series, which is moving to Lifetime this fall, garnered 2.9 million viewers in its July 16 fifth-season debut, the highest series premiere ever in the network's history. The Heidi Klum-hosted show also had the network's highest delivery among adults 18 to 49 (1.81 million) and total viewers (2.92 million) during its new Wednesday 9 p.m.-10 p.m.time period. (Multichannel News 7/18/08) All we can say is WOW! Boy are the execs at Bravo going to be sad to see this series come to an end on this Channel.Two signature shows that have come back this season even stronger!

Thursdays KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, which premiered last month was actually down this month in all key demos.But this one has legs, and considering it's the fourth season, its still doing pretty well.Friday & Saturday nights continue with the Bravo movie.Some solid titles worthy of mentioning even though they all aired last month are:Training Day, Thelma & Louise, Brokeback Mountain, and Bridget Jones Diary.And rounding out the month on Sunday nights as usual was LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT.It continues to be a staple for the Channel, and either fell flat or was up slightly this month in all key demos.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Bravo rose to a record performance in July 2008 among adults 18-49 (369,000) and women 18-49 (239,000), building by 4 and 20 percent, respectively, from one year earlier. (Programming Insider)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

QUARTERLIFE (off NBC) Five one-hour episodes remain in the original network order. The episodes are based on 38 eight-minute shorts that first ran online.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING (Season 2), THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER (Season 2), THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY (Season 2/2009), THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY (Season 4/4th Qtr '08), TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE (Season 2/4th Qtr '08), TOP CHEF (Season 5), MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL (in 2009), TOP CHEF: NEW YORK (4th Qtr '08)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

WORK OUT, MOST OUTRAGEOUS MOMENTS, BETTER HALF, TOP DESIGN, INSIDE THE ACTOR'S STUDIO, MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL