Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - February 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 21, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49 & 25-54. Bravo decided to shift their sales focus late last year from adults 25-54 to adults 18-49.



FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LAW & ORDER: CI, TOP CHEF, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

With an increase in original programming hours, the cabler has had huge programming success. With docudramas on Tuesdays and competition reality fare on Wednesdays. Bravo continues to thrive and attract new viewers. There seem to be five specific genres that stand out with each series they greenlight: fashion, food, design, beauty and pop culture.

Another strategy that Bravo does is "marathoning" (repeat airings). Repeats of original programs, reruns of network series, reality shows and movies. This model has allowed them to draw in more viewers without producing a lot of new programming.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JANUARY - FEBRUARY:

**February 12th - THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER (season #2) at 10pm

**February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY at 11pm (series moves to normal Tuesday night 10pm timeslot on February 24th)

FINALES:

**February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

MARCH AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**March 4th - MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL (season #2) at 10pm

**April 7th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY: PREVIEW SPECIAL at 11pm

**May 7th - FASHION SHOW

**May 12th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY at 11pm (series moves to normal Tuesday night 10pm timeslot the following week on May 19th.)

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

February: 08-09



Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm -4% 50% -9% 13%

Tuesday 8-11pm 53% 47% 45% 45%

Wednesday 8-11pm 2% 42% 24% 28%

Thursday 8-11pm -14% 13% -5% 0%

Friday 8-11pm 34% 100% 21% 45%

Saturday 8-11pm -26% -18% -24% -19%

Sunday 8-11pm 2% -5% 11% 4%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 6% 35% 10% 17%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

As compared to one year ago last February 2008, Bravo was up in terms of ratings and delivery.Ratings were up +6%, share fell flat, and delivery was up +8%.Tuesday and Friday nights specifically were up substantially.Delivery was up +56% and +34%, respectively. REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY was up +50% share and +36% in delivery from a year ago.MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER was up +17% and LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT was up +13% share.

FEBRUARY 2009 MONTHLY PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime average for ratings, share and demo delivery were up substantially this month compared to last month. Overall share and delivery were up +14% and +15%, respectively. Wednesday and Friday nights in particular showed huge increases.Overall share was up +27% and +60%.Delivery was up +37% and +52%, respectively. Women 18-49 were up +30% share and +24% in delivery this month.

Monday nights were a mix of original repeats.Tuesday night's stack of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, one of Bravo's signature shows concluded its season run this month on the 17th with its highest rated season ever.HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY season finale at 10pm attracted 1.4 million Adults 18-49 viewers and 1.97 million total viewers. (Bravo press). This served as a lead-in to the new season of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY which premiered at 11pm.The second season opener of HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY delivered 1.23 million Adults 18-49 viewers and 1.64 million total viewers. (Bravo press)

Wednesday night's stack of another signature series TOP CHEF, concluded its fifth season run this month as well.TOP CHEF scored 2.77 million Adults 18-49 and 3.74 million total viewers, making this season the highest rated ever. Versus season four, the show is up 18 percent in Adults 18-49 and 19 percent in total viewers. (Bravo press)

Thursday nights kicked off the second season series premiere of the MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER on February 12th at 10pm.MATCHMAKER was one of the highest rated programs on the Channel this month.What a way to kick off a month with new original series/finales premiering and all of them are huge ratings success! And it was a sweeps month to boot!

Friday and Saturday night was a mixed bag of repeat originals, and MOVIES. MOVIES were up +33% this month with Women and Men 18-49 share.All solid contemporary titles, but all have aired before on the network. And rounding out the month on Sunday nights was off-net favorite LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT. LAW & ORDER was up +11% in delivery overall this month and remains a staple on the channel.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST (season #5) (airdate tbd - but histiorically rolls out in summer)

FLIPPING OUT (season #3)

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING (season #3)

THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT (season #2)

TABITHA'S TAKEOVER SALON (season #2)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (season #2)

SHEAR GENIUS (season #3)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL, TOP DESIGN, FLIPPING OUT, DATE MY EX, FIRST CLASS ALL THE WAY, KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING, SHEAR GENIUS, STEP IT UP & DANCE, TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER, THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT, TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE