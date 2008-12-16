Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - December 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of January 20, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49 & 25-54. 56% of Bravo's prime audience is 18-49 and network skews slightly female. Bravo decided to shift their sales focus from adults 25-54 to adults 18-49.



DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LAW & ORDER: CI, TOP CHEF, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY, INSIDE THE ACTOR'S STUDIO

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Bravo announced plans to increase its programming hours by 45%, adding a fourth night of programming on Mondays and introduces a slate of new and returning series to its lineup.

Bravo's third night of original programming on Thursdays is a perfect opportunity to build on the cabler's success programming of docudramas on Tuesdays and competition reality fare on Wednesdays. Bravo continues to thrive and attract viewers that are passionate and can't get enough of five affinity groups: fashion, food, design, beauty and pop culture.

Another strategy that Bravo does is they marathon (repeat airings). Repeats of original programs, reruns of network series, reality shows and movies. And by doing so, this model has allowed them to draw in more viewers without producing a lot of new programming. And this holiday season is no exception when Bravo brought out all the trimmings for a festive holiday with the "Best of Bravo." To celebrate this holiday season, Bravo aired marathons of some of the network's most popular series - a weeklong stunt of marathoning series.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

NOVEMBER - DECEMBER 2008:

PREMIERES:

**November 3rd - FIRST CLASS ALL THE WAY at 10pm

**November 12th - TOP CHEF (season #5) at 10pm

**November 25th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

FINALES:

** November 5th - TOP DESIGN at 10pm

JANUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**February 12th - THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER (season #2) at 10pm

**February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY at 11pm (series moves to normal Tuesday night 10pm timeslot on February 24th)

**March 4th - MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL (season #2) at 10pm

FINALES:

**February 17th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

As compared to one year ago last December 2007, Bravo had substantial growth in all key demos including 18-49 & 25-54 on many nights.Overall share for Women 18-49 & 25-54 was up +10% and +22%, respectively.Men 18-49 & 25-54 was up +20% and +40%, respectively.THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY was up +29% in share overall.And TOP CHEF was up +43% from one year ago.

Marking a record-breaking year, Bravo ends 2008 on a high note, with double digit increases across the board.Scoring its third consecutive year of year-over-year growth, Bravo averaged 458,000 adults 18-49 and 749,000 total viewers, a 38 percent and 24 percent increase respectively, versus 2007 (Bravo press 12/18/08)

DECEMBER 2008 MONTHLY PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The overall primetime average for ratings, share and demo delivery was up this month compared to last month, November. Overall share and delivery was up +14% and +10%, respectively. In fact, almost every night showed significant growth; in particular, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights. Share was up between +20% and +30% on these nights.And interestingly, Men 18-49 was also up again substantially this month.Overall share and delivery was up +20% and +28%, respectively.Again, another month of ratings success and significant increases with the male demographics.

Monday and Wednesday nights were all about TOP CHEF.CHEF kicked off last month in its fifth season on the Channel to stellar ratings.This month was no exception.It not only served up the competition by scoring the show's highest rated premiere for the series; but it sustained its momentum this month as well.Share was up +25%; as was Men 18-49 was up +29%. In addition, through its first six episodes, CHEF has seen double-digit growth, up 21 percent among adults 18-49 and up 19 percent among total viewers, compared to the series fourth cycle. (Bravo press).INSIDE THE ACTOR'S STUDIO had a single episode this month on Monday night, profiling Daniel Radcliffe.Overall delivery was up for this signature series by +28%.

Tuesday nights were stacked with the already ever popular THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY - the original which started its new season premiere late last month!! While overall demos were down slightly this month, it continues its ratings momentum and is still one of the highest rated shows on the Channel.

Thursday nights were more episodes of TOP CHEF which led into the Bravo Movie.Movies which also dominated the primetime schedule on Friday and Saturday nights were up +17% share this month and Men 18-49 was up +40%.Movies worthy of mentioning are: Hannibal, Heat, World is Not Enough, Happy Gilmore, and Lost World: Jurassic Park.Well we can definitely see a trend here this month of high action movies - it's no wonder why the men were watching!

And rounding out the month on Sunday nights as usual was LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT. LAW & ORDER was up this month in all key demos and continues to remain a staple for the Channel. Bravo's explosive growth this year no doubt has been fueled by their award-winning unscripted originals.They have had almost a 50% increase in programming hours, and have been able to broaden their audience while remaining true to their core demographics. Bravo to Bravo!!

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Marking a record-breaking year, Bravo ends 2008 on a high note, with double digit increases across the board and ranking as the No. 18 network in primetime among all ad-supported cable entertainment networks in adults 18-49. Scoring its third consecutive year of year-over-year growth, Bravo averaged 458,000 adults 18-49 and 749,000 total viewers, a 38 percent and 24 percent increase respectively, versus 2007. (Bravo press 12/17/08)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST (season #5)

FLIPPING OUT (season #3)

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING (season #3)

THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT (season #2)

TABITHA'S TAKEOVER SALON (season #2)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (season #2)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL, TOP DESIGN, FLIPPING OUT, DATE MY EX, FIRST CLASS ALL THE WAY, KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING, MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER, PROJECT RUNWAY, SHEA GENIUS, STEP IT UP & DANCE, TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER, THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT, TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE