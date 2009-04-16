Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - April 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of May 18, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults 18-49 & 25-54. Bravo decided to shift their sales focus late last year from adults 25-54 to adults 18-49.



APRIL 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

LAW & ORDER: CI, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY, MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL, MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

With an increase in original programming hours, the cabler has had huge programming success. With docudramas on Tuesdays and competition reality fare on Wednesdays. Bravo continues to thrive and attract new viewers. There seem to be five specific genres that stand out with each series they greenlight: fashion, food, design, beauty and pop culture.

Another strategy that Bravo does is "marathoning" (repeat airings). Repeats of original programs, reruns of network series, reality shows and movies. This model has allowed them to draw in more viewers without producing a lot of new programming.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

MARCH - APRIL:

**March 4th - MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL (season #2) at 10pm

**April 7th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY: PREVIEW SPECIAL at 11pm

**April 15th - KATHY GRFFIN: SHE'LL CUT A BITCH at 9pm (special)

MAY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

** May 7th - FASHION SHOW

** May 12th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY Reunion Special at 10pm

** May 12th - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY at 11pm (series moves to normal Tuesday night 10pm timeslot the following week on May 19th.)

** June 8th - KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST at 10pm

** June 10th - TOP CHEF MASTERS at 10pm

** June 16th - NYC PREP at 11pm and will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10pm.

FINALES:

** May 5th - THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY at 10pm

** May 7th - THE MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER at 9pm

** June 16th - THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

April: 08-09:

Yearly % change* H'hold M25-54 F25-54 P25-54

Monday 8-11pm 67% 100% 25% 67%

Tuesday 8-11pm 25% 50% 25% 38%

Wednesday 8-11pm -36% -60% -44% -46%

Thursday 8-11pm 0% -20% 10% 0%

Friday 8-11pm 100% 450% 100% 150%

Saturday 8-11pm 0% 20% 11% 14%

Sunday 8-11pm -25% 0% -17% -22%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 14% 20% 0% 0%

*The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

As compared to one year ago last April 2008, share was up +14% and delivery was up +5% overall. Women 18-49 were up +10% share. Monday and Friday nights specifically were up substantially. Share was up +67% and +100%, and delivery was up +66% and +127%, respectively. MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER was up +151% in overall delivery, and PROJECT RUNWAY was up +122%. REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY was up +29% share and +20% delivery. The Bravo MOVIE was up +33% share from one year ago.

APRIL 2009 MONTHLY PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



The overall primetime average for ratings, share and demo delivery were down slightly this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery was down -6%, respectively. Friday and Saturday nights in particular however showed significant growth. Overall share was up +14% and +17%, and delivery was up +13%, respectively. Men 18-49 were up +57% share and +40% in delivery on Friday nights alone.

The Bravo MOVIE was up +14% share +11% in delivery. Additionally, this month the demos were equally divided among Men and Women. Both Men and Women 18-49 share were up +13%. Monday and Friday nights consistently billed as a double feature with titles worthy of mentioning were Coming to America, Top Gun, The Princess Pride, Caddyshack, and Lethal Weapon 2. Tuesday night's stack of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY was up +18% in overall delivery. This second installment of the highly successful signature franchise has become an instant success for the channel. On Tuesday, April 7th NYC HOUSEWIVES posted it is second highest rated episode ever in all demographics. And overall the series is averaging this season an increase of +48% with Adults 18-49 (Bravo press). Also on April 7th, there was a sneak preview special of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY that aired at 11pm which scored record ratings.

Wednesday nights were more HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK, MAKE ME A SUPERMODEL and a KATHY GRIFFIN special aired this month. SUPERMODEL was down this month, -18% share. On April 15th KATHY GRFFIN: SHE'LL CUT A BITCH special aired which outperformed its lead-in from weeks prior in that same time slot. Additionally, proceeding GRIFFIN was the BRAVO A-LIST AWARDS. While from a ratings perspective not an award winner, but a show that has become a fixture for the network annually.

Thursday nights stack of MILLIONAIRE MATCHKMAKER, now in its second season was down -1% in delivery overall, and share fell flat this month. Saturday was a mix of repeat originals, and MOVIES. AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL which had a single weekend stack this month was down -14% share overall. And rounding out the month on Sunday nights was off-net favorite LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT. LAW & ORDER was down -8% in delivery but was up +13% share with Women 18-49, and continues to remain a staple on the channel.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS INFO:

Contuing its upward ratings momentum, Bavo earned its highest rated April in total viewers in network history in primetime. The network also posted uts highest rated April among women 18-34 in prime. (Bravo press).

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:



None announced

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST (season #5)

FLIPPING OUT (season #3)

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING (season #3)

THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT (season #2)

TABITHA'S TAKEOVER SALON (season #2)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (season #2)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY (season #5)

SHEAR GENIUS (season #3)

INSIDE THE ACTOR'S STUDIO (season #15)

TOP CHEF (season #6)

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

TOP DESIGN, FLIPPING OUT, DATE MY EX, FIRST CLASS ALL THE WAY, KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING, SHEAR GENIUS, STEP IT UP & DANCE, TABITHA'S SALON TAKEOVER, THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT, TIM GUNN'S GUIDE TO STYLE