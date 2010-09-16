Bravo Analysis - September 2010

SEPTEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This is a female-leaning network, but plenty of men show up, too. As much as any network in cable, Bravo has a "feel." It's bright, highly energetic and exudes an urban, upscale, sassy sensibility. The network has kept that vibe from becoming snobbish or off-putting with a winking admission that this is all just good, light, entertaining fun -- and everyone's invited. And... though that's mostly work accomplished in development, production and post efforts, it's also a scheduling strategy. With the possible exception of the off-network drama LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, there's almost never a show on Bravo's air that feels out of place. So, even though they stack very heavily, a viewer watching at, say, 9pm every night, will see a different program each day, but still feel very much a Bravo viewer. The schedule balances original series with Hollywood movies and off-network drama. Hourlong programs dominate.

SEPTEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2010 vs. September 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Bravo continued a sizzling hot summer with their hit franchise REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ leading the way. Mondays and Tuesdays delivered a 1-2 punch with huge ratings increases over last year. THINTERVENTION WITH JACKIE WARNER did a nice job holding onto a large portion of the REAL HOUSEWIVES lead-in.

FLIPPING OUT and RACHEL ZOE Project did a nice job on Tuesday nights building big increases from last year

Thursdays and Fridays brought the rest of the nights down. Apparently, the Salahis could not deliver the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DC to the Stellar numbers their Jersey cousins enjoy (But it was the 2nd highest rated freshman series in the REAL HOUSEWIVES franchise).

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Bravo is as good as any network at banging on all cylinders. Watching this network, you get the a real sense of place, of Bravo being a destination for a viewer who thinks of herself as saavy and hip. But Bravo might be this year's TLC - where last year TLC's schedule was thrown into disarray through both the wild success (and overuse) JON & KATE PLUS 8, Bravo is presently drawing very heavily form the HOUSEWIVES OF franchise. Orange County, Atlanta, New Jersey now... Washington, DC on the way. When you think about Bravo, think about what will draw the same kind of viewer who tunes in for HOUSEWIVES OF. It's going to be in the schedule for the foreseeable future, so they'll need programs to compliment it. And, think about the next new franchise for them, because this one's in an extremely heavy rotation. It may last, or it may reach critical mass and slide this year. No way to know, but help the good folks at Bravo prepare, either way.