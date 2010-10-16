Bravo Analysis - October 2010

OCTOBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This is a female-leaning network, but plenty of men show up, too. As much as any network in cable, Bravo has a "feel." It's bright, highly energetic and exudes an urban, upscale, sassy sensibility. The network has kept that vibe from becoming snobbish or off-putting with a winking admission that this is all just good, light, entertaining fun -- and everyone's invited. And... though that's mostly work accomplished in development, production and post efforts, it's also a scheduling strategy. With the possible exception of the off-network drama LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, there's almost never a show on Bravo's air that feels out of place. So, even though they stack very heavily, a viewer watching at, say, 9pm every night, will see a different program each day, but still feel very much a Bravo viewer. The schedule balances original series with Hollywood movies and off-network drama. Hourlong programs dominate.

OCTOBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2010 vs. October 2009 (% Change)

BRAVO has been on a strong roll the past few months due in large part to their REAL HOUSEWIVES... franchise. This month, REAL HOUSEWIVES filled over 38% of the network's primetime. You can't argue with the results but then again, sometimes too much of a good thing...

Monday and Tuesday night showed strong double-digit gains over last year driven mostly by HOUSEWIVES and the return of MILLIONAIRE MATCHMAKER on Tuesday nights.

Wednesday through Sunday showed double-digit losses for men 25-54 but more importantly three of five nights showed double-digit losses for Women 25-54. These losses led to the drop in year-to-year numbers for Bravo. Bravo's move to Five nights of original programming (adding Sundays) should help reverse some of the late week losses seen in October.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Bravo is as good as any network at banging on all cylinders. Watching this network, you get the a real sense of place, of Bravo being a destination for a viewer who thinks of herself as saavy and hip. But Bravo might be this year's TLC - where last year TLC's schedule was thrown into disarray through both the wild success (and overuse) JON & KATE PLUS 8, Bravo is presently drawing very heavily form the HOUSEWIVES OF franchise. Orange County, Atlanta, New Jersey now... Washington, DC on the way. When you think about Bravo, think about what will draw the same kind of viewer who tunes in for HOUSEWIVES OF. It's going to be in the schedule for the foreseeable future, so they'll need programs to compliment it. And, think about the next new franchise for them, because this one's in an extremely heavy rotation. It may last, or it may reach critical mass and slide this year. No way to know, but help the good folks at Bravo prepare, either way.