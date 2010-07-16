Bravo Analysis - July 2010

JULY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This is a female-leaning network, but plenty of men show up, too. As much as any network in cable, Bravo has a "feel." It's bright, highly energetic and exudes an urban, upscale, sassy sensibility. The network has kept that vibe from becoming snobbish or off-putting with a winking admission that this is all just good, light, entertaining fun -- and everyone's invited. And... though that's mostly work accomplished in development, production and post efforts, it's also a scheduling strategy. With the possible exception of the off-network drama LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, there's almost never a show on Bravo's air that feels out of place. So, even though they stack very heavily, a viewer watching at, say, 9pm every night, will see a different program each day, but still feel very much a Bravo viewer. The schedule balances original series with Hollywood movies and off-network drama. Hourlong programs dominate.

JULY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2010 vs. July 2009 (% Change)

July was another sizzling HOT summer month for Bravo. On the heels of record-setting ratings in June, Bravo posted equally "Hot" numbers in July. Huge growth numbers on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays led to large double digit increases over last year. Only Friday and Sundays showed declines from last year.

Once again, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES (NJ style this month) drove triple digit growth for Mondays, continuing the dominance that THE REAL HOUSEWIVES franchise has firmly established in the cable landscape.

BETHENNY GETTING MARRIED (a REAL HOUSEWIVES spin-off) led the modest growth (compared to Mondays) of 50% over last year.

Obviously TOP CHEF can stand the heat, driving Wednesday nights into the #2 highest growth night over 2009 (Tied with Saturday nights). WORK OF ART has garnered a lot of positive press but averaged a 40% decline from the TOP CHEF lead-in.

HOUSE (and Hugh Laurie) has definitely been a worthwhile acquisition for Bravo, strengthening the Saturday night line-up and delivering a large double-digit (67%) increase over last year.

Friday nights are an opportunity for Bravo to strengthen their overall line-up, the July schedule switched from wee-to-week with no consistent pattern. Sundays Has been pretty consistent with stacks of LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT (with occasional pre-emptions) but showed significant declines from last year.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Bravo is as good as any network at banging on all cylinders. Watching this network, you get the a real sense of place, of Bravo being a destination for a viewer who thinks of herself as saavy and hip. But Bravo might be this year's TLC - where last year TLC's schedule was thrown into disarray through both the wild success (and overuse) JON & KATE PLUS 8, Bravo is presently drawing very heavily form the HOUSEWIVES OF franchise. Orange County, Atlanta, New Jersey now... Washington, DC on the way. When you think about Bravo, think about what will draw the same kind of viewer who tunes in for HOUSEWIVES OF. It's going to be in the schedule for the foreseeable future, so they'll need programs to compliment it. And, think about the next new franchise for them, because this one's in an extremely heavy rotation. It may last, or it may reach critical mass and slide this year. No way to know, but help the good folks at Bravo prepare, either way.