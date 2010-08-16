Bravo Analysis - August 2010

AUGUST 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

This is a female-leaning network, but plenty of men show up, too. As much as any network in cable, Bravo has a "feel." It's bright, highly energetic and exudes an urban, upscale, sassy sensibility. The network has kept that vibe from becoming snobbish or off-putting with a winking admission that this is all just good, light, entertaining fun -- and everyone's invited. And... though that's mostly work accomplished in development, production and post efforts, it's also a scheduling strategy. With the possible exception of the off-network drama LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, there's almost never a show on Bravo's air that feels out of place. So, even though they stack very heavily, a viewer watching at, say, 9pm every night, will see a different program each day, but still feel very much a Bravo viewer. The schedule balances original series with Hollywood movies and off-network drama. Hourlong programs dominate.

AUGUST 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2010 vs. August 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

When you're Hot, you're HOT! Bravo now has its third straight month (June, July and August) setting network records for the respective months in most key demos.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ drove huge ratings gains on Monday nights in all key demos and fell just short of a triple digit s each in year-to-year growth. Sister Franchise, REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DC had a strong start on Thursdays, but failed to pass last year's big numbers from it's predecessor franchise.

Tuesday nights quietly showed very nice growth from last year, mostly on the strength of FLIPPING OUT and THE RACHEL ZOE PROJECT.

Saturday night was a mix of the off-broadcast HOUSE and Movies. Leading to a slight gain over last year.

The REAL HOUSEWIVES franchise is the jet fuel that BRAVO is riding to meteoric success this summer. The huge ratings gains on Monday night drove the whole network this month. While four nights are showing losses in many key demos and Men 25-54 are flat the network is up from last year overall thanks to their supernova franchise, REAL HOUSEWIVES.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Bravo is as good as any network at banging on all cylinders. Watching this network, you get the a real sense of place, of Bravo being a destination for a viewer who thinks of herself as saavy and hip. But Bravo might be this year's TLC - where last year TLC's schedule was thrown into disarray through both the wild success (and overuse) JON & KATE PLUS 8, Bravo is presently drawing very heavily form the HOUSEWIVES OF franchise. Orange County, Atlanta, New Jersey now... Washington, DC on the way. When you think about Bravo, think about what will draw the same kind of viewer who tunes in for HOUSEWIVES OF. It's going to be in the schedule for the foreseeable future, so they'll need programs to compliment it. And, think about the next new franchise for them, because this one's in an extremely heavy rotation. It may last, or it may reach critical mass and slide this year. No way to know, but help the good folks at Bravo prepare, either way.