Bravo Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Perhaps more than any other network in cable, Bravo has a "feel." It's bright, highly energetic and exudes an urban, upscale, sassy sensibility. The network has kept that vibe from becoming snobbish or off-putting with a winking admission that this is all just good, light, entertaining fun -- and everyone's invited. And though that's mostly work accomplished in development, production and post efforts, it's also a scheduling strategy. There's almost never a show on Bravo's air that feels out of place. So, even though they stack very heavily, a viewer watching at, say, 9pm every night, will see a different program each day, but still feel very much a Bravo viewer.

Bravo defines and schedules its programming around themes of food, fashion, beauty, design and pop culture, and plans to add digital themed program in the upcoming season.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live+SD Primetime Ratings Comparison June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

JUNE 2012: The HOUSEWIVES were all over the Bravo line-up again this month, leading the network to an 8% gain on women 18-49 vs. last month but a 5% drop vs. last year. Tuesdays were the only night to show significant improvement vs. 2011, and the improvement can be wholly attributed to the addition of a new premiere night from the HOUSEWIVES franchise (OCEAN COUNTY) in the 9PM slot.

Sunday’s REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY is perched well above the others in the pecking order. The program’s four premieres drew the top three slots on the women 18-49 telecast ratings ranker, the average program rating was nearly 30% ahead of the next nearest program, and Sunday night’s ratings are 33% better than the next nearest night.

Next in the pecking order were NEW YORK CITY and ORANGE COUNTY HOUSEWIVES. Bringing up the rear were spin-offs BETHENNY EVER AFTER and DON’T BE TARDY FOR THE WEDDING.

TARDY received the Bravo treatment in May, receiving multiple encores and marathons through-out the month. As planned, viewers found the program and tuned in en-masse for the finale, giving that episode a third place ranking and the total program average (which consisted of 3 premiere episodes and 14 encores) a 49% increase over last month. The only HOUSEWIVES off-shoot that is still not resonating is the special social episodes.

The rest of the line-up falls in the bottom half of the ratings chart. On Wednesdays MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LA started up a new season this month, replacing MILLION DOLLAR LISTING NY in the line-up, with slightly lower ratings. AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 PLATES was off to a bad start last month, but picked up a lot of steam this month, growing audience from its lead-ins and growing women 18-49 ratings by 41% vs. May.

On Thursdays KATHY showed slight improvements, probably due to the increased audience from its TARDY lead-in. Conversely, PREGNANT IN HEELS dropped some audience, probably due to the decreased audience from lead-in REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY.