Bravo Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

As much as any network in cable, Bravo has a "feel." It's bright, highly energetic and exudes an urban, upscale, sassy sensibility. The network has kept that vibe from becoming snobbish or off-putting with a winking admission that this is all just good, light, entertaining fun -- and everyone's invited. And... though that's mostly work accomplished in development, production and post efforts, it's also a scheduling strategy. There's almost never a show on Bravo's air that feels out of place. So, even though they stack very heavily, a viewer watching at, say, 9pm every night, will see a different program each day, but still feel very much a Bravo viewer. Hourlong programs dominate for now, but look for half hour programs in the future.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

JANUARY 2012: There’s not too much good news this month at Bravo as each of its major franchises faces continued decline into the new year. Total primetime women 18-49 ratings were down by 9% vs. December and by 17% compared to January 2011.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS helped boost Monday’s core women 18-49 ratings by 60% over last year, even as the program average dropped 15% vs. last year and last month. IT’S A BRAD BRAD WORLD debuted at 10PM this month. The spin-off protégé of THE RACHEL ZOE project was off to a strong start, hitting numbers above all other Bravo programming except HOUSEWIVES and CHEF ROBLE & CO.

On Tuesdays TABATHA TAKES OVER was new to the line-up. The program started out slow, losing audience from its lead in HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA repeats, but true to its name, it started to catch on. Ratings climbed each week and by the end of the month it was overtaking Atlanta.

Wednesdays is all about TOP CHEF on Bravo. The genre-defining program is down in the ratings, but it has expanded to a successful web series (LAST CHANCE KITCHEN) and multiple product placements. TOP CHEF has been renewed for a 10th season and another spin-off, LIFE AFTER CHEF.

Thursdays took the hardest hit this month with a 59% drop in women 18-49. This year’s REAL HOUSEWIVES encores couldn’t stand up to last year’s new episodes of REAL HOUSEWIVES of BEVERLY HILLS.

On Fridays the news is the FIRST LOOK mini previews of REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA. The short segments (between 10 and 15 minutes) briefly spike the Friday night numbers, and possibly contribute to the fact that RH of ATLANTA is the only returning program from last year that did not lose significant levels of audience. (It is off by 2% on women 18-49 ratings.) On Sundays, the network’s best-rated edition (ATLANTA) of its best-rated and most prolific franchise (REAL HOUSEWIVES) was back. The ladies of Atlanta kicked it into fight-mode off the bat and kept Sunday as the best rated night of the week.