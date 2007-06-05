Biography Press Releases 2008

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2008

BIO POSTS BEST YEAR IN NETWORK HISTORY IN 2008

DOUBLE DIGIT INCREASES ACROSS ALL KEY DEMOGRAPHICS

MARK FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF GROWTH

2008 IS THE NETWORK'S YOUNGEST MEDIAN AGE EVER

NEW YORK - December 19, 2008 - BIO will post its best ever year in the network's history

in 2008 with a decrease in the median age by four years and double digit increases

across all key demos, marking the fourth straight year of growth.

With two weeks left in 2008, BIO delivery is up 23 percent (172,000) in total viewers,

38 percent (87,000) in Adults 25-54 and 42 percent (74,000) in Adults 18-49, versus

2007. The network will conclude its youngest year ever with a decrease of four years

over 2007.

The launch of the original BIO series "I Survived..." in 2008 proved to be the network's

most successful series to-date averaging 332,000 total viewers with a median age of 46.

BIO debuted its first ever talk show with "Shatner's Raw Nerve," hosted by the iconic

William Shatner, which nearly doubled the network's prime average in its premiere

episode with 323,00 total viewers. And the premiere of "Animal House: The Inside Story"

went on to become BIO's number one special of all time with 432,000 total viewers.

"BIO had an exceptional year with the premiere of the network's marquee talk show, the

launch of our most successful original series ever, the number one original special of

all time and a continued pattern of growth in viewership" said Bob DeBitetto, President

and General Manager of A&E and BIO. "As we enter 2009 and build on our original

programming, BIO is poised for sustainable ratings and revenue growth and will continue

to deliver on the promise of being the ultimate destination for compelling, true,

people-centric stories."

BIO's overall growth was buoyed by across-the-board delivery increases in the primetime

schedule versus 2007, with double-digit audience growth on every night of the week.

2008 also marked distribution growth of 11%, and BIO is now available in more than 52

million homes.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2008

A&E FINISHES THIRD QUARTER #5 AMONG ADULTS 25-54 AND 18-49 AND POSTS DOUBLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE INCREASES ACROSS ALL KEY DEMOGRAPHICS FOR SEPTEMBER 2008 AND THIRD QUARTER

BIO CHANNEL SCORES BEST QUARTER IN NETWORK HISTORY



NEW YORK - October 1, 2008 - A&E Network finished third quarter 2008 among the top ten ad-supported cable networks with a number five ranking among both key adults 25-54 and 18-49 demographics. A&E's prime average posted double digit percentage growth for both September 2008 and third quarter 2008. Bio Channel also witnessed a record-breaking third quarter, its best to-date, with double digit increases in all key demographics.

Buoyed by the success of original series "The Cleaner," "Intervention," "The First 48" and "Dog The Bounty Hunter," A&E finished its best third quarter in network history. Marked by double digit increases in all key demographics, the network saw a 13 percent increase in adults 25-54 (705,000), 15 percent increases in adults 18-49 (691,000) and 13 percent increase in adults 18-34 (319,000) and a drop of three years in median age, versus third quarter 2007, to 44.

A&E also recorded its best September in Network history. Compared to September 2007 the Network saw double digit increases across all key demographics with 17 percent growth in adults 25-54 (708,000), 22 percent growth in adults 18-49 (700,000) and 26 percent growth in adults 18-34 (329,000). Versus all ad-supported cable networks, A&E finished September ranked number six among adults 25-54, number seven among adults 18-49 and tied for number nine among total viewers. The network saw a decrease in median age to 45, down three years versus September 2007.

Bio Channel finished third quarter 2008 its best quarter in network history with double digit increases among adults 25-54, adults 18-49 and total viewers. Versus third quarter 2007, the channel saw a 39 percent increases in adults 25-54 (93,000), 47 percent in adults 18-49 (81,000) and 29 percent in total viewers (183,000). The median age for Bio Channel tied for its youngest ever at 50, down 4 years from third quarter 2007.

For the 26th consecutive month, A&E has finished in the top ten ad-supported cable networks among adults 25-54 and is on pace to achieve its best year ever among all key demographic categories. Bio Channel is also on pace to have its best year ever among adults 25-54, adults 18-49, total viewers and its youngest year ever.



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2008

A&E NETWORK FINISHES RECORD BREAKING AUGUST AMONG THE TOP FIVE AD-SUPPORTED CABLE NETWORKS

BIO CHANNEL ACHIEVES BEST MONTH EVER WITH TRIPLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN KEY DEMOS

NEW YORK, NY, September 3, 2008 - Despite tough Olympic competition A&E Network and Bio Channel both achieved stellar growth in August 2008, resulting in a record-setting month for both networks.

A&E finished August 2008 as the number five ad-supported cable network among adults 18-49 and 25-54, up from number seven and eight in August 2007, respectively. This marks the twenty-fifth consecutive month in which the network has landed in the top ten with adults 25-54. A&E posted increases of 2% among adults 18-34 (315,000 vs. 310,000 in August 2007), 6% among adults 18-49 (676,000 vs. 639,000) and 7% among adults 25-54 (696,000 vs. 652,000). Additionally, the median age dropped three years to 43 versus August 2007.

The August 2008 growth was driven largely by the success of A&E's original series "The Cleaner," "Intervention," "The First 48" and "Dog the Bounty Hunter."

Marked by increases of 105% in adults 25-54 (127,000 vs. 62,000 in August 2007), 124% in adults 18-49 (110,000 vs. 49,000) and 65% among total viewers (232,000 vs. 141,000), Bio Channel achieved its best monthly prime average in network history in all key demos, including adults 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers. August 2008 also marked four consecutive months of growth in these demos. Additionally, Bio Channel's median age was down six years from August 2007 and nine years from August 2006 to 49. Bio Channel also became the fastest growing ad-supported network in prime August 2008 vs. August 2007 among adults 25-54 and 18-49.

Year-to-date, both A&E and Bio Channel are on pace to record their best years ever in their respective histories among adults 25-54 and 18-49. Bio will also achieve its greatest total viewer delivery in history and will enjoy its youngest median age ever.

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2008

BIO CHANNEL SECURES BEST MAY EVER IN NETWORK HISTORY AMONG ADULTS 18-49, ADULTS 25-54 AND TOTAL VIEWERS



NEW YORK, NY - May 29, 2008 - Bio Channel finished the month as the most-watched May in network history across all key demos and saw a decrease in median age among viewers buoyed by the success of original programs including I Survived... and Urban Legends.

Bio Channel saw a 97 percent growth in adults 18-49 (67,000), 90 percent growth in adults 25-54 (76,000), 48 percent growth in total viewers (145,000) and witnessed a 33 percent increase in household ratings (0.24) versus May 2007. Year-to-date the network has seen a 49 percent increase in adults 25-54 (85,000) and a 50 percent increase in adults 18-49 (72,000).

Bio ranks as the second fastest growing cable network in May 2008 versus May 2007 in prime among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. The network also continues to get younger with May marking a six year decline in median age, versus May 2007, with a median age of 50.