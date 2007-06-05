Biography Press Releases 2007

MONDAY, JULY 16, 2007

THE BIOGRAPHY CHANNEL LAUNCHES NEW LOOK, LOGO AND THE NEW TAGLINE TRUE STORY



NETWORK ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING SLATE HIGHLIGHTED BY WILLIAM SHATNER HOSTED TALK SHOW

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16, 2007 - Beginning today, The Biography Channel will unveil a comprehensive repositioning of the network, which will introduce a new on-air look, logo and the tagline 'True Story,' along with a robust original programming slate intended to refresh the established Biography brand, it was announced today by Bob DeBitetto, Executive Vice President and General Manager, A&E Networks.

As always Bio will focus on true stories about fascinating people, proving that the truth is always more entertaining than fiction. The new look and feel of Bio will be supported by a significant investment in original programming and a major trade and consumer marketing campaign.

"By updating our look across all trade and consumer communications and introducing the 'True Story' tagline we're breathing new life into an established brand, as well as reminding viewers that Bio is the ultimate destination for compelling, true, people-centric stories," said DeBitetto. "Our expanded original programming slate will continue to focus first and foremost on alluring people and their true stories in a fresh, honest and entertaining voice - stories you just cannot make up."

The Biography Channel posted double-digit increases year-to-date vs. 2006 - up 14% in total viewers, 24% in Adults 25-54 and 38% in Adults 18-49. Bio is currently available in 44.7 million US households, up 20% over last year.

With a concentrated commitment to high definition content, all new Bio productions will be shot in HD. Bio's upcoming slate draws on the network's current schedule and includes the following new original series, returning series and projects in development:

New Original Series:

SHATNER'S RAW NERVE (13x30min)

William Shatner, one of America's most beloved and versatile stars, hosts the one-hour interview series SHATNER'S RAW NERVE. Well known for his sharp intellect and witty raconteur, the series will showcase the host's unique sensibility with edgy and offbeat celebrity interviews ranging from satirical to sublime to serious. Guests will include an array of fascinating figures from the pop culture universe to be chosen for their potential as engaging and explosive interview subjects. Capturing America's most captivating people at their most unexpected, Shatner will explore life's most intriguing questions and unearth his guest's strange and unknown stories that are most surprising, revealing, funny, touching or bizarre. Shatner will continue his Emmy-award winning role as Denny Crane on ABC's BOSTON LEGAL. William Shatner is represented by Harry Gold of TalentWorks and Larry Thompson of The Larry Thompson Organization.

New Original Pilots:

SMALL MEDIUM AT LARGE (30 min pilot)

At four feet tall, Anne Morse is a medium with extraordinary powers that reach beyond the grave. By using an ancient Chinese meditation ritual known as Chi Gong, Morse speaks with spirit guides by moving and receiving energy like a transmitter. In SMALL MEDIUM AT LARGE Morse seeks out the answers to questions the dead have left behind. From celebrities to politicians- famous and infamous - each week Anne will travel to gravesites, homes and favorite haunts of famous people who have died inviting the dearly departed to tell their stories and secrets - to go on the record using their own words one last time. Along the way personal stories and unexpected twists and turns will introduce us to family members, friends and strangers who may have never realized their personal connections with the dead. SMALL MEDIUM AT LARGE is produced by Original Productions, LLC.

I SURVIVED (30 min pilot)

What would you do if you were confronted with death? What gives someone the strength to survive? Is it luck, chance, instinct? I SURVIVED allows survivors to explain, in their own words, how they overcame unbelievable circumstances. The subjects describe the experience that changed their lives forever and what got them through it. Storytelling at its most dramatic, most basic and most honest, I SURVIVED is produced by NHNZ.

Returning Series:

BIOGRAPHY (110 x 30 min episodes)

Biography® features in-depth profiles of the exceptional people whose lives and times stir our imagination. An Emmy® award-winning documentary series, BIOGRAPHY thrives on rich details, fascinating portraits and historical accuracy, seasoned with insider insights and observations. New episodes include Cameron Diaz, Jon Stewart, Sasha Baron Cohen, Vince McMahon, Kelly Ripa, Hilary Swank and Beyonce.

FINAL 24 (8 x 60min episodes)

Revealing hidden secrets, psychological flaws and untimely events that resulted in their tragic deaths, THE FINAL 24 searches for clues that led to each celebrity's final day. Weaving their back-story with key moments - some well-publicized, others little known - to their last hours on earth, the series lays bare the threads of fate leading from childhood to the moment of death. Through revealing interviews with family, friends and eyewitnesses, combined with evocative re-creations, archival footage and surprising insight from forensic pathologists, profilers, detectives and other experts, THE FINAL 24 assures that viewers will never again look at an untimely death in quite the same way. New episodes include Anna Nicole Smith, Janis Joplin, Versace and Jim Morrison.

PSYCHIC INVESTIGATORS (15 x 30min episodes)

Real-life detective thrillers take on a supernatural turn in this documentary series about dramatic crimes that are solved through the unlikely combination of hi-tech detective work and the paranormal powers of a psychic. In each episode, one story is told from two very different points of view - the detective and the psychic. This series juxtaposes the psychic's story - colored with emotion, empathy and mystery, with the cop's tale - dominated by logic, evidence and reason. For skeptics, PSYCHIC INVESTIGATORS presents the challenge of explaining the inexplicable; for believers, it offers the confirmation of a mysterious world beyond observable fact.

CRIME STORIES (13 x 60 min episodes)

CRIME STORIES takes viewers behind the scenes to dissect the story behind some of the most gruesome crimes in North American history. Through first-hand accounts, dramatic reenactments, news footage, clippings and photographs, Crime Stories paints a comprehensive picture of the grim truth.

CASE CRACKERS (6 x 60 min episodes)

CASE CRACKERS features some of the world's best sleuths, who implement the latest technology to catch tough criminals. Each episode features a dramatic re-enactment of the crime and then follows the forensic experts as they unravel the crime clue by clue.

About Bio

At Bio, we prove that the truth about people is always more entertaining than fiction. Bio is about real people and their real lives: up close and personal, gritty and provocative, always unfiltered. Bio original series uncover the real drama in people stories: everyday situations with a twist; celebrities going off-script; people-centric crime stories and paranormal events. One of the fastest growing cable networks in 2006, the 24-hour network is now available in more than 44 million households. The Bio channel web site is located at www.bio.tv.

