BET Strategic Opportunities - April 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

AWARDS SHOWS

New awards shows in development for the upcoming year will celebrate and honor achievements of African American women, top 10 hip-hop artists of the 21st century and women in hip-hop.

Premiere Dates: 4Q 2010

BET 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

BET will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special highlighting the 30 biggest moments of the last 30 years.

Premiere Date: 4Q 2010



CHANGING LANES (REALITY)

One-hour series chronicles the search for NASCAR's next generation of drivers.

Premiere Date: Q2 2010.

THE COOKOUT 2 (FEATURE FILM)

Sequel to the 2004 comedy movie.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by BET and Flavor Unite Entertainment

THE GAME (DRAMA)

Sitcom following the lives and relationships of three fictional pro football players in San Diego, California.

Premiere Date: Season 4 premieres Fall 2010. Created by Mara Brock Akil and executive produced by Kelsey Grammer.

HOLLYWOOD TREATMENT (REALITY)

Makeover reality show in which each week a different celebrity helps give an individual a life transformation, in conjunction with a selected foundation.

Premiere Date: Q1 2010.

THE KENNEDYS (REALITY)

Follows superstar skateboarder Terry Kennedy as he leverages his fortune and fame for both his extended family and his community, launching an apparel line and breaking ground on a skate park.

Premiere Date: Fall 2010.

LET'S STAY TOGETHER (COMEDY)

Romantic scripted comedy about two independently-minded sisters who take the next step toward marriage, examining the intricacies of sex, intimacy and communication. Described as an urban update of MAD ABOUT YOU.

Premiere Date: Spring 2011. Produced by Flavor Unit Entertainment.

THE LAURIEANN GIBSON PROJECT (REALITY COMPETITION)

Choreographer and principal dancer, LaurieAnn Gibson (MAKING THE BAND) joins forces with BET for a competition dance series.

Premiere Date: Summer 2011.



RIDERS (REALITY)

A road trip contest where celebrities embark on challenges for prizes to be given to a charity of their choice.

Premiere Date: TBA.

STEP UP (REALITY)

A step dance contest.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TIME TO LAUGH (VARIETY)

Features comedy, gospel, dancers, music and even Bible story improve from a fresh urban contemporary perspective.

Premiere Date: Q1 2010.

TOYA (REALITY)

Antonia 'Toya' Carter returns to BET after two successful seasons with best friend Tiny. With the titles of mother, author and reality superstar under her belt, viewers will get to see more of the woman no longer known solely as Mrs. Carter.

Premiere Date: 2011.

A VERY BET CHRISTMAS (SPECIAL)

BET celebrates the joy, music and family of the holidays with a lineup of the year's hottest talent for a charitable New York City concert.

Premiere Date: 4Q 2010