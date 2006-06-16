BET Performance/Schedule Analysis- June 2006

NETWORK:

BET (Black Entertainment Television)

NETWORK TAGLINE:

"It's My Thing"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

BET connects with young African American viewers, taking a leadership role as the media and entertainment brand for African Americans and consumers of Black culture. Core programming is comprised of reality series, urban-oriented movies, hip-hop and R&B music videos as well as religious programming and public affairs programs.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Movies, Reality, Music, Comedy, Religion, Talk

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

18-34 African Americans

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

90 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Viacom

SISTER NETWORKS:

CMT, Centric, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Spike, Teen Nick, Nicktoons, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address:

One BET Plaza, 1235 W Street NE, Washington, DC 20018

Main Phone: (202) 608-2000

Chairman/CEO: Debra Lee

President & COO: Scott Mills

President/Programming: Loretha Jones (Original programming, news, development, planning and acquisitions)



President/Programming: Stephen Hill (Music programming and specials)

EVP/Programming Strategy, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Barbara Zaneri

SVP, Scripted Programming: Brett King

SVP, Development: Robyn Lattaker-Johnson

SVP, Original Programming: Charlie Jordan Brookins

SVP, Music Strategy & Operations: Reggie Williams

SVP, News and Public Affairs: Keith Brown



SVP, Business Operations: Depelsha McGruder

SVP, Market Research: Matthew Barnhill

VP, Specials: Lynne Harris Taylor

VP, Programming: Veronica Hutchinson

Director of Development: Rickey Austyn Biggers

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.

COMPETITION:

MTV2, TV One, Black Family Channel, TBS

NETWORK URL

http://www.bet.com/ontv

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

http://www.bet.com/OnTV/schedule

