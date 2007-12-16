BET Performance/Schedule Analysis - December 2007
NETWORK:
BET (Black Entertainment Television)
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"It's My Thing"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
BET connects with young African American viewers, taking a leadership role as the media and entertainment brand for African Americans and consumers of Black culture. Core programming is comprised of reality series, urban-oriented movies, hip-hop and R&B music videos as well as religious programming and public affairs programs.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Movies, Reality, Music, Comedy, Religion, Talk
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
18-34 African Americans
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
90 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Viacom
SISTER NETWORKS:
CMT, Centric, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Spike, Teen Nick, Nicktoons, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address:
One BET Plaza, 1235 W Street NE, Washington, DC 20018
Main Phone: (202) 608-2000
Chairman/CEO: Debra Lee
President & COO: Scott Mills
President/Programming: Loretha Jones (Original programming, news, development, planning and acquisitions)
President/Programming: Stephen Hill (Music programming and specials)
EVP/Programming Strategy, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Barbara Zaneri
SVP, Scripted Programming: Brett King
SVP, Development: Robyn Lattaker-Johnson
SVP, Original Programming: Charlie Jordan Brookins
SVP, Music Strategy & Operations: Reggie Williams
SVP, News and Public Affairs: Keith Brown
SVP, Business Operations: Depelsha McGruder
SVP, Market Research: Matthew Barnhill
VP, Specials: Lynne Harris Taylor
VP, Programming: Veronica Hutchinson
Director of Development: Rickey Austyn Biggers
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.
COMPETITION:
MTV2, TV One, Black Family Channel, TBS
NETWORK URL
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
http://www.bet.com/OnTV/schedule
