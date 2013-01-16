BET Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The BET Monday - Friday schedule typically features a movie each night at 8 or 9 with original programming / encores filling the remaining hour. Premiere night for new series is Tuesday. The practice of scattering encores throughout the week has been curtailed (for the most part), giving movies a dominant, if not prominent role. Sunday night is an ever-changing mix of programming, including movies, original series, encores, news specials and encores of specials.

DECEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2012 vs. December 2011 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

2013: BET started the year strong with THE GAME and LET’S STAY TOGETHER supporting the line-up. When they completed their runs, awards shows were all that was left to bring decent audiences to primetime. Things started picking up again in late 2012, and it looks like the net is getting back on track, developing a long list of varied programming.

DECEMBER 2012: BET is finally able to put one in the win column as December’s core women 18-49 ratings rose 9% vs. last month and 6% vs. last year. The recent reliance on movies waned and there were five programs running regularly this month. However, it was movies that moved the bottom line. A special Christmas-week presentation of Roots made the difference.

Docu-reality KEYSHIA & DANIEL finished up its debut season with the last two episodes this month. The new episodes were strong, one of them was the top rated telecast of the month, topping Roots. Last month the program was watered down with four to five encores per week, but with more programming available to fill the line up this month, there was just one encore per week. So while premiere telecast averages were slightly down versus last month, the total program average is up by over 50%.

When KEYSHIA ended, VINDICATED filled the slot. The docu-reality true-crime show tells the stories of wrongful convictions. Although average women 18-49 ratings fell short of the primetime average, it did grow in the third week, and might just need the schedule to even out, giving audiences a chance to find it.

THE SOUL MAN was still running this month with new eps. premiering on Tuesday nights. On average, the program lost 34% of its November audience.

On Thursdays, APOLLO LIVE continued to deliver. It debuted at the end of last month with better numbers, but still, it was one of the better performing shows on the air this December. In another good sign, ratings improved towards the end of the month.

COMICVIEW: ONE MIC STAND began airing in stacks on Friday nights this month. Ratings were sub-par to the primetime average, but they were stronger than Friday night delivery last month and last year when movies were airing.

2013: The new year holds promise as BET looks like it is back in the game. The net is exploring and developing a broad range of programming, open to most formats and genres.