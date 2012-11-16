BET Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The BET Monday - Friday schedule typically features a movie each night at 8 or 9 with original programming / encores filling the remaining hour. Premiere night for new series is Tuesday. The practice of scattering encores throughout the week has ended (for the most part), giving movies a dominant, if not prominent role. Sunday night is an ever-changing mix of programming, including movies, original series, encores, news specials and encores of specials.

OCTOBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2012 vs. October 2011 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

OCTOBER 2012: BET gained back some viewers from September’s low, but it continues to pace 24% off last year’s levels. Despite the introduction of a couple of regular series and the tent-pole event – THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS – viewers were not back in full force.

Every weeknight saw increases vs. last month, but weekend ratings were down and the bottom-line 19% growth wasn’t enough to put BET back up to July’s levels. October was the second-lowest rated month of 2012, behind September.

Tuesday nights saw 208% growth on core women 18-49 vs. last month, but were off by 20% vs. last year. The HIP HOP AWARDS were the star of the night. The premiere telecast was the top-rated telecast of the month by far, but performance was off among women vs. last year. Women 18-49 ratings were down 27% for the show. Although most of BET’s line-up, even its movies, now hold a strong female skew, the annual awards shows are a hold out, and continue to draw a more balanced audience, and men 18-49 ratings were up by 3%.

BET used the guaranteed increased audience to introduce KEYSHIA & DANIEL: FAMILY FIRST in its signature Tuesday 10PM time-slot. The program is another docu-reality program following Keyshia Cole’s private life for BET, and the premiere pulled big numbers, allowing BET to claim it was the “#1 new reality series debut telecast on cable in 2012 among total viewers and adults.” Subsequent weeks (with movies as a lead-in) brought diminished audiences…one-third the ratings of the premiere. But, the program is still hitting solid numbers. THE SOUL MAN follows at 10:30, and is able to hold about two-thirds of Keyshia’s audience.

The rest of BET’s week was filled with a few encores of the HIP HOP AWARDS, under-performing encores of THE GAME from season four (current season that aired earlier this year was season 5), and a lot of movies. BET will need a little bit more to bump its ratings back up to the levels it was enjoying last year.