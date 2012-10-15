BET Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The BET Monday - Friday schedule typically features a movie each night at 8 or 9 with original programming / encores filling the remaining hour. Premiere night for new series is Tuesday. The practice of scattering encores throughout the week has ended (for the most part), giving movies a dominant, if not prominent role. Sunday night is an ever-changing mix of programming, including movies, original series, encores, news specials and encores of specials.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

SEPTEMBER 2012: Yet another light programming month at BET, which translated to another poor performance in the ratings department. Women 18-49 primetime ratings are down again with a 13% drop vs. last month, down 42% from July and down 23% from September 2011.

The line up felt like it was filled rather than scheduled. The vast majority of the line-up was comprised of movies, which delivered similar ratings both last year and last month. Various episodes from varying seasons of THE GAME made spotty, unpredictable and subpar ratings appearances throughout the month. Live coverage of the Democratic and Republican conventions underperformed as well. Tuesdays, long-established as BET’S signature night for original programming, floundered again with a couple of KEY & PEELE episodes.

New occasional program THE STEVE HARVEY SHOW aired twice on a Saturday night, yielding ratings that underperformed the lead-out movie, Saturday night’s average and the primetime average.

SUNDAY BEST aired two new episodes and a strong finale in the first week of the month. According to BET, the September 2nd finale “set records for the network, delivering 2.6 million viewers on Sunday, September 2nd, making it the #1 SUNDAY BEST telecast in BET Networks history.” The series as a whole set a lot of records as well, according to BET, “up +3% vs. season four, marking two consecutive SUNDAY BEST seasons of year over year ratings gains.

It was certainly the best rated program and telecast on the line-up this month. It also produced the three best-rated telecasts of the month. The third best-rated telecast of the month was an encore of the second to last episode.

A special BET PRESENTS: BAD 25 aired on September 18th and a BET AWARDS SHOW encore on the 3rd were the only other programs to deliver above the movie average.