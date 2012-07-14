BET Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The BET Monday - Friday schedule typically features a movie each night at 8 or 9 with original programming / encores filling the remaining hour. Premiere night for new series is Tuesday. The practice of scattering encores throughout the week has been curbed, giving movies a dominant, if not prominent role. Sunday night is an ever-changing mix of programming, including movies, original series, encores, news specials and encores of specials.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + Same Day Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

JUNE 2012: Without any additional new programming or specials on the line-up this month, BET’s ratings went from bad to worse. THE GAME and LET’S STAY TOGETHER have been the lone draw for months, and the two original sitcoms are not enough to hold up an entire primetime line-up. Target women 18-49 ratings fell another 3% vs. last month and were pacing 29% below last year.

To exacerbate the gap in year over year ratings, THE BET AWARDS SHOW, BET’s top-rated program of the year aired in June in 2011 but did not air until July in 2012. According to BET press releases the annual awards program drew 7.4 million total viewers. Of course, nothing on the June line-up was even close to that. In an ironic twist, the top program for the month based on household ratings was an encore telecast of THE BET AWARDS SHOW from 2011.

THE GAME was the next best rated program on the net. The season finally drew to a close (it had a broadcast-sized season of 22 eps) on June fifth. LET’S STAY TOGETHER also aired its season finale on that night. After that, all that was left on the line-up was encores of the two shows and movies. The last couple of episodes of THE GAME picked up audience vs. last month’s premiere episodes, but by the time BET was finished running encores, the program average dropped 14% of its women 18-49 ratings vs. May. The principal characters of the show have officially quit, but the show will go on with a new cast and revamped story lines.

LET’S STAY TOGETHER increased month over month ratings again this June, but never caught up to THE GAME. Still, it put in a respectable performance and is also renewed for next year. BET's problem is not the programs they have, it's the programs they don't have. The line-up is so stripped down there just isn't enough to go around to keep viewers tuning in.

The only other component of BET primetime was movies. The top rated title was Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail. MJ: Life on an Icon, Rush Hour 2 and Meet The Browns also made the top 10 list.