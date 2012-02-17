BET Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The BET Monday - Friday schedule typically features a movie each night at 8 or 9 with original programming / encores filling the remaining hour. Premiere night for new series is Tuesday. The practice of scattering encores throughout the week has been curbed in recent months, giving movies a dominant, if not prominent role. Sunday night is a mix of programming, including movies, original series, encores, news specials and encores of specials.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

JANUARY 2012: Don’t be deceived by BET’s year over year 23% decline. January 2011 was BET’s best month ever. This month’s ratings were exactly on par with 2011’s average.

This January brought new seasons of BET-produced THE GAME and LET’S STAY TOGETHER. THE GAME launched last January to record-setting ratings, blowing away all expectations. This year’s debut again produced big audiences, but they were 12% behind last year. LET’S STAY TOGETHER actually managed to increase ratings over last year by 8%, mostly due to better scheduling. Tuesday night, as always, was premiere night and it gained 68% better women 18-49 ratings vs. last month when REED BETWEEN THE LINES was the headliner. Encore night was Sunday, which improved 34% on core demo vs. December. Both nights lost about one-quarter of their demo audience vs. last year.

THE GAME and TOGETHER had 16 primetime telecasts in total this January, plus another 22 telecasts from previous seasons of THE GAME. Other than that, primetime programming consisted entirely of movies. And the best-rated title among movies was yet another play of Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married. The average movie performance was off by 22% on women 18-49 vs. last year.

A few years ago BET’s line-up was scattered and unfocused. Now it is in danger of becoming one-dimensional.