B&C BEYOND: September 19, 2016

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from events like the Paley Center for Media’s 10th annual Fall TV Previews on Sept. 10 in Beverly Hills.

Click here to view more photos.

Analyst: Video’s Future Is Omni-Channel Content

FCC Launching Spectrum Auction, Take 2

Potential Cord Cutters Like Discovery, History, FX

Where to Be, What to Watch