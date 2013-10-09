B&C BEYOND: SEPTEMBER 16, 2013
By BNC Admin
WHAT'S HAPPENING
Don't Miss This
Click here for complete Emmys coverage
Watch This
Click here for a list of premieres this week.
Click here for new show reviews
Watch Out for This
Click here for complete coverage of IBC 2013
COMMUNITY
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD
Click here to read this week's FF/RWD.
FATES & FORTUNES
TV Vet Shell Segues to Top Film Spot at Universal
After an uneven summer at the box office, from the high of Despicable Me 2 to the low of R.I.P.D., NBCUniversal shook up the film studio Monday, installing TV veteran Jeff Shell in a newly created top post. More
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
SCHMOOZE
View photos from industry events such as the premiere screening of Showtime's Homeland season three and the PaleyFestPreviews: Fall TV event for We Are Men.
Click here to view more photos.
SPECIAL REPORT: BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR
Delivering Superior Service At a Company With History
The approach of Schurz's Burdick begins with an unwavering support of local broadcasting
Click here to read the full story.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.