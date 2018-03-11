B&C Beyond: March 12, 2018
Lead-In
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like Hallmark Channel’s American Rescue Dog Show, a preview screening of Hulu’s The Looming Tower, and more.
Click here to view more photos.
BC.com
Fox Plans Two-Commercial Pods During Sunday Primetime Shows
Nickelodeon’s Upfront Highlights New Shows on New Platforms
LiveRamp’s IdentityLink Set to Enter TV Advertising Market
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Platforms: Connections
The Bauminator Blog: Broadband’s Space Race Heats Up
Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.