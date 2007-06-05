BBC America Press Releases 2009

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2009

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

-U.S. premiere of Ashes to Ashes, sequel to hit series Life on Mars-

ASHES TO ASHES - U.S. PREMIERE

BBC AMERICA's inventive and highly acclaimed police hit drama Life on Mars transported a modern day cop back to the '70s. Now the eagerly awaited sequel, Ashes to Ashes, finds hard-nosed Detective Chief Inspector Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister, Life on Mars, Cranford) taking on London's criminal scum in the '80s.

Hunt is joined by sexy psychological profiler, Detective Inspector Alex Drake from 2008, played by Keeley Hawes (MI-5), who finds herself stuck back in 1981 having been shot. Frustrated by each other's stubbornness, the friction between Alex and Gene heats up and as the two titans collide, it becomes apparent there is more than just a professional tension emerging. Hunt's faithful sidekicks, a newly permed Detective Sergeant Ray Carling (Dean Andrews, Life On Mars) and the overly cautious Detective Constable Chris Skelton (Marshall Lancaster, Life On Mars), are also along for the ride.

Ashes to Ashes premieres Saturday, March 7, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW - U.S. PREMIERE

Multi-award winning comedy talk-show host Graham Norton returns to BBC AMERICA in season five of The Graham Norton Show. Norton brings together the best of trends, current stories and celebrity culture with his trademark wit, comedy monologues and celebrity chat. The previous celebrity-packed season included such guests as Ricky Gervais, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Grammy-winner Estelle and Oscar-nominee Mickey Rourke.

The Graham Norton Show premieres Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

ANY DREAM WILL DO - U.S. PREMIERE

The spotlight is on the world of musical theatre as host Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show) along with expert panelist John Barrowman (Torchwood) and legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber search for new talent to play Joseph in the West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. After rounds of auditions, twelve boys make the cut to prove they have the charisma and star quality to land the lead role of Joseph. Each week they are put to the test with ensemble numbers, solo performances, and exercises to test their skills. They'll have to impress the judges to move along and get closer to becoming the next Joseph and Britain's next theatre star.

Any Dream Will Do premieres Sunday, March 29, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

THE MAKING OF ME: JOHN BARROWMAN - U.S. PREMIERE

Torchwood's John Barrowman goes on a journey of self discovery to answer the question: why am I the way I am? In this one hour special, Barrowman sets out to unearth what the latest scientific research can tell him about the origins of his homosexuality. His search for evidence takes him back to his roots to meet family and old friends and for the first time, meet with scientists to find out how nature and nurture might have interacted to make him who he is.

The Making of Me: John Barrowman premieres Sunday, March 29, 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

THE F WORD MEETS TOP GEAR - U.S. PREMIERE

BBC AMERICA'S most outrageous personalities collide when Gordon Ramsay welcomes Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson and James May to the F Word. Jeremy gets a lesson in lobster lunches, while James must prove his manhood by eating exotic foods and out-cooking Gordon in his own kitchen.

The F Word Meets Top Gear premieres Monday, March 30, 9:40 p.m. ET/PT

STUNTS

TOP GEAR MARATHON

Shift into overdrive this Sunday with seven consecutive episodes of Top Gear. Catch Jeremy storming the beach with Royal Marines, Richard racing double-decker buses and James visiting Jay Leno's garage along with the unbelievable Winter Olympics Special.

Top Gear Marathon airs Sunday, March 1, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT

REVEALING SUNDAY

From the complex body issues women have with their small breasts, to men who fall in love with women twice their senior, to loving women with transvestite partners, no story is too shocking or too personal for this Sunday on BBC AMERICA. Starting at 3 p.m., tune in for five hours of unforgettable stories and find out just what makes this Sunday so revealing.

Revealing Sunday airs Sunday, March 8, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT

DATE A MISTRESS

BBC AMERICA's new drama, Mistresses is a sexy, sophisticated, and modern take on the lives of four friends with one thing in common - infidelity. Their tangled web of love and deceit envelops all four friends with life-changing results. You'll want to see each episode BBC AMERICA has aired so far this season so you can be prepared for all the intrigue that is to come.

Date A Mistress airs Sunday, March 15, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT

HOW CLEAN IS YOUR HOUSE? SPRING CLEANING MARATHON

Feel better about all the spring cleaning coming up by tuning in for five full hours of America's dirtiest, dingiest, nastiest, and most foul-smelling abodes. It's a ten-episode marathon of How Clean Is Your House?, the cringe-inducing show that sets dust-busting divas Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie on some of the most disgusting and disorganized homes you've ever seen this side of the Atlantic.

How Clean Is Your House? Spring Cleaning Marathon, Sunday, March 22, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT

KITCHEN NIGHTMARES MARATHON

Instead of a grand opening it's going to be a grand closing for some restaurants across America unless world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay can save the day. Gordon Ramsay is the last hope for these restaurateurs and he's ready to dish out the tough love Sunday's on BBC AMERICA. Tune in for five straight hours as Ramsay turns up the heat in the biggest Kitchen Nightmares in the U.S., refusing to rest until these establishments are serving up top notch food with style.

Kitchen Nightmares Marathon airs Sunday, March 29, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT

ONGOING PREMIERES

Other series that will continue to premiere new episodes during March include:

Mondays: Top Gear

Tuesdays: Last Restaurant Standing

Fridays: Mistresses

BBC AMERICA'S TORCHWOOD: CHILDREN OF EARTH OFFICIAL TRAILER

The third season of BBC AMERICA's highest rated series will air later this year.

WATCH HERE: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AizV9vmGG0

New York ComicCon 2009

BBC AMERICA's Torchwood panel with actor Eve Myles and director Euros Lyn

Saturday, February 7, 4:15 - 5:15pm (Room 1A08)

Moderated by USA Today's Whitney Matheson

Torchwood: Children of Earth

In one epic story told over five nights the new series, airing later this year on BBC AMERICA and BBC One in the UK, re-joins Captain Jack (John Barrowman), Gwen Cooper (Eve Myles) and Ianto Jones (Gareth David Lloyd) who are still coming to terms with the death of two of their closest friends. Despite their pain, they have a job to do. This time they are faced with their fiercest threat to date - one which throws the future of Torchwood and the entire human race spiralling into danger. They battle against the odds but do they stand a chance of saving mankind? Torchwood is executive produced by Russell T Davies and Julie Gardner. The producer is Peter Bennett (Doctor Who). www.bbcamerica.com/torchwood