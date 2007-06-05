BBC America Press Releases 2008

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2008

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

- All New U.S. Premiere episodes of Top Gear -

TOP GEAR - U.S. PREMIERE

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James "Captain Slow" May return to BBC AMERICA with all new U.S. premiere episodes of Top Gear - meaning faster cars, crazier challenges, and more of the ridiculous competitions that have made the show so famous. This season, new Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, and Bentleys are put to the test, while other cars race trains, jump backwards, and drive down a ski slope. Plus, more celebrities - including the stars of BBC AMERICA shows Dragons' Den and Gavin & Stacey - drop by for a lap around the Top Gear track. But first, just when you thought that the Top Gear crew couldn't get any more destructive and ridiculous, along comes the Top Gear Winter Olympics Special. Before kicking off the new season, the gang travels to Norway, where they re-enact Winter Olympics events using cars: they play car ice hockey, have 4x4 biathlons, and race a Jaguar against a speed skater. All of these events, though, pale in comparison to the grand finale - equipping a Mini with rockets and sending it off the ski jump.

Top Gear Winter Olympics Special premieres Monday, December 8, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Top Gear premieres Monday, December 15, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

RAMSAY'S KITCHEN NIGHTMARES U.S. - CHANNEL PREMIERE

Revisit the first season of Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares U.S. as international superstar chef Gordon Ramsay sets his sights on ten of the scariest kitchens in the United States. Using his trademark mix of abrasive tell-it-like-it-is straight talking and inspirational leadership, Gordon coaxes and crow-bars the restaurants' owners, chefs and kitchen brigades into adopting a radical new approach he's confident will turn round the fortunes of each restaurant in just one week.

Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares U.S. premieres Thursday, December 4, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

MY FAMILY - U.S. PREMIERE

The Harper family returns for a whole new season of marital bliss and family bonding. This season, Ben meets an old college friend - who's now a woman, Susan gets arrested for shoplifting, and the whole family airs their dirty laundry to the entire country when they compete on The Weakest Link.

My Family premieres Tuesday, December 9, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

BBC AMERICA Reveals has three all-new U.S. premiere documentaries in December.

SHOULD I SMOKE DOPE? - U.S. PREMIERE

Journalist Nicky Taylor travels to Amsterdam to investigate the growing debate about the legalization of marijuana. While there, she helps out in a coffee shop that sells the drug, and discovers first-hand what the effects of cannabis are on everyday life. Taylor also takes part in a month-long medical trial to find out what exactly the drug does to a person's mental state, if it's worse than alcohol and if it's stronger than it used to be.

Should I Smoke Dope? premieres Wednesday, December 3, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

SUGAR MUMMIES - U.S. PREMIERE

With a quarter of married British women hitched to younger men, Sugar Mummies asks the questions - what's in it for the younger men? Are they just looking for a temporary sugar mummie or are they looking for love? The documentary follows four couples including Norma, 60, and her husband Chris, 28, who have been together for ten years but their age gap has alienated them from society and now only have each other for company.

Sugar Mummies premieres Wednesday, December 10, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

TOO FAT TO TODDLE - U.S. PREMIERE

Too Fat to Toddle focuses on four families with overweight children under the age of five. Through a unique program designed for children this young, parents and children with step by step guidance from Professor Paul Gately, learn how they can stop bad habits. Fad diets, gimmicks, and stubborn moms and dads have no place in this program -it's all about eating right and staying active through play to make sure these kids have the best chance for a healthy future.

Too Fat to Toddle premieres Wednesday, December 17, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING

The normal schedule on December 24, 25 and 26 will be replaced with classic holiday favorites. Classic drama, Under the Greenwood Tree starring Keeley Hawes will air December 24 and 25 along with Doctor Who, French and Saunders and The Graham Norton Show Holiday Specials. A special movie block of Calendar Girls starring Helen Mirren, Kinky Boots starring Chwietel Ejifor and Howards End will air December 26.

MOVIES

HOWARDS END - CHANNEL PREMIERE

BBC AMERICA presents the multi-Oscar-winning Merchant Ivory adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel about class struggle in turn-of-the-century England. Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham Carter play sisters Margaret and Helen Schlegel, both of whom become involved with the wealthy Wilcox family. While Helen is rejected by the younger Wilcox son, Margaret befriends Ruth Wilcox (Vanessa Redgrave), the matriarch of the family. When Ruth bequeaths her estate at Howards End to Meg, Ruth's husband Henry (Anthony Hopkins) does his best to prevent Meg from taking control of the property - and falls in love with her in the process.

Howards End airs Friday, December 26, 2:00 p.m. ET/PT.

DR. NO - CHANNEL PREMIERE

In the very first James Bond film, Sean Connery joins Her Majesty's Secret Service and is sent to Jamaica to investigate the suspicious death of another British agent. With the help of his CIA counterpart - and legendary Bond Girl Honey Ryder - James finds the person responsible: Dr. Julius No, a reclusive scientist with ties to an international terrorist organization and plans to destroy American rockets at Cape Canaveral.

Dr. No airs Sunday, December 28, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

MARATHONS

GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING - TOP GEAR MARATHON

Before the new season of Top Gear starts, relive some of the best moments from this one-of-a-kind show in a special 4-episode marathon. Catch up on the fastest cars, wildest stunts, and most ridiculous challenges from the show's recent seasons. It's all leading up to the big Top Gear season premiere the very next night.

Get Your Motor Running - Top Gear Marathon starts Sunday, December 14, 11:00 a.m. ET/PT.

SKINS MARATHON

Get ready for the big season finale of Skins by tuning into an all-day marathon of the show that viewers and critics just can't get enough of. It is six straight episodes of this groundbreaking drama that pulls no punches in its honest and accurate depiction of modern teenage life. Plus, you won't want to miss the season finale that same night at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Skins Marathon starts Sunday, December 21, 1:00 p.m. ET/PT.

DOCTOR WHO MARATHON

Tune in for five hours of the Doctor and Donna travelling through space and time to save Earth in this award-winning series.

Doctor Who Marathon starts Sunday, December 28, 3:00 p.m. ET/PT.

ABFAB NEW YEAR'S EVE MARATHON

Pop open a bottle of champagne because the girls from Absolutely Fabulous are celebrating New Year's Eve with a six-episode marathon featuring their wildest moments, including a New Year's special.

AbFab New Year's Eve Marathon starts Wednesday, December 31, 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

ONGOING PREMIERES

Other series that will continue to premiere new episodes during December include:

Tuesdays: Gavin & Stacey

Thursdays: Dragons' Den

Fridays: Newsnight

Saturdays: Gladiators UK, Doctor Who, and The Graham Norton Show

Sundays: Skins

BBC AMERICA brings audiences a new generation of award-winning television featuring news with a uniquely global perspective, provocative dramas, razor-sharp comedies and life-changing makeovers. BBC AMERICA pushes the boundaries to deliver high quality, highly addictive and eminently watchable programming to viewers who demand more. BBC AMERICA is distributed by Discovery Networks. It is available on digital cable and satellite TV in more than 62 million homes.

For up-to-the-minute information on BBC AMERICA, forthcoming U.S. premieres, art work and news from the channel, log on to www.press.bbcamerica.com.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2008

NEW PROGRAMS FOR NOVEMBER

-U.S. Premiere of BAFTA-winning drama Britz -

BRITZ - U.S. PREMIERE

From multi-award winning writer and director Peter Kosminsky (Peacekeepers, The Government Inspector) comes the controversial, BAFTA-winning thriller, Britz which will air on BBC AMERICA over two consecutive nights. Britz follows two young British Muslims who are torn in radically different directions by their personal experiences in post-9/11 Britain. Sohail and Nasima are brother and sister. Sohail is an ambitious law undergraduate whose desire to assimilate into every aspect of contemporary British culture drives him to join MI-5, where he investigates domestic terrorists. Nasima, a medical student, feels like an outsider in British society and is suspicious of the British establishment. She spends much of her time campaigning against government policies, but is ultimately driven down a more radical road. Each part of this gritty and unflinching drama focuses on one sibling's story, culminating in a shocking finale when their paths cross for one final time.

Britz Part One premieres Sunday, November 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and Britz Part Two premieres on Monday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

DOCTOR WHO - BBC AMERICA PREMIERE

David Tennant returns as The Doctor for an all new series of adventures through time and space, and this time he's got a new, but familiar sidekick. Sketch comedian extraordinaire Catherine Tate returns to the TARDIS to reprise her role of Donna Noble, the Doctor's companion from last year's Runaway Bride special. Reunited, the Doctor and Donna take on the universe, in places as far away as ancient Pompeii and the home planet of the sinister Ood. Plus, former sidekicks Rose Tyler, Martha Jones, and Captain Jack Harkness get involved when the Doctor's oldest enemy returns for revenge.

Doctor Who Season Four premieres Saturday, November 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

STUNTS

REVEALING SUNDAY

All last month, BBC AMERICA shocked and entertained viewers with a series of BBC Reveals documentaries, exploring the unexpected and fascinating people that make up modern Britain. No subject is too outlandish or real: women who care for fake babies, young men in love with women thirty to forty years older than them, young women in love with their brothers, and that's just the beginning. Now is your chance to catch these gripping stories in one place for the first time.

Revealing Sunday airs Sunday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

WHEN DRAGONS ATTACK

If you have a good idea, you had better be ready to defend it because the Dragons are breathing fire this week. Tune in to see four episodes of Dragons' Den back-to-back. Five successful British and American entrepreneurs and business leaders will grant their money and support to everyday people with big inventions and business ideas -but only if they really like them. Whose ambitions will be realized, and whose dreams will be crushed?

When Dragons Attack airs Sunday, November 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT

SUNDAY AT THE MOVIES- LAYER CAKE AND OXFORD BLUES

Tune in for a double feature of British cinema. First up, it's James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, starring in Layer Cake, the tale of a successful cocaine dealer among England's Mafia elite who is planning an early exit from the business ... if his boss will let him. After that, Rob Lowe washes up on shore as an American hustler who chases the girl of his dreams all the way from the glitz of Las Vegas to the ancient halls of Oxford, in the classic '80s film Oxford Blues.

Sunday At The Movies airs Sunday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

HOW CLEAN IS YOUR HOUSE MARATHON

Getting nervous about having guests over for the holidays? Trust us, your place can't possibly be worse than what you'll see on BBC AMERICA this Sunday afternoon. Dust off your TV and remote control and tune in for three hours of Britain's dirtiest, dingiest, nastiest, and most foul-smelling abodes. It's a six-episode marathon of How Clean Is Your House?, the cringe-inducing show that sets dust-busting divas Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie on some of the most disgusting and disorganized homes you've ever seen.

How Clean Is Your House Marathon airs Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

GAVIN & STACEY: THE WHOLE STORY

Missed any of BBC AMERICA's newest comedy hit, Gavin & Stacey, or just want to relive every laugh-filled moment? Well, switch off that parade and tune into BBC AMERICA for a marathon of the entire charming series on Thanksgiving Day. Gavin is an ordinary boy from England and Stacey is an ordinary girl from Wales, but when they fall in love and their worlds come together, we see that there's really no such thing as ordinary after all.

Gavin & Stacey: The Whole Story airs Thursday, November 27, starting at 10:20 a.m. ET/PT

THANKSGIVING PYTHON

Now that your Thanksgiving turkey feast is behind you, it's time to tuck into a heaping portion of Python - Monty Python, that is. Tune into BBC AMERICA the day after Thanksgiving for a nine-episode marathon of Monty Python's Flying Circus, featuring all your favorite classic skits from the legendary comedy troupe.

Thanksgiving Python begins on Friday, November 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

ROYAL SUNDAY

Dust off your crown and velvet robes and come to BBC AMERICA this Sunday, where you can hang out with Charles Windsor, Elizabeth Windsor and Diana Spencer - aka Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Di - as part of BBC AMERICA's Royal Sunday. We're putting the spotlight on the royals, with three tell-all documentaries about the world's most talked-about family.

Royal Sunday airs on Sunday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

BBC AMERICA WORLD NEWS

Special Election Coverage:

Please note that on Tuesday, November 4, BBC World News America will pre-empt normal programming with live coverage of the presidential election from 7:00 p.m. ET/PT to 3:00 a.m. ET/PT

ONGOING PREMIERES

Series that will continue to premiere new episodes during November include:

Tuesdays: Gavin & Stacey

Thursdays: Dragons' Den

Fridays: Newsnight and Star Stories

Saturdays: Doctor Who and The Graham Norton Show

Sundays: Skins

BBC AMERICA brings audiences a new generation of award-winning television featuring news with a uniquely global perspective, provocative dramas, razor-sharp comedies and life-changing makeovers. BBC AMERICA pushes the boundaries to deliver high quality, highly addictive and eminently watchable programming to viewers who demand more. BBC AMERICA is distributed by Discovery Networks. It is available on digital cable and satellite TV in more than 62 million homes.

For up-to-the-minute information on BBC AMERICA, forthcoming U.S. premieres, art work and news from the channel, log on to www.press.bbcamerica.com.