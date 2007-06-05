BBC America Press Releases 2007

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2007

A MONTH OF NEW U.S. PREMIERE DOCUMENTARIES ON BBC AMERICA

Ordinary people confront serious body issues in five compelling documentaries making their U.S. premiere on BBC AMERICA following the latest acquisitions:

SUPER SKINNY ME (1 x 60), a Betty Production for Channel 4, distributed by ID Distribution.

476-lb. TEENAGER (1 x 60), produced and distributed by Endemol.

MY SMALL BREASTS AND I (1 x 60), a BBC Production, distributed by BBC Worldwide.

MY BIG BREASTS AND ME (1 x 60), a BBC Production, distributed by BBC Worldwide.

TEEN TRANSSEXUAL (1 x 60), produced by Brighter Pictures, distributed by Endemol.

SUPER SKINNY ME - U.S. PREMIERE

Women of all ages have felt the pressure and Hollywood reinforces the message that "thin is in". But now a shocking documentary exposes the dangers of rapid weight loss diets by following two journalists, Kate Spicer and Louise Burke, as they attempt to slim down to a U.S. size zero in only two months. The women adopt extreme weight-loss methods used by celebrities and models and confront the disturbing physical and mental side effects.

SUPER SKINNY ME premieres December 2, 2007

476-LB. TEENAGER - U.S. PREMIERE

Last year, 19 year-old Bethany Walton was Britain's fattest teenager weighing 476 pounds so, with very few options, she had stomach reducing surgery in an attempt to save her life. The documentary takes a look at how this teenager's life has changed following this drastic surgery. While two thirds of Bethany's stomach has been removed, it hasn't stopped her life-long habit of comfort eating, so she enters therapy to end the addiction. Obese for almost a decade, she dreams of wearing clothes like other teens - will she get any closer to the life she hopes to live?

476-lb. TEENAGER premieres December 9, 2007

MY SMALL BREASTS AND I - U.S. PREMIERE

This documentary uncovers the complex, poignant and sometimes amusing relationship women have with their breasts. Talking candidly, three women reveal how they feel about their own chest. One hates her breasts so much she barely goes out and another is so desperate she signed up to a website that encourages men to donate to funds for women's breast implants. Through visits to bra makers, psychologists and surgeons they try a variety of methods to make their own breasts look bigger with the hope of coming to terms with what they've got.

MY SMALL BREASTS AND I premieres December 16, 2007

MY BIG BREASTS AND ME - U.S. PREMIERE

To some a blessing, to others a curse, the average chest size of a teenagers has grown dramatically over the past ten years. The documentary follows three women who feel defined by their naturally big breasts. They all face similar challenges, from the physical toll on their bodies to the fashion dilemma of appearing trashy by flaunting them, or frumpy by hiding them. Each woman attempts a different solution. One even has her friends walk in her shoes for a day while fitted with size K prosthetic breasts.

MY BIG BREASTS AND ME premieres December 23, 2007

TEEN TRANSSEXUAL - U.S. PREMIERE

When Lucy Parker celebrated her 18th birthday, all she wanted was to become a woman. An especially daunting wish, considering Lucy was born a boy named Richard. TEEN TRANSSEXUAL documents the voyage from Richard to Lucy - one that's complicated by her young age. As a minor, sexual reassignment was impossible - illegal, even. But Lucy started her journey in her early teens with her family's blessing and hormone therapy. Now that she's 18, there's another hurdle in her way. At an age where few people solidly know who they are, she has to prove that she's ready for this irreversible surgery, and that it will allow her to function better, socially and psychologically. With the support of her family, her therapist, and surgeons, will she finally be able to leave her former gender behind?

TEEN TRANSSEXUAL premieres December 30, 2007

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2007

ALL NEW PROGRAMS FOR NOVEMBER

THAT MITCHELL AND WEBB LOOK - U.S. PREMIERE

Innovative, BAFTA-winning comedians Robert Webb and David Mitchell return to BBC America in the wake of the cult hit sitcom, PEEP SHOW, with a hilarious new sketch show, THAT MITCHELL & WEBB LOOK. Full of strange and wonderful characters, THE DAILY TELEGRAPH describes the series as "pure comedy gold," raving, "keep this up, they'll be making Gervais and co. look like the warm-up act."

Some regular characters and sketches:

Angel Summoner and BMX Bandit are an unstoppable crime-fighting duo. Whatever crimes are not stopped by the expert riding skills of BMX Bandit (Rob) are taken care of by the hordes of angels unleashed by the Angel Summoner (David).

Snooker Commentators Ted (David) and Peter (Rob) have been sitting in a small, cramped, airless booth, commentating on the snooker for 15 years. So it's not surprising that they sometimes get distracted by a side conversation or a bottle or two sent in from fans. Watch out for Ted's favorite phrase, "Oh and that's a bad miss."

Are Sir Digby Chicken Caesar and Ginger crusaders for truth and justice fighting against sinister forces, or are they two drink-and-drug-addled street people? Hint: it's the second. Dressed as a cross between Sherlock Holmes and a trash can, Sir Digby (Rob) and Ginger (David) are armed only with self-delusions and cans of export-strength lager.

That Mitchell and Webb Look premieres Friday, November 9, 9:20pm ET/PT.

THE PLANMAN - U.S. PREMIERE

In this entertaining and fast-paced thriller, Robbie Coltrane (Cracker) plays Jack Lennox, a brilliant defense attorney married to a prominent and ambitious politician. Irritated by what he sees as the rank stupidity of the professional criminals he is called upon to defend, Lennox starts using his spare time to plan perfect crimes. When he is discovered, he must try to use his brilliant planning skills to clear his name and save his marriage. Can he do it? And what will be the price?

The Planman premieres Sunday, November 11, 8pm ET/7:30pm PT.

GOLDPLATED - U.S. PREMIERE

A darkly comic family saga set in northern England nouveau-riche haven, Cheshire, where luxurious lives are lived -on credit. Life for the Cheshire Set includes Ferraris, private clubs, pre-nup lawyers, lunchtime nip/tucks and models on the hunt for millionaire husbands (even the already-married ones). In GOLDPLATED, John White (David Schofield, Pirates of the Caribbean) and his wife Beth (Barbara Marten, Silent Witness) are suddenly wealthy, thanks to their successful construction firm. But as their flamboyant lifestyle unravels, they find all that glitters is not gold.

GOLDPLATED premieres Wednesday, November 28, 8pm ET/PT.

STUNTS AND MARATHONS

TORCHWOOD MARATHON

Separate from the government, outside the police, beyond the United Nations, Captain Jack Harkness leads the Torchwood team to investigate and solve crimes committed by aliens in modern-day Wales. Get ready for the big season finale by checking out a marathon of the five most recent episodes of this mysterious and exciting new show Sunday starting at 1.

The Torchwood Marathon begins Sunday, November 25, at 1pm ET/10am PT.

DOCTOR WHO MARATHON

All new Doctor, all new adventures. Check out three episodes from the second season of DOCTOR WHO on Sunday afternoon starting at 3pm.

The Doctor Who Marathon begins Sunday, November 4, at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

ROYAL SUNDAY

Who needs Hollywood celebrities when you've got royals? Tune into BBC America this Sunday for a marathon of documentaries celebrating the glamour, wealth, and real-life drama of the biggest stars in the UK - the royal family. Starting at 2pm, it's the Royal Jewels, followed by Prince William & Prince Harry: Princess Diana's Legacy, Diana: In the Name of Love, and Charles & William: Royal Rivals?

Royal Sunday begins Sunday, November 11, at 2pm ET/11am PT.

HOW CLEAN IS YOUR HOUSE MARATHON

You think your house is filthy and needs a cleaning? Trust us, you've got nothing on some people. See for yourself by tuning in this Sunday for six straight episodes of HOW CLEAN IS YOUR HOUSE?, featuring dust-busting divas Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie tackling Britain's dirtiest, grimiest, dingiest, nastiest, and most foul-smelling abodes.

The HOW CLEAN IS YOUR HOUSE? Marathon begins Sunday, November 18, at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

BBC AMERICA'S THANKSGIVING FEAST

Dig into two days worth of your favorite shows in BBC America's Thanksgiving Feast. On Thursday and Friday we're presenting heaping helpings of shows like HOTEL BABYLON, TOP GEAR, and YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT. Plus, you can wash it all down with lovable lush Dudley Moore in the classic movie Arthur.

BBC America's Thanksgiving Feast begins Thursday, November 22, and Friday, November 23, at 9am ET/6am PT.

