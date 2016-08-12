Trending

B&C BEYOND: August 15, 2016

By

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from events like NBCU’s summer press tour party on Aug. 2 at BOA Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. 

Click here to view more photos.

Univision, L.A. Rams Strike Preseason Partnership
NBCUniversal Acquires Exclusive Rights to 'Harry Potter' Film Franchise
VideoAmp Launches Advanced TV Ad Buying Platform
TCA: 'SNL's Pharoah, Killam Land Lead Roles on Showtime Series
Where to Be, What to Watch