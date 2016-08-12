B&C BEYOND: August 15, 2016
By Luke McCord
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like NBCU’s summer press tour party on Aug. 2 at BOA Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.
Click here to view more photos.
Univision, L.A. Rams Strike Preseason Partnership
NBCUniversal Acquires Exclusive Rights to 'Harry Potter' Film Franchise
VideoAmp Launches Advanced TV Ad Buying Platform
TCA: 'SNL's Pharoah, Killam Land Lead Roles on Showtime Series
Where to Be, What to Watch
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.